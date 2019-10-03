More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT Morning Skate: Value of the two-way forward; Blues’ mission

By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Great read on the value of the two-way forward in today’s NHL. [Sports Illustrated]

• The St. Louis Blues’ mission this season is to prove last year was no fluke. [Post-Dispatch]

Jason Spezza was disappointed after being a healthy scratch for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ home opener. He’s expected to get into the lineup Friday. [Toronto Star]

• The top line of the Calgary Flames can give even more this season. [Calgary Herald]

• How the Dallas Stars will handle being Stanley Cup contenders this season. [Dallas Morning News]

Pheonix Copley hits the waiver wire as Ilya Samsonov wins the backup goalie job for the Washington Capitals. [RMNB]

• Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson on his name being in trade rumors: “What’s the saying? Don’t believe everything you hear and half of what you read.” [Pittsburgh Hockey Now]

• The door is open for Barrett Hayton to shine with the Arizona Coyotes. [Five for Howling]

• Why the New York Rangers signed Micheal Haley to a contract. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• One more terrible year would be good for the Ottawa Senators. [TSN]

Ryan Miller talks about why he came back for another season with the Anaheim Ducks. [OC Register]

• Five reasons for optimism with the Chicago Blackhawks. [NBC Chicago]

• David L. Steward, minority owner of Blues, has vowed to promote diversity in hockey, saying he wants to ‘replicate’ what he’s done in NASCAR. [NHL.com]

• From bobble legs figures to Kachina fanny packs to a “Predators Gravy Boat,” here’s look at some of the top game-night giveaways this season. [Puck Junk]

• On Victor Olofsson and his road to a spot in the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• There will be lots of heavy lifting for the Los Angeles Kings’ core four to turn things around. [LA Times]

• Finally, the Evander KaneRyan Reaves feud continues:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Matt Duchene on transition to Nashville, fatherhood

By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
NBCSN's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Is Matt Duchene the final piece in the puzzle that the Predators have been missing? After signing a seven-year, $56 million deal over the summer, the 28-year-old forward can finally be settled after two seasons and a pair of trades taking him from Colorado to Ottawa to Columbus.

“When [my wife and I] left Denver we were searching for a situation that felt like this,” Duchene told NBC Sports last month. “I’m so grateful for my stops along the way. Ottawa and Columbus were such awesome places to play the last couple of years, but I think our path coming into free agency, it was clear for us where we kind of wanted to be after really thinking things over, getting some distance, seeing how things played out.

“It’s really nice to hopefully be settled for a long time. Obviously, you never know, at the end of the day you bet on yourself. You believe if you do your job you are going to be where you want to be for a while.”

We spoke to Duchene about his transition to Nashville, John Tortorella’s comments, and becoming a father.

Q. We know that Columbus has a great atmosphere and everyone always talks about that and Vegas showed up. So how crazy it is to play in Nashville and everything that comes with it?

DUCHENE: “I am pumped to get in front of the fans there. It’s pretty special, even the chants they have. It was a place I loved to go play because it was such a hostile atmosphere and it was so loud, so much energy, the game ops is amazing, we just got a new Jumbotron. It is going to be a lot fun. I can’t wait to step out first time in front of the home fans.”

Q. What went into making the decision to leave Columbus and go to Nashville?

DUCHENE: “I don’t think it was a decision of leaving Columbus. Columbus was definitely a place that we really loved and enjoyed. The guys are great, the staff, everybody from head to toe was awesome. I think at the end of the day, Nashville was a place that our hearts were kind of there for a while. That’s a city that we kind of fell in love with over the years. I think the most important thing, too, is the hockey, and it’s a team that is poised to win and have a chance to win and that’s the first thing you look at. Everything else that came with it is very us and where we want to be and I think even after hockey I can see us settling down for sure.”

[COVERAGE OF WILD-PREDATORS BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

Q. What about the city specifically drew you?

DUCHENE: “Well, everyone wants to point to the music part for me, but while that’s a great perk the big thing that I like is that outside of the city you can have a bit of land. I grew up in a small town in Ontario, my wife grew up in a small town outside off Denver called Parker. We grew up with space, we grew up in the country and I think that’s the biggest thing about Nashville, you can have that country lifestyle. It’s that laid back, a lot of land, a lot of room to spread out and still have the city right there. Nashville is such a cool up and coming, hip city and you know people are moving there like crazy. I think it is the fastest growing city in North America, so obviously I am not the only one that was drawn to it.”

Q. What did the team have that perhaps others didn’t?

DUCHENE: “There’s a lot of great teams in the league and it is very tough to pick a team to win the Stanley Cup. That just [shows] the parody of the game, but what I see from the team in Nashville, most of the team is entering their prime, which is exciting, so the longevity should be there if everyone does what they are capable of [doing]. I just believe in that group. I’ve liked that team from afar for a while and obviously, they came really close a few years ago, so it’s really fun to join a great, talented group.”

Q. You were one of three prominent players who chose to leave Columbus. Did you hear what John Tortorella had to say about it?

DUCHENE: “Yeah, I saw that. You know what, I don’t really take anything into that because after I signed with Nashville he and I exchanged texts and he was actually sending me fishing pictures over the summer. We had a great relationship and it was fun to play for him. That run is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life, and the fans in Columbus, the city it was pretty amazing. I am grateful for my time there. For me, I had to look at a lot of things, so Columbus was in consideration, for sure.”

Q. You became a father last season. What has that been like? Has there been anything as rewarding in your life?

DUCHENE: “No, it is the best thing I have ever been through. He eight months. He actually just started crawling. … It was amazing. Taking him to the rink the first time, it was on my birthday in Ottawa. It was really cool to take him to a game, take him in the room after we won. It was a good night. It’s been so neat. I want time to slow down. I also can’t wait to see him grow up.”

Pre-game coverage begins with NHL Live at 7 p.m. ET. Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst) and AJ Mleczko ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

DeBrincat signs three-year bridge deal with Blackhawks

By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
The Chicago Blackhawks won’t have to worry about any Alex DeBrincat contract extension drama as the 21-year-old forward inked a three-year, $19.2 million extension on Thursday. The deal carries a $6.4 million average annual value.

“From the beginning, it was apparent they wanted to get the deal done and I think it was a deal that works both for us and for him and rewards him for his performance and it sets us up well for where we’re headed,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the contract pays DeBrincat $5.1 million in the first two years and then jumps to $9 million in the third year. He’ll still be a restricted free agent when the deal expires following the 2022-23 NHL season (the same summer that the contracts of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Duncan Keith expire), so $9 million would be his qualifying offer if another extension isn’t hammered out by then.

DeBrincat had a breakout sophomore season in 2018-19, scoring 42 times and recording 76 points. He clicked playing alongside his former junior teammate Dylan Strome and learned a lot alongside Kane.

“Those are two good players,” DeBrincat told NBC Sports last month. “For me, I’m just trying to find open space when I’m with them. All three of us are pretty creative in the offensive zone. You’ve got one of the best players in Patrick Kane on your line and he’s going to get you the puck and he’s going to control play. That’s definitely a fun line to play with; a lot of offense there.”

His second NHL season built off of a strong rookie campaign that saw him net 28 goals and reach 52 points.

“Experience helps a lot,” he said. “For me, it was just coming in feeling more comfortable with everything. It’s hard to be on a new team and meet a bunch of new guys so, first year is a little bit different and coming back it was a lot easier.”

DeBrincat is a huge piece of the Blackhawks’ future and while the team was encouraged by their second half under Jeremy Colliton last season, they’re in a tough Central Division where points will be tough to come by. There’s still some roster reshaping for Bowman to do over the next several years to navigate the salary cap in order to get younger, but this is a good start and the young star is a great building block to move forward with.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: McDavid, Matthews deliver on opening night

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 2:28 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Leon Draisaitl

The big Oilers forward blew away previous career-highs last season, scoring an impressive 50 goals and 105 points. Considering the 21.6 shooting percentage he rode, and previous seasons of 70 and 77 points, many expected Draisaitl to come down to Earth.

Well, he began the 2019-20 season just as hot.

Draisaitl was the only player to score three points on Wednesday (one goal, two assists), and the Oilers needed all three of them in a snug 3-2 win against the Canucks. Draistail also generated a +2 rating, six shots on goal, and logged a defenseman-like 26:46 TOI in that win (about five minutes more than Connor McDavid‘s 21:40).

2. Auston Matthews

Matthews continues to be a force on opening nights, generating two goals as the Maple Leafs shook off a shaky start to cruise against the Senators. One of Matthews’ two goals ended up being the game-winner, and both came off absolutely splendid passes (from William Nylander and Mitch Marner respectively).

John Tavares ended up being named captain instead of Matthews (understandably), but if you handed out an “O” for opening nights, you’d have to hand that letter to Matthews.

Matthews had a +2 rating and eight SOG.

3. Reilly Smith

If you prefer, you might name Mark Stone as the better Golden Knight of that dominant win for Vegas, as Stone generated two points (1G, 1A) of his own while being great all-around as always.

It felt like Smith was everywhere whenever given a chance, though. Smith scored two goals, including a shorthanded laugher, and could easily have had two shorthanded tallies if not for a great breakaway save by Martin Jones.

Wednesday was quite a display for Vegas’ long-running top (or 1A/1B?) line of Smith (five SOG), William Karlsson (two assists, six SOG), and Jonathan Marchessault (an unusually deferential one SOG).

Highlight of the Night

Connor McDavid’s goal wasn’t necessarily the prettiest of the first night of the 2019-20 season, but it ranks as one of those moments where McDavid makes NHL defensemen look overmatched and, well, not like professionals. While the Oilers haven’t been on most preseason picks lists, few would be that shocked if McDavid, Draisaitl, and a select few other players find a way to drag Edmonton to the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Especially after watching goals like these:

Factoids

  • Cody Glass already made history by becoming the first Golden Knights draft pick to play an NHL game for Vegas. He followed that up by scoring a nice goal, becoming the youngest Golden Knights player (20 years, 184 days apparently) to score a goal.
  • Again, Matthews is really good at this Game 1 thing.

Apparently this is McDavid’s sixth goal in an opener, setting an Oilers record.

Golden Knights did a thing

Scores

TOR 5 – OTT 3
WSH 3 – STL 2 (OT)
EDM 3 – VAN 2
VGK 4 – SJS 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Breaking down Golden Knights’ lopsided win vs. Sharks

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 1:18 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights closed out an exciting opening night of the 2019-20 season by easily handling the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Wednesday.

Let’s bat around some takeaways from that contest while the Golden Knights hope Nate Schmidt‘s injury is minor, and the Sharks likely hold out the same hopes for Kevin Labanc.

Vegas probably could basically have “two first lines”

Early on in Wednesday’s game, Mark Stone reminded people of why he’s such a two-way force that he’s a rare winger who might be able to win a Selke Trophy. Stone emphatically opened the scoring on a booming power-play goal, added an assist later in the contest, and generally looked like an irresistible force. Cody Glass was Stone’s centermen alongside a possibly rejuvenated Max Pacioretty, while Paul Stastny occasionally took defensive zone faceoffs. Considering how easy Stone and Pacioretty made it for Glass on his first NHL goal, you get the feeling that any line with Stone could be a borderline top trio …

Yet, you can’t declare Stone the consensus player of the game.

That’s because Reilly Smith and the Golden Knights’ more established top line with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault ended up being frighteningly dominant. Smith’s second goal of the night, a shorthanded tally, felt like the story of Wednesday’s game, as Karlsson and Smith passed back and forth against an overmatched Martin Jones.

It’s not just Erik Karlsson; it’s not just Jones

When it comes to the Sharks’ occasional struggles to keep the puck out of their net last season, a lot of people blamed the goalies, especially Jones. Some would say that Karlsson and Brent Burns make life tough for their own goalies, not just opposing ones.

While Burns was available Wednesday — as you could see in him colliding with a teammate during Smith’s SHG — Karlsson had to be a late scratch for personal reasons, and the Sharks still struggled mightily on defense. (Smith actually had another great chance on an early penalty kill, too, but Jones was game.)

Overall, Jones made some tough saves to keep the Sharks within striking distance at times, but this was such a lopsided contest that it didn’t matter.

This growing rivalry should be fun, unless you’re on the ice

Yes, this wasn’t an epic back-and-forth like that notorious Game 7, but these two teams boast the sort of firepower (and beef) that means there’s rarely a dull moment. Imagine if Evander Kane wasn’t suspended.

The Golden Knights have only existed for two seasons plus this opener, yet they’ve been a strong Western presence, accelerating the disdain with opponents, especially their Pacific Division rivals in San Jose.

San Jose needs its top guys to stay healthy

The Sharks did a pretty good job navigating a ton offseason. They could have lost Erik Karlsson. They might have taken a big risk on an aging Joe Pavelski. Timo Meier could have broken their salary cap breathing room.

Even so, losing Pavelski and other players (like sneaky-good Joonas Donskoi) means that the Sharks aren’t as deep as they’ve been in the past. If Karlsson or Burns gets hurt, that defense starts to look shaky pretty quickly. Possibly losing Kevin Labanc could be brutal for a team that’s a little thin on the wings.

In general, the Sharks might be vulnerable to lulls this season when they’re core players can’t suit up. Actually, it might be something head coach Peter DeBoer should try to mitigate; maybe you rest a burdened guy during a back-to-back, or lighten minutes when you have a lead?

To be fair to the Sharks, they didn’t exactly get an easy draw. Even with Schmidt out, Vegas is a daunting opponent, particularly at home.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.