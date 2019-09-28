More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Crosby leaves preseason finale with apparent foot injury

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby left the Pittsburgh Penguins’ preseason finale against Buffalo in the first period Saturday after taking a shot off his skate.

Hit by a shot from Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella, Crosby played on 6:42 before leaving. Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust left the game after he was hit in the hand in the third period.

”They both got hit with shots,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ”They are being evaluated now. We will probably have more definitive answers tomorrow morning.”

The Sabres won the game 3-2 in a shootout, with Casey Mittelstadt scoring in the sixth round.

Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo in the shootout. Thompson’s goal in the second round drew Buffalo even, after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang opened the round by scoring on a wrist shot. Letang was the only Penguin to score in the shootout.

Buffalo’s Linus Ullmark made 34 saves, and Marco Scandella and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves.

The two teams will open the regular season Thursday in Buffalo.

BRUINS 8, BLACKHAWKS 2

At Boston, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk each had three goals and an assist in Boston’s victory over a Chicago split squad.

Charlie Coyle and Karson Kuhlman also scored, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots.

Boston center Patrice Bergeron made his preseason debut. Bergeron spent the offseason and training camp working through a groin injury that dates to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Philipp Kurashev and Tim Soderlund scored for Chicago. Kevin Lankinen and Matt Tomkins each played half the game in goal. Lankinen started and allowed five goals on 18 shots. Tomkins allowed three goals on 12 shots.

Chicago’s regulars are in Berlin for a game against Eisbaren of the German Hockey League on Sunday. They will open the regular season Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Czech Republic as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

STARS 4, AVALANCHE 3, SO

At Dallas, Ben Bishop made 25 saves and stopped Gabriel Landeskog in the shootout to push Dallas past Colorado.

Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov scored in the shootout for Dallas. Nathan MacKinnon scored Colorado’s lone goal in the tiebreaker.

Seguin, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas in regulation. Pavelski and Benn scored 2:05 apart late in the third to force overtime. Name Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 2

At Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mathew Barzal broke a tie with 2:20 left in the New York Islanders’ victory over the New York Rangers.

Michael Dal Colle, Josh Bailey and Adam Pelech also scored for the Islanders. Vladimir Namestnikov and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Rangers.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RED WINGS 2

At Toronto, Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves to help Toronto beat Detroi.

Matthews finished the preseason with five goals and three assists in four games.

Andreas Johnsson, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and John Tavares also scored.

PANTHERS 1, LIGHTNING 0, SO

In Tampa, Florida, Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves and Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout to lead Florida past Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning.

CANADIENS 4, SENATORS 3, OT

At Montreal, Nick Suzuki scored in overtime to lift Montreal past Ottawa.

Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price stopped 34 shots.

Bobby Ryan, Anthony Duclair and Filip Chlapik scored for Senators.

Canucks winger Brock Boeser skating again after concussion

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canucks right wing Brock Boeser returned to practice Saturday less than a week after his concussion.

He wore a noncontact jersey and spent about a half hour participating in drills and skating on the first power-play unit.

Boeser was placed in concussion protocol after being hit from behind in Vancouver’s 6-4 exhibition win over Ottawa on Monday.

He missed training camp this month because of protracted contract talks before signing on Sept. 16. He has a three-year deal averaging more than $5.8 million a season.

Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg also practiced Saturday after injuring his head in the same game.

Vancouver opens its season in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Jets lock up Kyle Connor with seven-year extension

By Sean LeahySep 28, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT
Within the span of two days the Winnipeg Jets resolved their restricted free agent issues and will enter the 2019-20 NHL season with a complete roster.

Kyle Connor agreed to a seven-year, $50 million contract on Saturday evening, only a few hours after Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche ended their standoff. The deal, which carries a $7.14 million and change AAV, features a 10-team no-trade clause in the final two years of Connor’s deal, per Craig Custance.

