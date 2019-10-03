More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Old cogs, new tricks? Penguins eye reboot after flameout

Associated PressOct 3, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins began the franchise’s longest offseason in more than a decade with general manager Jim Rutherford talking about the need for its stars to get past the complacency he feared had crept in during consecutive Stanley Cup title runs in 2016 and 2017. Head coach Mike Sullivan stressed the need for “100% buy-in” on a style of play that demands responsibility at both ends of the ice.

Yet after hinting at massive changes, Rutherford opted to take a scalpel to the roster instead of a chain saw.

Phil Kessel is now in Arizona. Olli Maatta is in Chicago. Otherwise, the group that takes the ice Thursday night against Buffalo in the season opener will look a lot like the one that was swept by the New York Islanders in the first round last spring. Whether the Penguins take a step forward following months of self-reflection will depend largely on whether a core group that includes Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist and Kris Letang – all on the other side of 30 – can make the adjustments Sullivan is asking for.

“I think everybody has the ability to adapt to the role that they’re asked to play,” defenseman Jack Johnson said. “It’s just whether or not you want to do it. But everyone in here and the physical capabilities of doing it.”

Capability and willingness are two very different things. The Penguins have plenty of the former. It’s the latter that was lacking at crucial times last season, most notably during that four-game sweep at the hands of the Islanders. The logistics of training camp make progress tough to judge. A better gauge will likely come in a month. Yet Sullivan is upbeat about his team’s receptiveness to the message the staff has repeated incessantly since watching the Islanders celebrate at PPG Paints Arena last April.

“I sense a different attitude, a different mindset right now surrounding this team that for me is encouraging,” Sullivan said Wednesday. “I think when you go through some of the experiences that we went through, when don’t live up to your own expectations, it forces everyone involved to do a little bit of soul searching and figure out how can we get back on the right track.”

The path relies on the Penguins becoming more disciplined and persistent. No inattentive backchecking. No unnecessary risks without having the proper support behind you. No silly penalties that can blunt momentum. All three of them were issues for Malkin during perhaps the most difficult season of his career, and he knows it. The 33-year-old spent a significant portion of the summer back home in Russia focusing on his conditioning and rekindling a passion that ebbed and flowed last winter.

Malkin knows he was part of the problem during a year in which he scored just 21 goals and had a career-worst minus-25 plus/minus ratio. He’s just as eager to be part of the solution.

“We always talk about D-zone you know, turnovers, bad penalties,” Malkin said. “Couple things we need change, like my penalties. Turnovers in neutral zone. Sometimes we need to play simple. And also, first period when we lead (by a) couple goals, we need to play simple, play for team. … Small details, like (if we) fix it, we’ll be fine.”

Sullivan stressed he’s not asking his team’s high-end talent to completely overhaul the approach that’s made them champions. He would just like a renewed focus on the benchmarks of a team that can play into May and beyond.

“I think sometimes there’s a misperception that when I suggest that we need to be hard to play against, it just means physical play,” Sullivan said. “But it’s a whole lot more than that. It starts with our own decisions we make with and without the puck. So there’s a lot that goes into it. We try to define that for our guys specifically and we talk about it daily.”

How well his players translate the talk into action will determine whether Pittsburgh finds a way to keep pace in the hyper-competitive Metropolitan Division. For the first time in years, the Penguins are not among the favorites. Crosby remains at the top of his game in his early 30s. Yet there are questions on the bottom six and whether Alex Galchenyuk – acquired in the trade that sent Kessel to the Coyotes – can mesh with Malkin.

The margin for error Pittsburgh had several years ago has been erased by time and a league that has caught up to the speed advantage the Penguins enjoyed early in Sullivan’s tenure. They can still be among the league’s elite, but their wiggle room is gone. Still, Sullivan made it a point on Wednesday to gather his group and reinforce the belief that the window to be a contender during the Malkin/Crosby era is far from closed.

“I think we have the ability to be a really competitive hockey team,” he said. “But as I said to them, nothing is inevitable. We’ve got to go and earn it. We’ve got to earn it every day. It’s for real now.”

NHL on NBCSN: Matt Duchene on transition to Nashville, fatherhood

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
NBCSN's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.

Is Matt Duchene the final piece in the puzzle that the Predators have been missing? After signing a seven-year, $56 million deal over the summer, the 28-year-old forward can finally be settled after two seasons and a pair of trades taking him from Colorado to Ottawa to Columbus.

