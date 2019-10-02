More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Three things to watch for on opening night

By Joey AlfieriOct 2, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
The 2019-20 regular season is finally upon us!

There’s four games on the opening-night schedule, including a doubleheader on NBCSN (Capitals vs. Blues at 6:30 p.m. ET and Sharks vs. Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET). One game doesn’t make or break a season, but there are certain things to look out for when the schedule begins tonight.

Here are three storylines we’ll be keeping an eye on during tonight’s games:

• Are the Ottawa Senators the worst team in the NHL?

The Senators were the worst team in the NHL last year by a considerable margin. That’s what happens when you move on from players like Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson and Matt Duchene. Ottawa finished with just 64 points last year, which put them in the basement of the NHL standings. The team directly ahead of them was the Los Angeles Kings and they finished with 71 points.

The Sens have some good pieces in place like Brady Tkachuk, Colin White, Thomas Chabot, Erik Brannstrom and a few others, but how long will it take them to be competitive? Given some of the size and grit on the current roster, it’s important to note that they probably won’t be easy out. They’ll be in your face, they’ll make life difficult for you, but they probably won’t win many games.

Ottawa gets their biggest rival tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs. We’ll find out if they can push the Leafs and if they can be one of the big surprises in the league.

• Can Jordan Binnington pick up where he left off? 

The Blues made what seemed like an improbable run to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. They did so on the back of Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Binnington. Nobody’s worried about O’Reilly’s ability to perform, but there are some questions when it comes to Binnington’s outlook. Can he continue being a strong number one goalie at the NHL level on a nightly basis? He’s no longer an unknown commodity around the league.

The Blues paid him during the off-season, as the two sides agreed to a two-year, $8.8 million extension. The 26-year-old has a tough act to follow. He finished last season with a 24-5-1 record, a 1.89 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage.

It’s going to be tough to follow that up. It all starts against the Capitals tonight.

• How lonely will Connor McDavid be this year?

Earlier this week, McDavid was skating on a line with James Neal and Tomas Jurco during practice, which means Leon Draisaitl was on another unit. There’s no reason to believe McDavid can’t perform next to anybody, but the sad state of the Oilers is apparent when you look at the wingers they have on their roster. No disrespect to Neal, who has had a strong career, but he’s coming off a seven-goal, 19-point season in Calgary. As for Jurco, he was limited to just 33 games in the AHL last season.

Again, McDavid doesn’t depend on his wingers to produce, but it would be nice for him to get some help whenever he’s on the ice. General manager Ken Holland has a lot of work to do to improve this roster. The fact that the high-end talent is already in place within the organization is good news, but the supporting cast needs to be blown up in a hurry.

Can McDavid drag the Oilers into the playoffs? They open the season at home against the Vancouver Canucks.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Culture is key in developing NHL prospects, Devils GM says

Associated PressOct 2, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Whether it involves New Jersey rookie center Jack Hughes or any other prospect, Devils general manager Ray Shero says the most important aspects of a prospect’s development must be in place before first stepping into the locker room.

Simply put, the key is culture, and how it rubs off on an impressionable 18-year-old.

”If you have a bad group of guys, if you’re not in a good environment in terms of work ethic, you’re like, ‘OK, that’s how it’s done here, great. I’m not going to work, I’m going to stay out ’til 4 o’clock,”’ Shero told The Associated Press.

”If there’s accountability, and that’s really a big thing in terms with anything whether it’s business, sports, whatever … when you walk into that it’s ‘Oh, that’s how it’s done,”’ he added. ”There’s learning curves for everything on and off the ice. I think the better you support those guys as young kids and teenagers, the better off they’re going to be.”

The start of the NHL season this week places the focus on a new crop of youngsters set to make their debuts.

In New Jersey, all eyes are on Hughes, the under-sized, play-making center who became the eighth American-born player selected with the top pick in June. He joins a team that features two other No. 1 draft picks in Taylor Hall, who was selected first by Edmonton in the 2010 draft, and Nico Hischier, selected No. 1 by the Devils in 2017.

Nothing Hughes has done thus far should give Shero pause as the Devils prepare to open their season hosting Winnipeg on Friday.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hughes displayed how much of a competitor he is in expressing how unhappy he was losing in his first NHL competitive setting – a 6-4 loss to Buffalo in in the Sabres prospects tournament last month.

”We kind of got lucky to put four on the board, and only gave up six. Disappointing game,” Hughes said.

The youngster responded once the preseason began by scoring twice, including the decisive goal, on a give-and-go with Nikita Gusev in a 4-3 overtime win in his preseason debut against Boston.

Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was so impressed, he referred to Hughes’ performance as ”nasty.”

And the player who spent the past two years setting USA Hockey’s National Development Program’s scoring record followed up by scoring a breakaway goal 34 seconds into a 4-2 win over the Rangers a few days later. Hughes finished the preseason with three goals and an assist in four games.

Coming from a hockey family in which his brother Quinn is a defenseman in Vancouver and father Jim a former coach, Jack Hughes understands he has not accomplished anything just yet. And he got a taste of what playing in the NHL would be like representing the United States at the world hockey championships in May.

”I went into this summer knowing I needed a lot of work to be done. I kind of figured it out that it wasn’t the USHL,” he said. ”It was kind of wakeup call to work on my game and get a lot better.”

The Devils are encouraging Hughes’ development by assigning him a locker next to Hall.

Hall sees his role as being someone Hughes can use as a sounding board

”He’s taking in a lot of information every day, so helping him with that. It’s more leading by example,” Hall said. ”I think it’s up to us as players as coaches as management to shelter him as much as possible to make sure all his energy is going toward hockey.”

Like any youngster, Hughes is bound to make mistakes. One issue that stood out in Buffalo was the number of times he coughed up the puck.

Former NHLer turned broadcaster Ed Olczyk isn’t concerned, believing Hughes will learn to adapt.

”He’s going to try things that he won’t in 50 games game from now or 100 games from now. You’ve going to have to take the good with the bad and vice versa,” he said.

Devils assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald said Hughes’ turnovers are no different than what he saw during his time in Pittsburgh with then-youngsters Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

”I just think you allow the player to be who they are, and that’s what he is,” Fitzgerald said. ”Jack’s a magician with the puck.”

Here’s a list of other youngster to keep an eye on this season:

D Cale Makar, COLORADO

After helping UMass make its first Frozen Four appearance in April, college hockey’s Hobey Baker Award-winner made the jump to the NHL by joining Colorado in the midst of its first-round playoff series with Calgary. He became the first defenseman to score a playoff goal in his NHL debut and finished with a goal and five assists in 10 games.

D Quinn Hughes, VANCOUVER

A play-making defenseman, Hughes spent two years at Michigan before closing last season with three assists in five games with the Canucks.

RW Kaapo Kakko, NEW YORK RANGERS

Selected second overall behind Jack Hughes, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward led Finland with six goals in 10 games at the world championships. His 22 goals in the Finnish Elite League last season were the most by a draft-eligible player.

LW ALEXANDRE TEXIER, COLUMBUS

The 20-year-old is being counted upon to be part of the Blue Jackets’ young core to step up following the offseason free-agency departures of Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene. Texier had two goals and an assist in eight playoff games with Columbus last spring.

D Erik Brannstrom, OTTAWA

Acquired in a trade that sent Mark Stone to Vegas in February, Brannstrom is expected to get plenty of playing time on a young Senators team.

F Victor Olofsson, BUFFALO

Nicknamed Victor ”Goal-ofsson” for his deft shooting ability, he had two goals and two assists in six games with the Sabres last year, and had a team-leading 30 goals in 65 games with AHL Rochester. A seventh-round pick, the 24-year-old rookie was a late-bloomer after playing five seasons in his native Sweden.

Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene among many on the move in NHL

Associated PressOct 2, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
The St. Louis Blues will look a lot like the team that won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup when the puck drops for the NHL’s season-opening game against the 2018 champion Washington Capitals.

Ryan O'Reilly, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, knows the season won’t be quite the same even if many of his teammates are still together.

”It’s going to be very different,” O’Reilly said.

St. Louis held onto much of its roster during a quiet offseason, hoping it will be enough to compete for another title. The Blues will raise their championship banner during a pregame ceremony Wednesday night.

But the Blues made one major move last week, acquiring offensive-minded defenseman Justin Faulk from Carolina for Joel Edmundson and a prospect. The team then signed the 27-year-old Faulk to a $45.5 million, seven-year extension, banking on him being a key part of its future.

Here’s a look at some of the other major moves in the offseason on the ice, behind the bench and in the front office:

BYE, BLUE JACKETS

Columbus lost a trio of stars in free agency, the only unrestricted free agents to sign seven-year contracts with other teams.

Dynamic forward Artemi Panarin received an $81.5 million deal from the New York Rangers. Two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky took his talents to the Florida Panthers for $70 million after Roberto Luongo retired. And two-time All-Star center Matt Duchene signed a $56 million deal with the Nashville Predators.

Columbus has a lot of cap space, perhaps planning to make a splash next summer, because it didn’t spend a lot of money chasing success with free agents. The Blue Jackets did add 30-year-old winger Gustav Nyquist with a $22 million, four-year contract after he had a career-high 60-point season.

SAVVY STARS

The Dallas Stars have built a Cup-caliber team and know now is the time to spend in free agency. They added a pair of veterans motivated to prove they can still play after spending their entire careers with one team.

The Stars lured three-time All-Star forward Joe Pavelski away from the San Jose Sharks with a three-year deal worth $21 million. They made a much smaller investment in 34-year-old winger Corey Perry, whose contract was bought out by the Anaheim Ducks. Perry’s $1.5 million, one-year contract could be quite a bargain if he can provide more scoring depth for Dallas.

TAKING A FLYER

Minnesota missed the playoffs for the first time in seven years and made an aggressive move to pay 32-year-old Mats Zuccarello $30 million over five years even though he has only one 20-goal season and that was three years ago. Vancouver gave 29-year-old defenseman Tyler Myers a $30 million, five-year deal after he had consecutive seasons with 30 points for the first time since his first two years in the league. The Canucks are trying to avoid the first five-year playoff drought in franchise history.