Connor, 22, was never going to take a bridge deal like Patrik Laine agreed to on Friday as a long-term deal was always his aim. Following a pair of 30-plus goal seasons he cashes in with a contract that will take him to age 29.

Suddenly, what was looking like a potentially dreary beginning for the season for the Jets has brightened a little bit. There’s still plenty to improve upon from last season for Paul Maurice’s charges, but having two of their better offensive weapons under contract and in the lineup when they kick things off Thursday night in New York City against the Rangers is a good way to start.

Per Cap Friendly, the Jets now have $7.7 million of cap space following the Connor and Laine deals. There’s still the unresolved future of Dustin Byfuglien, who carries a $7.6 million cap hit. That would make things very interesting for general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff should Big Buff decide to play.

Who would have guessed with all the big name RFAs this summer that Jesse Puljujarvi, who’s likely to spend the season in Finland, and Julius Honka would be the last notable ones standing? The Dallas Stars defensemen is awaiting a trade out of town after the player and then team same to the conclusion it would be the best for both sides. That was two weeks ago and there’s still no resolution in sight with the season days away.

Examining Avs’ salary cap, Stanley cup window after signing Rantanen

By James O'BrienSep 28, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT
It took almost the entire offseason, but the Colorado Avalanche did it. They locked down the last big-name RFA remaining by signing Mikko Rantanen to a six-year deal that carries a $9.2 million AAV.

Initially, it brings to mind favorable comparisons to the Maple Leafs, as Mitch Marner received the same term at an expensive $10.893M cap hit.

But consider another comparison: Matthew Tkachuk and the Flames. In that case, a three-year deal with a $7M AAV opened a three-year window for Calgary to compete for a Stanley Cup, or at least on paper. (As we saw with the Washington Capitals, sometimes the breakthrough comes after you think you had your best chance.)

In the case of the Avalanche, you can look at a few different windows thanks to a few different factors.

The Mac Factor (through 2022-23)

The biggest window comes from getting Nathan MacKinnon, easily one of the most dynamic stars in the NHL, for what feels like close to a 50-percent discount at an absurdly low $6.3M cap hit. To the envy of basically the entire league, that almost larcenous deal runs through 2022-23.

The Avalanche getting four years of Rantanen and MacKinnon for a combined AAV of $15.5M provides an enormous competitive advantage. You could argue that “the rest is gravy,” but in a team sport like hockey, that gravy would be needed to complete a championship meal.

Other noteworthy contracts that last at least four more years include:

The Avalanche added some term with a few of these deals, and also made a key decision to move on from Tyson Barrie, exchanging him in a deal that brought in Nazem Kadri (28, $4.5M through 2021-22).

Decisions coming after 2020-21

Eventually, the Avs will need to decide who will remain a core player over the longer haul, who might be “the guy” in net, and how much they’ll pay key prospects.

While Ian Cole (30, $4.25M) strikes as less of an agonizing choice one way or another, not every decision will be easy. Captain Gabriel Landeskog often combines with MacKinnon and Rantanen to form one of the best bang-for-your-puck, top-heavy top lines in the league, and he’s dirt-cheap at $5.57M, but only for two more seasons. Despite it feeling like Landeskog’s been around forever, he’s only 26, yet the Avs will need to decide if he’d be worth handing what you’d assume would be a much bigger contract, even if he likely would fall behind Rantanen’s big deal.

Two years also covers the contract of Philipp Grubauer, 27, and his $3.33M AAV. Grubauer shook off early struggles to look promising, but will he be a franchise goalie? We’ll see.

With two years remaining on his rookie deal, Cale Makar could earn an astronomical raise from his $880K, considering the promise he’s shown already.

Colorado will also need to make choices regarding Andre Burakovsky and others entering contract years.

Strike soon

The Avalanche were fairly aggressive this offseason, although they didn’t land a big fish on the scale of a, say, Artemi Panarin.