“When [my wife and I] left Denver we were searching for a situation that felt like this,” Duchene told NBC Sports last month. “I’m so grateful for my stops along the way. Ottawa and Columbus were such awesome places to play the last couple of years, but I think our path coming into free agency, it was clear for us where we kind of wanted to be after really thinking things over, getting some distance, seeing how things played out.

“It’s really nice to hopefully be settled for a long time. Obviously, you never know, at the end of the day you bet on yourself. You believe if you do your job you are going to be where you want to be for a while.”

We spoke to Duchene during the NHL Players Media Tour in Chicago last month about his transition to Nashville, John Tortorella’s comments, and becoming a father.

Q. We know that Columbus has a great atmosphere and everyone always talks about that and Vegas showed up. So how crazy it is to play in Nashville and everything that comes with it?

DUCHENE: “I am pumped to get in front of the fans there. It’s pretty special, even the chants they have. It was a place I loved to go play because it was such a hostile atmosphere and it was so loud, so much energy, the game ops is amazing, we just got a new Jumbotron. It is going to be a lot fun. I can’t wait to step out first time in front of the home fans.”

Q. What went into making the decision to leave Columbus and go to Nashville?

DUCHENE: “I don’t think it was a decision of leaving Columbus. Columbus was definitely a place that we really loved and enjoyed. The guys are great, the staff, everybody from head to toe was awesome. I think at the end of the day, Nashville was a place that our hearts were kind of there for a while. That’s a city that we kind of fell in love with over the years. I think the most important thing, too, is the hockey, and it’s a team that is poised to win and have a chance to win and that’s the first thing you look at. Everything else that came with it is very us and where we want to be and I think even after hockey I can see us settling down for sure.”

[COVERAGE OF WILD-PREDATORS BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

Q. What about the city specifically drew you?

DUCHENE: “Well, everyone wants to point to the music part for me, but while that’s a great perk the big thing that I like is that outside of the city you can have a bit of land. I grew up in a small town in Ontario, my wife grew up in a small town outside off Denver called Parker. We grew up with space, we grew up in the country and I think that’s the biggest thing about Nashville, you can have that country lifestyle. It’s that laid back, a lot of land, a lot of room to spread out and still have the city right there. Nashville is such a cool up and coming, hip city and you know people are moving there like crazy. I think it is the fastest growing city in North America, so obviously I am not the only one that was drawn to it.”

Q. What did the team have that perhaps others didn’t?

DUCHENE: “There’s a lot of great teams in the league and it is very tough to pick a team to win the Stanley Cup. That just [shows] the parity of the game, but what I see from the team in Nashville, most of the team is entering their prime, which is exciting, so the longevity should be there if everyone does what they are capable of [doing]. I just believe in that group. I’ve liked that team from afar for a while and obviously, they came really close a few years ago, so it’s really fun to join a great, talented group.”

Q. You were one of three prominent players who chose to leave Columbus. Did you hear what John Tortorella had to say about it?

DUCHENE: “Yeah, I saw that. You know what, I don’t really take anything into that because after I signed with Nashville he and I exchanged texts and he was actually sending me fishing pictures over the summer. We had a great relationship and it was fun to play for him. That run is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life, and the fans in Columbus, the city it was pretty amazing. I am grateful for my time there. For me, I had to look at a lot of things, so Columbus was in consideration, for sure.”

Q. You became a father last season. What has that been like? Has there been anything as rewarding in your life?

DUCHENE: “No, it is the best thing I have ever been through. He eight months. He actually just started crawling. … It was amazing. Taking him to the rink the first time, it was on my birthday in Ottawa. It was really cool to take him to a game, take him in the room after we won. It was a good night. It’s been so neat. I want time to slow down. I also can’t wait to see him grow up.”

Pre-game coverage begins with NHL Live at 7 p.m. ET. Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst) and AJ Mleczko ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

DeBrincat signs three-year bridge deal with Blackhawks

By Sean LeahyOct 3, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
The Chicago Blackhawks won’t have to worry about any Alex DeBrincat contract extension drama as the 21-year-old forward inked a three-year, $19.2 million extension on Thursday. The deal carries a $6.4 million average annual value.

“From the beginning, it was apparent they wanted to get the deal done and I think it was a deal that works both for us and for him and rewards him for his performance and it sets us up well for where we’re headed,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the contract pays DeBrincat $5.1 million in the first two years and then jumps to $9 million in the third year. He’ll still be a restricted free agent when the deal expires following the 2022-23 NHL season (the same summer that the contracts of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Duncan Keith expire), so $9 million would be his qualifying offer if another extension isn’t hammered out by then.

DeBrincat had a breakout sophomore season in 2018-19, scoring 42 times and recording 76 points. He clicked playing alongside his former junior teammate Dylan Strome and learned a lot alongside Kane.

“Those are two good players,” DeBrincat told NBC Sports last month. “For me, I’m just trying to find open space when I’m with them. All three of us are pretty creative in the offensive zone. You’ve got one of the best players in Patrick Kane on your line and he’s going to get you the puck and he’s going to control play. That’s definitely a fun line to play with; a lot of offense there.”

His second NHL season built off of a strong rookie campaign that saw him net 28 goals and reach 52 points.

“Experience helps a lot,” he said. “For me, it was just coming in feeling more comfortable with everything. It’s hard to be on a new team and meet a bunch of new guys so, first year is a little bit different and coming back it was a lot easier.”

DeBrincat is a huge piece of the Blackhawks’ future and while the team was encouraged by their second half under Jeremy Colliton last season, they’re in a tough Central Division where points will be tough to come by. There’s still some roster reshaping for Bowman to do over the next several years to navigate the salary cap in order to get younger, but this is a good start and the young star is a great building block to move forward with.

• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks
Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

The Buzzer: McDavid, Matthews deliver on opening night

Getty Images
By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 2:28 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Leon Draisaitl

The big Oilers forward blew away previous career-highs last season, scoring an impressive 50 goals and 105 points. Considering the 21.6 shooting percentage he rode, and previous seasons of 70 and 77 points, many expected Draisaitl to come down to Earth.

Well, he began the 2019-20 season just as hot.

Draisaitl was the only player to score three points on Wednesday (one goal, two assists), and the Oilers needed all three of them in a snug 3-2 win against the Canucks. Draistail also generated a +2 rating, six shots on goal, and logged a defenseman-like 26:46 TOI in that win (about five minutes more than Connor McDavid‘s 21:40).

2. Auston Matthews

Matthews continues to be a force on opening nights, generating two goals as the Maple Leafs shook off a shaky start to cruise against the Senators. One of Matthews’ two goals ended up being the game-winner, and both came off absolutely splendid passes (from William Nylander and Mitch Marner respectively).

John Tavares ended up being named captain instead of Matthews (understandably), but if you handed out an “O” for opening nights, you’d have to hand that letter to Matthews.

Matthews had a +2 rating and eight SOG.

3. Reilly Smith

If you prefer, you might name Mark Stone as the better Golden Knight of that dominant win for Vegas, as Stone generated two points (1G, 1A) of his own while being great all-around as always.

It felt like Smith was everywhere whenever given a chance, though. Smith scored two goals, including a shorthanded laugher, and could easily have had two shorthanded tallies if not for a great breakaway save by Martin Jones.

Wednesday was quite a display for Vegas’ long-running top (or 1A/1B?) line of Smith (five SOG), William Karlsson (two assists, six SOG), and Jonathan Marchessault (an unusually deferential one SOG).

Highlight of the Night

Connor McDavid’s goal wasn’t necessarily the prettiest of the first night of the 2019-20 season, but it ranks as one of those moments where McDavid makes NHL defensemen look overmatched and, well, not like professionals. While the Oilers haven’t been on most preseason picks lists, few would be that shocked if McDavid, Draisaitl, and a select few other players find a way to drag Edmonton to the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Especially after watching goals like these:

Factoids

  • Cody Glass already made history by becoming the first Golden Knights draft pick to play an NHL game for Vegas. He followed that up by scoring a nice goal, becoming the youngest Golden Knights player (20 years, 184 days apparently) to score a goal.
  • Again, Matthews is really good at this Game 1 thing.

Apparently this is McDavid’s sixth goal in an opener, setting an Oilers record.

Golden Knights did a thing

Scores

TOR 5 – OTT 3
WSH 3 – STL 2 (OT)
EDM 3 – VAN 2
VGK 4 – SJS 1

• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

