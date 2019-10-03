More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Lucic punches Avs’ Zadorov in Flames debut

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 11:38 PM EDT
The James NealMilan Lucic trade is still a little hard to believe, but it did in fact happen. While Neal had a quiet debut in the Edmonton Oilers’ narrow win on Wednesday, Lucic made an impact in the Calgary Flames’ season-opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

You won’t find a consensus about Lucic having a positive impact, though.

After Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov delivered a hard hit on Austin Czarnik, Lucic confronted Zadorov. During the exchange, Lucic punched Zadorov, who didn’t seem to see it coming.

Was it a “sucker punch?” Was Lucic merely sticking up for his teammate? Maybe it was something in between?

Either way, Lucic was whistled with a fighting major, instigator penalty, and a misconduct. Zadorov was somewhat strangely given a fighting major.

Objectively, Lucic hurt his team by putting the Flames on the penalty kill. Subjectively, you might argue that Lucic send a broader message for opponents who might deliver hard hits on Calgary teammates. One can debate the “deterrent” factor of a player like Lucic all day, but ultimately it really is that: a subjective discussion.

How Duchene, Predators looked in win against Wild

Getty Images
By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
After Minnesota went up 2-1 heading into the second intermission, it looked like the Minnesota Wild might just steal one from the Nashville Predators during the Preds’ home opener. To add frustration to the situation, Nashville’s power play squandered some early opportunities, providing an uncomfortable feeling of deja vu.

The third period told a different story, however, as the Predators scored four goals in an impressive final 20 minutes to win 5-2 on Thursday.

Matt Duchene might just be worth those big bucks

As Duchene acknowledged in discussing picking the Predators in free agency, it’s felt like the player and team were destined to join forces for a while now, to the point that it was almost surprising Duchene didn’t release a country music album to accompany word of the signing.

One game can’t justify or condemn a seven-year, $56 million contract, yet … so far, so good.

Duchene finished the win with three assists, and while the last one was on an empty-netter, he was robbed of a different one when Devan Dubnyk made an incredible save on Mikael Granlund:

Predators’ power play isn’t there yet

It’s not fair to get too bent out of shape after one game, especially since the Predators only went 0-for-2. Still, it would have been even sweeter if Duchene and others did some of their damage on the man advantage, as that was a huge weakness for Nashville last season.

Promising early work from P.K. Subban‘s unofficial replacement

The Predators traded away Subban largely so they could afford Duchene (and maybe, partially to open up room for Roman Josi‘s next contract), but GM David Poile also noted that Dante Fabbro‘s cup of coffee in 2018-19 made him feel comfortable with moving on from P.K.

Fabbro didn’t get credited with a goal or an assist on Thursday, but he logged 19:15 TOI, and enjoyed a positive 55.17 Corsi For Percentage at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick.

If Fabbro can keep his head above water while Josi (assist, +3 rating) Ryan Ellis (1G, 1A, +4), and Mattias Ekholm (1A, +2) deliver as expected, the Predators could find a deadly mix of defense, a stable (if not world-class) goaltending pairing, and improved offense.

This team passed its first test.

Long season for the Wild?

Minnesota showed flashes of brilliance, and not just when Matt Dumba flashed a ridiculous shot, or when Jason Zucker showed why so many stats-leaning people couldn’t believe that he was in trade rumors.

Still … it feels like this team just doesn’t “have the horses” to hang with the best of the best (a group the Predators have generally belonged with). Maybe there’s enough here for Bruce Boudreau to squeeze out a playoff berth, but would that be enough?

Even making it that far is a pretty big maybe.

Yes, Hurricanes brought the ‘Storm Surge’ back

Getty Images
By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT
Right before the Carolina Hurricanes broke their playoff drought in 2018-19, Justin Williams announced that the “Storm Surge” would be put on ice.

With Williams on hiatus, and the 2019-20 season upon us, it was fair to wonder if that bunch of jerks would dust off that post-win celebration again. The answer appears to be “Yes.”

Dougie Hamilton led the first “Storm Surge” after the Hurricanes slipped by the Montreal Canadiens via a 4-3 shootout win on Thursday, putting Carolina at 1-for-1 for such opportunities (Surge-itunities?)

The Hurricanes decided to keep it simple with their classic celebration this time around.

 

Maybe a tough game against the Habs left them too drained to be creative? Either way, it’s going to be tough to top last year’s imaginative displays, but it will be fun to watch the Hurricanes try.

Any suggestions for the Hurricanes? The basketball dunking bit was a personal favorite.

Stars’ Roman Polak taken to hospital after scary fall

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak was taken off the ice on a stretcher, and is currently being evaluated at a hospital, after a scary fall during Thursday’s season-opener against the Boston Bruins.

You can see that awkward fall in the video above this post’s headline.

It’s been a night full of injuries for the Stars so far, as Polak joins Blake Comeau (lower-body injury) and Jason Dickinson (upper-body) will also miss the remainder of that game, and possibly more. The Stars already began the 2019-20 season without Corey Perry, who suffered an odd foot issue.

Update: After the Bruins’ 2-1 win, Stars coach Jim Montgomery provided good news for Polak, but bad news for Comeau and Dickinson:

Early save of the year candidate from Wild’s Dubnyk

By James O'BrienOct 3, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
This is just the first game of the Minnesota Wild’s season (and second night of 2019-20 from around the NHL), and Devan Dubnyk might have already made the save of the year.

Dubnyk robbed Mikael Granlund on a sweet one-timer, which seems a little rude since Granlund was his teammate on the Wild not that long ago. The Predators ended up getting the first goal of the game via Ryan Ellis later in the second period, but that was still impressive stuff. That contest is currently airing on NBCSN.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

You can watch the save in video form above this post’s headline, and GIF form below:

Dubnyk wasn’t the only goalie who made a great save so far on Thursday. Sergei Bobrovsky endeared himself to Florida Panthers fans by making a nice stop in his first game as a very well-compensated starting goalie:

