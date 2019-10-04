Henrik Lundqvist reaches another impressive milestone

In Thursday’s 6-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist collected his 450th NHL victory. He became just the sixth goalie in league history to reach that milestone and the first to earn them all while playing for one team (Martin Brodeur had three wins with St. Louis).

Lundqvist is now five wins clear of Terry Sawchuk, who is seventh in NHL history and he’s just four victories away from tying Curtis Joseph for fifth.

“I will reflect when it’s time to do so,” Lundqvist said after the game against the Jets, per the New York Post. “But right now, it’s nice to get the first one of the season. The way we battled, the way I battled — build momentum.”

So just how high can Lundqvist get on the all-time win list?

The 37-year-old has this year and next year remaining on his contract. Whether or not he signs another one remains to be seen, but you’d have to think that he’s close to being at the end of the line. The veteran is coming off back-to-back difficult seasons, so expecting him to get back to All-Star form seems a little too ambitious.

Lundqvist has averaged 22 victories in each of his last two seasons. So, if he doesn’t sign a new contract after this one, he’ll have a shot to get as high as number three on the all-time wins list. Here’s how the list looks right now:

Martin Brodeur – 691 wins

Patrick Roy – 551 wins

Roberto Luongo – 489 wins

Ed Belfour – 484 wins

Curtis Joseph – 454 wins

Henrik Lundqvist – 450 wins

The big question is whether or not he can pick up 49 more victories in his career so that he can match Roberto Luongo. It took Luongo 1044 games to collect that many victories. Lundqvist has currently played in 858 contests.

Even though he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, Lundqvist has accomplished a lot during his terrific career. The fact that he’s done it while only playing in New York is even more impressive.

—

