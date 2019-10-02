More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

3 things to watch for on opening night

By Joey AlfieriOct 2, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 regular season is finally upon us!

There’s four games on the opening-night schedule, including a doubleheader on NBCSN (Capitals vs. Blues at 6:30 p.m. ET and Sharks vs. Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET). One game doesn’t make or break a season, but there are certain things to look out for when the schedule begins tonight.

Here are three storylines we’ll be keeping an eye on during tonight’s games:

• Are the Ottawa Senators the worst team in the NHL?

The Senators were the worst team in the NHL last year by a considerable margin. That’s what happens when you move on from players like Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson and Matt Duchene. Ottawa finished with just 64 points last year, which put them in the basement of the NHL standings. The team directly ahead of them was the Los Angeles Kings and they finished with 71 points.

The Sens have some good pieces in place like Brady Tkachuk, Colin White, Thomas Chabot, Erik Brannstrom and a few others, but how long will it take them to be competitive? Given some of the size and grit on the current roster, it’s important to note that they probably won’t be easy out. They’ll be in your face, they’ll make life difficult for you, but they probably won’t win many games.

Ottawa gets their biggest rival tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs. We’ll find out if they can push the Leafs and if they can be one of the big surprises in the league.

• Can Jordan Binnington pick up where he left off? 

The Blues made what seemed like an improbable run to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. They did so on the back of Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Binnington. Nobody’s worried about O’Reilly’s ability to perform, but there are some questions when it comes to Binnington’s outlook. Can he continue being a strong number one goalie at the NHL level on a nightly basis? He’s no longer an unknown commodity around the league.

The Blues paid him during the off-season, as the two sides agreed to a two-year, $8.8 million extension. The 26-year-old has a tough act to follow. He finished last season with a 24-5-1 record, a 1.89 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage.

It’s going to be tough to follow that up. It all starts against the Capitals tonight.

• How lonely will Connor McDavid be this year?

Earlier this week, McDavid was skating on a line with James Neal and Tomas Jurco during practice, which means Leon Draisaitl was on another unit. There’s no reason to believe McDavid can’t perform next to anybody, but the sad state of the Oilers is apparent when you look at the wingers they have on their roster. No disrespect to Neal, who has had a strong career, but he’s coming off a seven-goal, 19-point season in Calgary. As for Jurco, he was limited to just 33 games in the AHL last season.

Again, McDavid doesn’t depend on his wingers to produce, but it would be nice for him to get some help whenever he’s on the ice. General manager Ken Holland has a lot of work to do to improve this roster. The fact that the high-end talent is already in place within the organization is good news, but the supporting cast needs to be blown up in a hurry.

Can McDavid drag the Oilers into the playoffs? They open the season at home against the Vancouver Canucks.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Coyotes hand Kuemper two-year, $9 million extension

By Sean LeahyOct 2, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Arizona Coyotes have solidified their goalie tandem for the next two seasons after signing Darcy Kuemper to a two-year, $9 million contract on Wednesday.

“We are extremely pleased to sign Darcy to a two-year extension,” said Coyotes GM John Chayka in a statement. “Darcy had an incredible season last year and established himself as one of the NHL’s best goaltenders. With Darcy and Antti, we are confident that we have one of the best goaltending tandems in the League.”

Kuemper is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $2.1 million in salary this season.

[PHT PREDICTIONS: EAST / WEST / STANLEY CUP]

The 29-year-old netminder had his best season as a pro in 2018-19 after he assumed the No. 1 job following Antti Raanta‘s injury. In 55 starts he posted a .927 even strength save percentage and five shutouts helping the Coyotes through their numerous injuries to stay in the Western Conference wild card hunt. That ESSV% was tied for third among all NHL goaltenders with at least 50 appearances.

This extension means both Coyotes goaltender are under contract through the end of the 2020-21 season, with Raanta eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020. (It also means their two top goalies will eat up $8.75 million in cap space next season.) Eric Comrie was picked up on the waiver wire on Tuesday from Winnipeg will provide some injury insurance.

MORE:
2019-20 NHL Power Rankings
PHT’s 2019-20 season previews
NHL on NBC television schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Marleau’s consecutive games streak not in jeopardy despite UFA status

By Sean LeahyOct 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Patrick Marleau is still without a team, and despite that remains owner of an impressive streak.

The veteran forward went unsigned over the summer after being traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Carolina Hurricanes in June and then was bought out by the “Bunch of Jerks.” You might think that his current unemployment status and the start of the 2019-20 season would affect his consecutive games played streak, but it actually does not.

According to the NHL, because Marleau is not rostered on a team with with Opening Night here, his streak continues. Once he signs with another team — if that happens — then the clock begins until he plays or sits out for whatever reason. “Consecutive games played streaks are based on team games, and if and until he is on a roster, he does not miss any team games,” says the league.

