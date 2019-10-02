More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
via Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs’ new captain: John Tavares

By James O'BrienOct 2, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
For the first time since they traded Dion Phaneuf during the 2015-16 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a captain. To little surprise after news surfaced about Auston Matthewsdisorderly conduct charges, John Tavares will be that captain.

Unfortunately, Tavares didn’t come out during the season-opener wearing his Maple Leafs bed sheets around his neck like a cap while sporting the “C.” Maybe next year?

The Maple Leafs decided to make the announcement during player introductions before Wednesday’s season and home-opener against the Ottawa Senators. Tavares, 29, is the 25th captain in Maple Leafs’ history. Phaneuf had been Maple Leafs captain for some time, as he served that role from 2010-11 up until that in-season swap in 2015-16.

Blues raise 2019 Stanley Cup banner (Video)

By James O'BrienOct 2, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals when the Blues raise their 2019 Stanley Cup banner. Coverage begins at 6:30p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The St. Louis Blues raised their 2019 Stanley Cup banner on Wednesday, celebrating their first-ever championship. Fittingly, they’re hosting the Washington Capitals, who raised their own first-ever Stanley Cup banner a year before. You can watch the Blues raise that banner in the video above this post’s headline.

That game is airing on NBCSN; here’s the streaming link one more time, as well.

If a banner-raising isn’t enough to raise some goosebumps for Blues fans, this video of players looking back at the “Gloria”-glorious Stanley Cup run.

Brady Tkachuk quickly scores first goal of 2019-20

By James O'BrienOct 2, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Pity anyone who showed up to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season and home-opener against the Ottawa Senators just a little bit late.

Not only would you have missed John Tavares being named the 25th captain in team history, you would have also missed the first goal of the 2019-20 season if you got to your seats (or turned on the TV) merely 30 seconds late. The Senators took advantage of the Maple Leafs’ sloppy play trying to exit their own zone, with Brady Tkachuk ultimately scoring the first goal of any player just 25 seconds in.

A former Maple Leaf got in on the scoring, too, as Connor Brown was credited with the assist. Erik Brannstrom also registered a helper on that tally. You can watch video of that goal in the clip above.

If you want a trip down memory lane, enjoy a few season-opening goals from previous years.:

WATCH LIVE: Blues raise Stanley Cup banner before meeting Capitals

By Sean LeahyOct 2, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
The Blues will raise their first-ever Stanley Cup banner 364 days after the Capitals did the same thing following their 2018 championship season. The only repeat champion over the past 2 decades is the Penguins, who won in 2016 and ‘17 before losing to Washington in their quest to three-peat.

“They’ve turned the page and moved forward,” said Blues GM Doug Armstrong. “There are still remnants of last year’s success — the ring ceremony opening night, maybe a visit to the White House or the Hall of Fame presentation — there are still moments that are connected to last year’s team. But once the guys walked into the room this training camp, they don’t talk about it.”

Washington enters this season with teo of its key players, Braden Holtby and Nicklas Backstrom, entering the final year of their current contracts. With Alex Ovechkin two years away from free agency himself, and the Capitals tight against the salary cap already, it will be difficult for the team to retain every core piece from its championship group.

“I didn’t think we would be able to get enough money to sign Carlson, and we made it happen,” said Capitals GM Brian McLellan. “I am not ruling anything out. I mean, obviously it will be tough to do, especially if they both have good years. It is going to be hard to do, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Alex Ovechkin enters this season 13th on the all-time goals list with 658. He is 10 away from tying Luc Robitaille for 12th place, but it will take a while to move up beyond that. 30 goals would move him to 11th, 40 goals would move him to eighth, and if he can match his total from last season (51), he would take sole possession of seventh.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Jakub VranaLars EllerT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinChandler StephensonRichard Panik
Brendan LeipsicNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Jonas SiegenthalerJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovNick Jensen
Martin Fehervary – Radko Gudas

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

BLUES
Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennVladimir Tarasenko
Sammy BlaisRyan O'ReillyDavid Perron
Robby FabbriTyler BozakRobert Thomas
Ivan BarbashevOskar SundqvistAlex Steen

Alex PietrangeloJustin Faulk
Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko
Vince DunnRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a special 90-minute edition of NHL Live, as host Kathryn Tappen, analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp, and NHL insider Bob McKenzie preview the evening’s doubleheader and the upcoming 2019-20 season. Analyst Jeremy Roenick will be on-site in St. Louis to capture the scene outside Enterprise Center prior to the raising of the Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship banner.

Mike Emrick, who returns for his 15th season as NBC Sports’ lead NHL play-by-play commentator, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Capitals-Blues from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Culture is key in developing NHL prospects, Devils GM says

Associated PressOct 2, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Whether it involves New Jersey rookie center Jack Hughes or any other prospect, Devils general manager Ray Shero says the most important aspects of a prospect’s development must be in place before first stepping into the locker room.

