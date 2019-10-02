WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights, Sharks renew their rivalry

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights were defeated by the Sharks in OT of Game 7 in Round 1 last April after a controversial major penalty was called on Vegas’ Cody Eakin for a cross-check to Joe Pavelski in the third period with the Knights leading 3-0. San Jose scored four times on the man-advantage, while Vegas tallied a goal late to force overtime. Barclay Goodrow won it for San Jose in OT and secured one of the most improbable comebacks in postseason history, leading the Sharks into Round 2.

On Tuesday, Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended three games for physical abuse of an official, stemming from an altercation with Vegas’ Deryk Engelland in San Jose’s final preseason game. Kane swung his stick at Engelland in response to a cross-check, but got a piece of the ref in the process. Then, the ref grabbed Kane and both fell to the ice. Kane appeared to shove the ref while getting back to his feet.

“I get kicked out of the game for getting jumped from behind by a referee,” said Kane. “I’ve never seen a ref take five strides. If you look at his face, he’s getting all this power and he’s trying to drive me into the ice, which is what he did. That’s unbelievable. Talk about abuse of an official? How about abuse of a player? It’s an absolute joke.”

The Sharks and Knights open the season with a home and home series. They open the season Wednesday in Vegas, before meeting again on Friday in San Jose. Vegas is 5-1-2 all-time against San Jose in the regular season. They’ve split their only two playoff meetings.

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sharks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

#SJSharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will be missing tonight's game to attend to a personal matter. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 3, 2019

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS

Timo Meier – Logan Couture – Danil Yurtaikin

Lean Bergmann – Tomas Hertl – Lukas Radil

Marcus Sorensen – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc

Melker Karlsson – Barclay Goodrow – Dylan Gambrell

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon – Dalton Prout

Mario Ferraro – Tim Heed

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty – Cody Glass – Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri – Paul Stastny – Valentin Zykov

William Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves

Brayden McNabb – Nate Schmidt

Jon Merrill – Shea Theodore

Nick Holden – Deryk Engelland

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

Brendan Burke and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call of Sharks-Golden Knights from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.