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Shortly after Florida’s season ended, the Panthers hired three-time Stanley Cup winning coach Joel Quenneville to take perhaps the top leader in the league off the market.

Three former Edmonton coaches Todd McLellan (Ottawa), Dallas Eakins (Anaheim) and Ralph Krueger (Buffalo) are getting another shot to lead teams.

The Oilers, meanwhile, are hoping former Adams Award winner Dave Tippett can get the most out of Connor McDavid‘s supporting cast and guide them into the playoffs for the just the second time in 14 years. Alain Vigneault, another former NHL Coach of the Year, landed a job in Philadelphia.

The rebuilding Ottawa Senators are taking a chance on former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant D.J. Smith, giving him his first opportunity to be a head coach in the NHL.

UPSTAIRS

The Detroit Red Wings brought Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman back to be their general manager. The former Tampa Bay Lightning general manager replaced Ken Holland, who later left to lead the Oilers’ front office. The Wild are giving two-time Stanley Cup winner Bill Guerin his first opportunity to run an NHL front office after he helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win two Cups as assistant general manager.

Callahan’s move to TV may be model for other injured players

Associated PressOct 2, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
Ryan Callahan figured he would visit a specialist and learn how to fix the back issues that plagued him last season.

Instead, two doctor visits brought the diagnosis of degenerative disk disease and the end of his playing career. Once Callahan came to grips with that, he decided he would like to go into management or broadcasting.

There was one problem: Callahan had one year left on his contract and can’t work for a team until it expires next summer. So the 34-year-old signed on to be an NHL Network analyst this season, possibly creating a road map for other players to follow if injuries cut short their on-ice careers.

”Just to stay busy and stay in the game is the biggest thing,” Callahan said. ”To go from 100 to 0 just like that, it would be tough to do mentally. So, for Ottawa to give me permission to do this, I’m thankful for that and thankful for the NHL for wanting me to do it, as well.”

Callahan played a combined 878 regular-season and playoff games with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning but had his contract traded to the Ottawa Senators for salary-cap reasons. It’s similar to situations with injured players Chris Pronger, David Clarkson, Marc Savard, Mikhail Grabovski, Ryane Clowe and Dave Bolland, whose contracts were moved around the league after they hung up their skates for good.

When he steps on set for the first time on Oct. 16, Callahan figures to have a harder time compartmentalizing what’s going on with the Lightning than his new ”teammates” in Ottawa.

”I don’t know anybody in (the Senators) organization; I’ve never played for that team,” Callahan said. ”I think what’ll be more weird is analyzing Tampa Bay’s games just because I know that organization so well and I’m good friends with a lot of the players on the team still.”

Callahan chose to stay in hockey without ruffling any feathers. It hasn’t always been so simple for players whose careers are cut short by injury but move on quickly to other jobs.

The NHL took some criticism for hiring Pronger in the department of player safety in 2014 with three years remaining on his contract, and the menacing defenseman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame before it was over. Pronger joined the hockey operations staff for the Florida Panthers once he was no longer under contract.

Savard moved into coaching this year as an assistant with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. Clowe spent two seasons as a New Jersey Devils assistant and had a short stint as an ECHL coach, and Clarkson is coaching a high school team.

Coaching is not in Callahan’s plans, which made broadcasting the logical step.

”I didn’t like that side of the game,” he said. ”It was more behind the scenes things that I wanted to learn more of. Obviously I’ve never done it before. I don’t know if I would enjoy it or not enjoy it, but it’s something that I wanted to learn more of. Being under contract with Ottawa still on long-term (injured reserve), that didn’t give me an opportunity to do that with a team because I’m under contract with Ottawa, so the timing of NHL Network was perfect.”

Coyotes hand Kuemper two-year, $9 million extension

By Sean LeahyOct 2, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
The Arizona Coyotes have solidified their goalie tandem for the next two seasons after signing Darcy Kuemper to a two-year, $9 million contract on Wednesday.

“We are extremely pleased to sign Darcy to a two-year extension,” said Coyotes GM John Chayka in a statement. “Darcy had an incredible season last year and established himself as one of the NHL’s best goaltenders. With Darcy and Antti, we are confident that we have one of the best goaltending tandems in the League.”

Kuemper is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $2.1 million in salary this season.

[PHT PREDICTIONS: EAST / WEST / STANLEY CUP]

The 29-year-old netminder had his best season as a pro in 2018-19 after he assumed the No. 1 job following Antti Raanta‘s injury. In 55 starts he posted a .927 even strength save percentage and five shutouts helping the Coyotes through their numerous injuries to stay in the Western Conference wild card hunt. That ESSV% was tied for third among all NHL goaltenders with at least 50 appearances.

This extension means both Coyotes goaltender are under contract through the end of the 2020-21 season, with Raanta eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020. (It also means their two top goalies will eat up $8.75 million in cap space next season.) Eric Comrie was picked up on the waiver wire on Tuesday from Winnipeg will provide some injury insurance.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.