Simply put, the key is culture, and how it rubs off on an impressionable 18-year-old.

”If you have a bad group of guys, if you’re not in a good environment in terms of work ethic, you’re like, ‘OK, that’s how it’s done here, great. I’m not going to work, I’m going to stay out ’til 4 o’clock,”’ Shero told The Associated Press.

”If there’s accountability, and that’s really a big thing in terms with anything whether it’s business, sports, whatever … when you walk into that it’s ‘Oh, that’s how it’s done,”’ he added. ”There’s learning curves for everything on and off the ice. I think the better you support those guys as young kids and teenagers, the better off they’re going to be.”

The start of the NHL season this week places the focus on a new crop of youngsters set to make their debuts.

In New Jersey, all eyes are on Hughes, the under-sized, play-making center who became the eighth American-born player selected with the top pick in June. He joins a team that features two other No. 1 draft picks in Taylor Hall, who was selected first by Edmonton in the 2010 draft, and Nico Hischier, selected No. 1 by the Devils in 2017.

Nothing Hughes has done thus far should give Shero pause as the Devils prepare to open their season hosting Winnipeg on Friday.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hughes displayed how much of a competitor he is in expressing how unhappy he was losing in his first NHL competitive setting – a 6-4 loss to Buffalo in in the Sabres prospects tournament last month.

”We kind of got lucky to put four on the board, and only gave up six. Disappointing game,” Hughes said.

The youngster responded once the preseason began by scoring twice, including the decisive goal, on a give-and-go with Nikita Gusev in a 4-3 overtime win in his preseason debut against Boston.

Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was so impressed, he referred to Hughes’ performance as ”nasty.”

And the player who spent the past two years setting USA Hockey’s National Development Program’s scoring record followed up by scoring a breakaway goal 34 seconds into a 4-2 win over the Rangers a few days later. Hughes finished the preseason with three goals and an assist in four games.

Coming from a hockey family in which his brother Quinn is a defenseman in Vancouver and father Jim a former coach, Jack Hughes understands he has not accomplished anything just yet. And he got a taste of what playing in the NHL would be like representing the United States at the world hockey championships in May.

”I went into this summer knowing I needed a lot of work to be done. I kind of figured it out that it wasn’t the USHL,” he said. ”It was kind of wakeup call to work on my game and get a lot better.”

The Devils are encouraging Hughes’ development by assigning him a locker next to Hall.

Hall sees his role as being someone Hughes can use as a sounding board

”He’s taking in a lot of information every day, so helping him with that. It’s more leading by example,” Hall said. ”I think it’s up to us as players as coaches as management to shelter him as much as possible to make sure all his energy is going toward hockey.”

Like any youngster, Hughes is bound to make mistakes. One issue that stood out in Buffalo was the number of times he coughed up the puck.

Former NHLer turned broadcaster Ed Olczyk isn’t concerned, believing Hughes will learn to adapt.

”He’s going to try things that he won’t in 50 games game from now or 100 games from now. You’ve going to have to take the good with the bad and vice versa,” he said.

Devils assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald said Hughes’ turnovers are no different than what he saw during his time in Pittsburgh with then-youngsters Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

”I just think you allow the player to be who they are, and that’s what he is,” Fitzgerald said. ”Jack’s a magician with the puck.”

Here’s a list of other youngster to keep an eye on this season:

D Cale Makar, COLORADO

After helping UMass make its first Frozen Four appearance in April, college hockey’s Hobey Baker Award-winner made the jump to the NHL by joining Colorado in the midst of its first-round playoff series with Calgary. He became the first defenseman to score a playoff goal in his NHL debut and finished with a goal and five assists in 10 games.

D Quinn Hughes, VANCOUVER

A play-making defenseman, Hughes spent two years at Michigan before closing last season with three assists in five games with the Canucks.

RW Kaapo Kakko, NEW YORK RANGERS

Selected second overall behind Jack Hughes, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward led Finland with six goals in 10 games at the world championships. His 22 goals in the Finnish Elite League last season were the most by a draft-eligible player.

LW ALEXANDRE TEXIER, COLUMBUS

The 20-year-old is being counted upon to be part of the Blue Jackets’ young core to step up following the offseason free-agency departures of Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene. Texier had two goals and an assist in eight playoff games with Columbus last spring.

D Erik Brannstrom, OTTAWA

Acquired in a trade that sent Mark Stone to Vegas in February, Brannstrom is expected to get plenty of playing time on a young Senators team.

F Victor Olofsson, BUFFALO

Nicknamed Victor ”Goal-ofsson” for his deft shooting ability, he had two goals and two assists in six games with the Sabres last year, and had a team-leading 30 goals in 65 games with AHL Rochester. A seventh-round pick, the 24-year-old rookie was a late-bloomer after playing five seasons in his native Sweden.