Marleau has the sixth-longest consecutive games streak in NHL history at 788 — a streak that began on April 9, 2009. Doug Jarvis holds the record at 964 straight games, while Keith Yandle is currently the active leader at 797. (Phil Kessel is not far behind at 774.)

Where might the 40-year-old land? Not San Jose at the moment, according to GM Doug Wilson. He could just take a few months off and wait for an opportunity to arise somewhere around the league. Injuries and changing fortunes always provide chances for players every year. We’ll see with Marleau.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Mark Stone ready to lead in first full season with Vegas

Associated PressOct 2, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first time Mark Stone ever skated onto the ice for an NHL game, he was 19 years old and his Ottawa Senators were facing the New York Rangers in the playoffs.

Erik Karlsson was his teammate then and he remembers it well. ”I’ve been with Stoney since he played his first game,” said Karlsson, now a San Jose Sharks defenseman. ”I’ve seen him kind of evolve into the guy he is today. He’s taken the right steps from day one. He was very fortunate to be around some of the guys in Ottawa that were still there.”

Today, Stone is 27 and one of the best forwards in the league, and Karlsson said things have come full circle for his friend in Las Vegas, where Stone has emerged as a mentor and leader for the Golden Knights.

Stone’s arrival in Vegas in February via trade after six-plus years in Ottawa solidified the third-year franchise as a contender as the big-bodied defensive forward makes things happen in both zones.

Though they now play for heated rivals who will open the season facing each other Wednesday, Karlsson said he is happy for his friend, whom he believes is in a good place with Vegas, where many young players can benefit from his leadership on and off the ice.

”He’s a fantastic man and a good hockey player, I think we all know that,” said Karlsson, who reunited with Stone in Ottawa this summer for several offseason workouts. ”He has the right values and he knows what needs to be done to be the best that you can be.

”I think that he’s always realized what his attributes are on the ice and he’s used that as an example over the course of the years and I think he’s learned his own way of leading and I think he does that by example. As of lately, I think that he’s evolved in helping others reach their potential. He’s taken the long hard road and he’s turned himself into the player that he is today by the dedication and the love of the game that he has, and I know he’s gonna be great for the guys here.”

Stone’s talent is no secret.

He positions himself on offense to make things happen, whether for himself or his teammates. His sturdy 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame allows him to hold the puck a second or two longer in the offensive zone and tends to draw an added defender. The tactic generally leaves one of his linemates open, allowing him to find someone in the crease.

”The minute you think he’s gonna pass it, he shoots; he’s not afraid to do both,” Golden Knights center Paul Stastny said.

On defense, Stone has a knack for disrupting opposing forwards by pickpocketing pucks, intercepting passes, or singlehandedly shutting down another team’s offensive attack before it even starts.

”He’s able to clean up other people’s mistakes and turn them into quick offense,” wing Reilly Smith said. ”He’s a mainstay in this league, he’s one of the best players, so we’re happy to have him for sure.”

Where he’s been just as valuable has been in blending perfectly into a system that has relied on locker-room chemistry. Now the Golden Knights benefit from having him for an entire season, being the type of mentor he once relied on in Ottawa.

”You add Mark in for the whole year this year and he’s such a presence for our group,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. ”He makes a lot of guys better around him.”

Stone said he has no problem taking on a leadership role with a team that became his number one choice when he knew things would no longer work in Ottawa.

”I heard awesome things about the organization, the ownership, the management, the coaches and, ultimately, the players in this room and it hasn’t disappointed,” said Stone, who had 11 points in 18 regular-season games and 12 points in seven playoff games for Vegas last season. ”This is a group of guys that I love to come to the rink with and work with every day and going and competing with every day.”

Blues gift Laila Stanley Cup ring

By Joey AlfieriOct 2, 2019, 9:21 AM EDT
6 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals when the Blues raise their 2019 Stanley Cup banner. Coverage begins at 6:30p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

There’s no denying that Laila Anderson was one of the emotional forces behind the St. Louis Blues’ run to the Stanley Cup last spring. Anderson, who battled a rare immune disorder called HLH, was going to playoff games, she was building relationships with players and she even got to lift the Stanley Cup on the ice after the Blues won it all. It feels like she’s part of the team because she probably is. Well, the Blues organization showed their appreciation to Laila by giving her another incredible gift.

When Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko showed up to Laila’s family home, the young Blues fan and her mom had no idea why they were there. Steen and Parayko were there to deliver a special package. Yup, Laila got her very own Stanley Cup ring from the Blues.

What a moment:

“She’s special to us,” Blues defender Colton Parayko said of Anderson back in June. “She’s taught me a lot of life lessons outside of hockey. We’re excited to see her get better and obviously see her at more of the games.”

To see the length in which the players and organization are going to make Laila feel like part of the family is so special. This is such an awesome story. Hopefully it inspired other teams to go the extra mile for some of their loyal fans that are battling through difficult times.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.