With savings only lasting two years for Makar and four for MacKinnon, Colorado should be proactive in trying to take their best shots, and soon. Whether they try to do so by trade or free agency, the best time for blockbuster moves might be the 2020 offseason. They’ll no longer have $4.25M in dead money from retaining salary for Tyson Barrie and buying out Brooks Orpik, and so it’s not surprising there’s big space coming soon. Cap Friendly estimates their cap spendings for 2020-21 at about $57.136M with 13 roster spots covered, which would provide $24.37M to work with if the ceiling remained at $81.5M.

That’s a lot of money to work with, and now that they have cost certainty for a while with their biggest names, they can try to take a big shot. Maybe that would mean targeting the next Mark Stone like Vegas did: by identifying someone via trade, rather than free agency, and thus buying another playoff run from that player. They should have room to work with in 2019-20, although you never know if there’s a lower internal budget for spending …

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Avalanche, especially with Rantanen being 22, MacKinnon being 24, Makar being 20, and so on.

The instinct might be to sit back and relax, but the Avalanche should instead leap at this opportunity to make big leaps rather than more modest steps. As impressive as these bargains are, those coupons will eventually expire.

Avs avoid breaking the bank with Rantanen’s six-year deal

By James O'BrienSep 28, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche locked down the last big RFA of this offseason on Saturday night, and their deal with Mikko Rantanen looks like a pretty big win for everyone.

… Except maybe the Toronto Maple Leafs, who would probably love it if people had less fuel to criticize the $10.893 million cap hit that Mitch Marner‘s deal will carry.

The Avalanche gave Rantanen the same six-year term, only the AAV for the talented winger will be a manageable $9.25M, according to reporters including A.J. Haefele of DNVR Sports and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On first impact, this seems like a mostly-great deal for the Avalanche, although Rantanen made out well himself, getting a nice $55.5M payday, and the term that comes with such a pact:

Now, it’s fair to argue a little bit about how difficult it is to zero in on Rantanen’s exact value for a simple reason: he’s spent a ton of his career on the same line with Nathan MacKinnon, who has flourished to the point that he’s become one of the best players in the NHL. Of course, Rantanen and MacKinnon clearly have a symbiotic relationship, much like how Patrick Kane reached even higher levels when paired with Artemi Panarin. Consider that, since Rantanen came into the league in 2015-16, he’s spent 1,632:31 even-strength time with MacKinnon, and only 552:54 without MacKinnon, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Rantanen generated 84 points in 2017-18 and 87 in 2018-19, skyrocketing up the ranks of the NHL’s best forwards. Yet, one wonders how much he would excel without MacKinnon (and, to some extent, vice versa). That’s relevant since, at a $9.25M clip, the Avalanche might get to the point where they ask each star to carry their own lines.

But those very minor quibbles are easy to get over, because Rantanen’s clearly fantastic.

You could also sell the package as Rantanen plus MacKinnon at his absurd rate of $6.3M per year, a luxury that the Avalanche will enjoy for four more seasons. There’s really no argument that a combined cap hit of $15.5M is a mega-steal for such a dynamic duo, and with Gabriel Landeskog also being a bargain ($5.57M AAV through 2020-21), the Avalanche have a high-end top line that doesn’t just compare in impact to Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak; both trios should also make other teams jealous because of the sheer value involved.

[MORE: The Avalanche’s two and four-year windows to best take advantage of all of their value.]

Other teams have every reason to envy the Avalanche’s overall bang-for-the-buck, especially since they’re not paying a ton for starting goalie Philipp Grubauer ($3.33M AAV for two more seasons), and they also will enjoy more entry-level years from the likes of Bowen Byram and Cale Makar.

Yes, the Avalanche will eventually need to start paying up, or letting people go — that happens to any hopeful contender, really. Yet, by avoiding giving too much to Rantanen, they’re expanding their window to continue climbing the ranks.

Rantanen being 22 and MacKinnon still just being 24 makes it that much scarier for their opponents, and may end up leaving other NHL owners asking their GMs,” Why can’t you be more like Joe Sakic?”

