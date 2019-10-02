More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT’s 2019-20 Eastern Conference predictions

By Sean LeahyOct 2, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals when the Blues raise their 2019 Stanley Cup banner. Coverage begins at 6:30p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

An historic season ended in a sweep. The Islanders used Barry Trotz’s defensive genius to reach 100 points. Those “Bunch of Jerks” in Carolina became everyone’s darlings. The Maple Leafs once again fell short at the hands of the Bruins. And the Senators, well, in the words of GM Pierre Dorion they were “a team.”

A lot has happened since. Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky went elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Joel Quenneville is now behind the bench in Florida. Ray Shero and the Devils went all-in to get back into the playoffs, as did their rivals in the Rangers.

The 2019-20 NHL season begins Wednesday night, so let’s take a conference-by-conference look at how we’re feeling about where teams will finish and who will rep the East in the Stanley Cup Final. Playoff teams are outlined in red.

[PHT PREDICTIONS: WESTERN CONFERENCE / STANLEY CUP]

Let us know in the comments how you see both Eastern Conference divisions shaping up.

EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPION

SEAN: The one good thing about being swept in Round 1 last season was the fact that the Lightning got plenty of rest this summer. That extra time of thinking about how it all went so horribly wrong should serve them well in 2019-20. Dominating the regular season as they did, Tampa took their foot off the gas in the second half and lost that edge that cost them dearly against the Columbus Blue Jackets. That won’t happen again.

JAMES: The Lightning had a meltdown last year, sure, but this team has shown an aptitude for deep playoff runs during the Stamkos era, and they’re so loaded that I just can’t pick against them. Do I feel good about it considering how foreboding the Atlantic is? Of course not.

JOEY: Tampa Bay has to get over the hump at some point, right? They were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and I think they’ll learn from that experience. Oh, and they still have a dynamic roster. Brayden Point is signed, they made small additions like Pat Maroon, Kevin Shattenkirk and Curtis McElhinney. This is the year.

ADAM: I think the Washington Capitals have another championship run in them. Braden Holtby and Nicklas Backstrom are in contract years and should be on top of their games, the team is still really good around them, and they had a couple extra months off after their 2018 Stanley Cup run.

PHT’S SEASON PREVIEW:
2019-20 NHL Power Rankings
PHT’s 2019-20 season previews
Which 2019 NHL playoff teams are in danger of missing this season?
• NHL Awards, free agent busts, overhyped teams
Breakout players, bold predictions for 2019-20

Krejci may miss Bruins opener, Bergeron expected to be ready

Associated PressOct 2, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — A major part of the Boston Bruins’ success the past several years has been their depth at center.

That depth might be tested early this season, with center David Krejci questionable for the Bruins’ regular-season opener at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Krejci, who suffered a lower-body injury and played just two shifts in a preseason game on Sept. 23, practiced Tuesday. But he didn’t take contact and general manager Don Sweeney left open the possibility that the Bruins won’t have Krejci against the Stars.

”It’s to be determined still,” Sweeney said. ”He worked his way back up there for sake of a practice, and he’ll continue to do the same. So we’ll re-evaluate every day. He’s possible.”

Krejci said he’s making progress.

”It was a good day today, for sure,” he said.

Fellow center Patrice Bergeron was slow in returning from a groin injury during training camp. But he made his preseason debut in Boston’s last exhibition game and is expected to be ready against Dallas. When healthy, the Bruins’ center quartet of Bergeron, Krejci, Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly is one of the best in the league and was important in the Bruins reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season.

The Bruins got by last season without Bergeron for 16 games and Kuraly for 10, in addition to tens of man games lost by their defensemen, and finished tied for second in the NHL overall standings with 107 points.

Bergeron had 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 65 games. Krejci had 73 points (20 goals, 52 assists) in 81 games, Kuraly had 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 71 games and Coyle had six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 games after joining Boston in a February trade from the Minnesota Wild. But Coyle showed more of his abilities in the postseason, getting 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 24 games.

”I think it was a factor last year for our hockey club, the success we had,” Sweeney said. ”All those guys can help drive a line. . Charlie Coyle is the same way, Sean Kuraly is the same way. They have roles, they have responsibilities and standards that (coach) Bruce (Cassidy) holds them to each and every night.”

Bruins president Cam Neely said: ”I really like the fact that when we’re on the road, Butch (Cassidy) (doesn’t) worry as much about matchups based on what Kuraly can do, when he plays against top lines. That line is pretty solid for us. So I think it gives Butch a lot more flexibility because of the depth we have down the middle.”

As expected, defensemen John Moore (shoulder) and Kevan Miller (knee) won’t be healthy to start the season. Forward Joakim Nordstrom (foot) had a setback during training and probably will also start the season on the sideline. The only two new faces expected on the roster Thursday will be forwards Brett Ritchie and Par Lindholm.

”Well I thought we were a successful team last year and we have a motivated group,” Sweeney said. ”We did feel like our depth and organizationally we’re going to continue to get stronger, so we feel that we have internal competition, we have players that can come up and do the job. We’ve been testing that over the last few years and had some success but also had some failures as well, and trying to learn from it.”

NOTES: Nothing has changed as far as the way the Bruins are being run since the Boston Globe reported last month that owner Jeremy Jacobs had passed on control of the team to his six children, team officials stressed Tuesday during a news conference. ”It’s been magnified and maybe misrepresented,” Jacobs said. ”There was a trust made recently that put the Bruin asset into a beneficiary so when I croak, it will be the next generation. Nothing has changed as far as positions and authority and responsibility. I still will be in the same position.” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, the youngest of the six children, confirmed that it’s been business as usual for the team. Two brothers, Louis and Jerry, are the only other offspring currently involved in the family business. ”But as for a decision-making process, most of our decisions are collaborative, unless of course our chairman has a thought, and of course we do what he tells us to do,” Charlie Jacobs said.

PHT Morning Skate: Stan Bowman on hot seat; Five potential surprises in 2019-20

By Joey AlfieriOct 2, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Sidney Crosby (foot) returned to Penguins practice on Tuesday. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

• The drama surrounding the Maple Leafs captaincy is about to come to an end. (Leafs Nation)

• Offense will continue rising in the NHL, according to TSN’s Travis Yost.

• It’ll be an emotional return home for Jakub Voracek when the Flyers open the season in Prague. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The Devils hoped to become closer during their trip to Annapolis. (NJ.com)

• Wild defenseman Greg Pateryn underwent successful surgery. He’s expected to miss around six weeks. (NHL.com/Wild)

• NHL is trying to grow grassroots hockey in China. (Sports Illustrated)

David Backes skated with some 12-year-old figure skaters over the summer. (Bruins Daily)

• This new edition of the Edmonton Oilers is hoping to avoid the same old results. (Sportsnet)

• Here are five things the Florida Panthers will accomplish this season. (Panther Parkway)

• The evolution of the Canucks roster led to them waiving Sven Baertschi. (Vancourier)

• The Central Division will have a huge influence on the upcoming NHL season. (The Score)

• What are the realistic expectations for the Dallas Stars? (The Sporting News)

• Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is on the hot seat in Chicago. (Blackhawk up)

• Here are five potential surprises ahead of the 2019-20 season. (Featurd)

• Finally, Alex Steen and Colton Parayko surprised Laila with a very special gift this week:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT’s 2020 Stanley Cup predictions

By Sean LeahyOct 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals when the Blues raise their 2019 Stanley Cup banner. Coverage begins at 6:30p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

We’ve looked at the East, the West, who will win some of the NHL trophies this season, and now, finally, it’s time to say who we think will win it all this season.

Will the Blues repeat? Only one team has done so in two decades, and they know how difficult it will be to go through the grind of the season and the playoff battle in order to raise the Cup again. There are plenty of contenders in both conferences, and here’s who we think will finish on top when all is said and done.

Who do you see winning the Stanley Cup this season?

[PHT PREDICTIONS: EASTERN CONFERENCE / WESTERN CONFERENCE]

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION

SEAN: Golden Knights in 6. Mark Stone wins Conn Smythe. The window remains open for Vegas and with their core players locked up, they won’t be going anywhere over the next few years. There’s plenty in the pipeline, but for now, this team remains a contender and the aggressiveness by George McPhee, new GM Kelly McCrimmon and owner Bill Foley have ensured that their inaugural was not a one-off.

JAMES: Lightning in 7. Brayden Point wins Conn Smythe. This team was a regular-season juggernaut, and while they had to do some salary cap juggling, they managed to come out the other side almost as strong. In fact, if someone like Mikhail Sergachev makes a leap, the Lightning could actually be even better — not in the standings, but when it matters the most.

JOEY: Lightning in 6. Victor Hedman wins Conn Smythe. You won’t see them put up the same crazy amount of points during the regular season this year, but they’ll win the conference and the division. They’ll also find a way to keep rolling heading into mid-April. For this to happen, they can’t afford to lose Victor Hedman, again, though. 

ADAM: Avalanche in 7. Nathan MacKinnon wins Conn Smythe. I am just going to go all in on the Avalanche this season. The only thing that might hold them back is if Philipp Grubauer isn’t up to the challenge of being a championship goalie. But I like him, I don’t think he is going to have to be a game-stealer for them, and this team looks to be as loaded on paper as anyone.

PHT’S SEASON PREVIEW:
2019-20 NHL Power Rankings
PHT’s 2019-20 season previews
Which 2019 NHL playoff teams are in danger of missing this season?
• NHL Awards, free agent busts, overhyped teams
Breakout players, bold predictions for 2019-20

PHT’s 2019-20 Western Conference predictions

By Sean LeahyOct 2, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals when the Blues raise their 2019 Stanley Cup banner. Coverage begins at 6:30p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Will the West give us any surprises this year? The Central appears loaded yet again, but can the Blackhawks or Wild find their way in after watching the playoffs last season? What about the Pacific? Will the Coyotes finally stay healthy and take a step forward? Can the Canucks shock us this year?

There will be lots of ups and downs over the next six months and while we may not get a story like the Blues delivered to us last season, we’ll certainly be entertained. The Avalanche and Stars are two teams trending upward, while the Blues and Predators are loaded with veterans who know how to win. Winnipeg? Well, what do you make of the Jets this year? Was last season just a blip for the team and Patrik Laine? Are they going to recover and live up to the expectations we had for them at the start of last season?

The 2019-20 NHL season begins Wednesday night and we’ve already broken down who we think will come out the East. Here’s how we’re thinking the West will finish up.

[PHT PREDICTIONS: EASTERN CONFERENCE / STANLEY CUP]

Let us know in the comments how you see both Western Conference divisions shaping up.


WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPION

SEAN: They’ll certainly be motivated after how their season ended last April. The Golden Knights will have an entire season with Mark Stone and what should be a rebound season for Max Pacioretty. The blue line could use an upgrade, but that’s something that can be addressed at the trade deadline in February. 

JAMES: The Blues aren’t likely to stay on fire like they did once 2019 kicked off, but that talent and depth was always there, even when they were on the brink of collapse. The sheer balance in St. Louis is a thing to behold, with Justin Faulk adding to an embarrassment of riches on defense. Like with the Lightning, the Blues’ tough division gives me pause, but I trust them more than other favorites out in the Pacific (Marc-Andre Fleury‘s wear and tear makes Vegas risky).

JOEY: They won’t dominate the regular season, but the Avalanche will put it all together when it matters most. They have a top line that’s unstoppable and they have a star in Cale Makar that already made an impact at the NHL level. It’s bold, but I think the Avalanche can do something special this year.

ADAM: The Avalanche have the superstars, they addressed their forward depth, I love their young defense. They took a huge step a year ago and they look even better this season. They also have an absurd amount of salary cap space to address whatever issues they still may have in-season.

PHT’S SEASON PREVIEW:
2019-20 NHL Power Rankings
PHT’s 2019-20 season previews
Which 2019 NHL playoff teams are in danger of missing this season?
• NHL Awards, free agent busts, overhyped teams
Breakout players, bold predictions for 2019-20