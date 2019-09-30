More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
PHT Morning Skate: 2019-20 bold predictions; Which teams will drop in standings?

By Joey AlfieriSep 30, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire gives us a list of three teams that could fall down the standings this year. (Sportsnet)

• On the flip side, Berkshire also provided us with a list of teams that could climb up the standings in 2019-20. (Sportsnet)

• The Atlantic Division got even tougher over the course of the off-season. (Canadian Press)

• The Score makes nine bold predictions for the 2019-20 hockey season. (The Score)

• The NHL should allow teams to put sponsored logos on their jerseys. (The Hockey Writers)

• Who will finish with the most goals, points and wins? The Hockey News makes their predictions. (The Hockey News)

• The Jets have no update when it comes to Dustin Byfuglien‘s status right now. (NHL.com)

David Backes hit up a skating book camp this summer and he quickly realized he couldn’t keep up with a group of 12-year-old girls. (NBC Sports Boston)

• The salary cap will affect the way the New York Rangers shape their roster. (Blue Line Station)

• Which three players could lead the Blues in goals this season? (Bleedin Blue)

• It’s time for Pierre-Luc Dubois to step up offensively for the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Columbus Dispatch)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Big winners of the NHL’s restricted free agent signing period

By Adam GretzSep 29, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
With Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor, and Mikko Rantanen all signing new contract extensions this weekend, the NHL’s summer-long restricted free agency drama has come to a mostly anticlimactic end.

All the top players stayed where they were supposed to stay, nobody unexpected ended up getting traded, no additional offer sheets were actually signed, and the only big development was the shift by players to opt for shorter-term bridge deals instead of max long-term contracts.

Now that everyone is signed for the start of the 2019-20 season, let’s take a look at some of the big winners from the RFA signing period.

Teams that won big

Tampa Bay Lightning. Brayden Point‘s three-year deal is a massive short-term win for the Lightning. They entered the offseason facing a salary cap crunch but still managed to get one of their top players — Point — re-signed without really having to do anything significant to the rest of the roster. At a salary cap hit of just a little more than $6 million per season for the next three years the Lightning have a steal in Point given the way he blends elite offense and Selke caliber defense. Having a core player that good, signed for that cheap, is a huge advantage to a contender whose championship window remains wide open.

Boston Bruins. This looked like it was going to be a tricky situation for Don Sweeney at the beginning of the summer as he had to try to re-sign top defenders Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, as well as forward Danton Heinen, all while having limited wiggle room under the cap. He managed to get all three players signed for a combined cap hit of under $11 million per season. Not bad. McAvoy should have a monster contract coming his way when his current deal ends, but a lot current money will be off the books by then.

San Jose Sharks. Timo Meier‘s contract (four years, $24 million) was the big one this summer and looks like a perfectly fair deal for both sides. Meier very well could end up outperforming that deal before it’s done, but he will still be young enough to secure another significant contract. But getting Kevin Labanc signed for just $1 million for this season after his 17-goal, 56-point season was a really nice bonus for the Sharks. He is betting on himself, but in the short-term the Sharks are getting a huge advantage this season with some additional cap flexibility as they try to get Joe Thornton his Stanley Cup ring.

Carolina Hurricanes. They won at the very beginning of the summer when the Montreal Canadiens signed Sebastian Aho to a five-year offer sheet. The Hurricanes easily matched it, got their franchise player signed, and the whole process helped them to avoid all of the drama and stress that every other team had to deal with in trying to negotiate a deal. That is a win.

Players that won big

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs. He managed to get a six-year deal out of the Maple Leafs that averages just under $11 million per year. The breakdown of the contract will pay him $41 million over the first three years, including $31 million in the first two years and $16 million this season. It is, by far, the biggest of all the RFA deals signed this summer and when compared to the deals signed by Point and Rantanen (two players that are not only similar to him, but maybe even better) it is a huge win for him to get pretty much exactly what he wanted.

Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers. Provorov has No. 1 defender potential and the Flyers definitely treat him like a No. 1 defender, but he has not yet consistently played at a level to justify all of that. Despite that, he still managed to get a six-year, $40.5 million contract this summer. That is significantly larger than the deals signed by McAvoy and Zach Werenski (Columbus), both of whom are probably already better than Provorov. If he becomes the player the Flyers think he can be, it will be a fine contract. But he has to become that player first.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers. He managed to get out of Winnipeg (something that seemed inevitable for a couple of years now) thanks to a trade to the New York Rangers where he signed a huge seven-year, $56 million contract, complete with a no-move clause and trade protections. Of the major RFA defenders this offseason (Trouba, McAvoy, Provorov, Zach Werenski) this is by far the biggest contract signed. That $8 million per year cap hit is also tied for the fifth largest among all defenders in the NHL. Is he that good? Trouba is a fine player and will make the Rangers’ defense better, but that is a huge investment in a player that is probably best suited to be a No. 2 defender on a contending team. Risky move for the Rangers, but a huge win for the player across the board.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jordan Staal named captain of Hurricanes

By Adam GretzSep 29, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
With veteran forward Justin Williams taking a break from the NHL at the start of the 2019-20 season the Carolina Hurricanes had an opening to fill with their team captain role.

On Sunday, they announced that Jordan Staal will be taking over those responsibilities.

Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Martinook will serve as the team’s alternate captains.

Staal is the longest-tenured member of the Hurricanes roster having been with the team since the start of the 2012-13 season when he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has consistently been one of the better defensive forwards in the league and is usually good for close to 20 goals and 45 points offensively. Put all of that together and you’ve got a pretty valuable player that is going to make any team he plays on better.

He was limited to just 50 regular season games during the 2018-19 season, scoring 11 goals.

Even with Williams not returning for the start of the season the Hurricanes are well positioned to be a contender in the Eastern Conference with an outstanding defense and underrated group of forwards.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

Crosby leaves preseason finale with apparent foot injury

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby left the Pittsburgh Penguins’ preseason finale against Buffalo in the first period Saturday after taking a shot off his skate.

Hit by a shot from Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella, Crosby played on 6:42 before leaving. Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust left the game after he was hit in the hand in the third period.

”They both got hit with shots,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ”They are being evaluated now. We will probably have more definitive answers tomorrow morning.”

The Sabres won the game 3-2 in a shootout, with Casey Mittelstadt scoring in the sixth round.

Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo in the shootout. Thompson’s goal in the second round drew Buffalo even, after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang opened the round by scoring on a wrist shot. Letang was the only Penguin to score in the shootout.

Buffalo’s Linus Ullmark made 34 saves, and Marco Scandella and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves.

The two teams will open the regular season Thursday in Buffalo.

Canucks winger Brock Boeser skating again after concussion

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canucks right wing Brock Boeser returned to practice Saturday less than a week after his concussion.

He wore a noncontact jersey and spent about a half hour participating in drills and skating on the first power-play unit.

Boeser was placed in concussion protocol after being hit from behind in Vancouver’s 6-4 exhibition win over Ottawa on Monday.

He missed training camp this month because of protracted contract talks before signing on Sept. 16. He has a three-year deal averaging more than $5.8 million a season.

Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg also practiced Saturday after injuring his head in the same game.

Vancouver opens its season in Edmonton on Wednesday.