Getty

Five second-year players that will have breakout seasons

By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Not every NHL rookie enters the league with a bang. Not everyone can put up 100-point seasons in their first year like Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin. Some guys need that first year to get used to the pace of play at the NHL level. But a lot guys get a lot more comfortable in year two. So, we’re trying to pick out which players will be a lot more productive in their sophomore seasons.

You won’t find Elias Pettersson, Brady Tkachuk, Rasmus Dahlin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi or Andrei Svechnikov on this list. Those players will surely take steps forward this year, but they did enough damage last season that they’re not flying under the radar this year. We’re looking for guys who didn’t do much in the regular season that could have an offensive outburst this year. We’ll look at second-year players who picked up fewer than 25 points last season.

Here we go:

Michael Rasmussen, Detroit Red Wings: Rasmussen picked up a pair of goals against the St. Louis Blues in Thursday’s Kraft Hockeyville USA game in Calumet, Mich. The No. 9 overall pick in 2017 has a good combination of size (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) and skill. He had eight goals and 18 points in 62 games with Detroit last season. The Red Wings are in the middle of a rebuild, which means they could give their youngsters a lot of opportunity in 2019-20.

Jordan Greenway, Minnesota Wild: Greenway scored 12 goals and recorded 12 assists in his first full season with the Wild last year. The 22-year-old power forward could be a difference maker for an aging Minnesota team. Last year wasn’t just his first full season in the NHL, it was also his first full year in professional hockey. Here’s his goal from Thursday night’s game against the Stars. He dishes out a hit and goes to the net:

Henrik Borgstrom, Florida Panthers: Borgstrom managed to get into 50 games with the Panthers last season. The 22-year-old scored eight goals and 18 points in the NHL while adding 22 points in 24 AHL contests with Springfield. The Panthers have a new head coach in Joel Quenneville and new players like Sergei Bobrovsky and Brett Connolly. They should be able to make the leap into the playoffs this year and Borgstrom could be a big factor.

Sam Steel, Anaheim Ducks: Steel is currently sidelined by a lower-body injury, but it’s not believed to be serious. The 21-year-old will get an opportunity to play down the middle this season and he could play with veterans like Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg. He had six goals and 11 points in 22 games with the Ducks last season and he added 41 points in 53 AHL contests.

“There’s a big opportunity for Sammy Steel to step right in and play,” teammate Adam Henrique told The Athletic. “He looks awesome. Looks great. You could see it last year. I think he had an awesome summer. Really prepared himself to take that next step. Has looked great early in camp. Now it’s just a matter of continuing to get better. And that’s going to push our team a long way.”

Luke Kunin, Minnesota Wild: Ryan Donato was slated to start the season as the second-line center for the Wild, but they’ve now moved Kunin into that spot. He could play between Mats Zuccarello and Zach Parise, which could be great for his offensive output. The 21-year-old had six goals and 17 points in 49 games with the Wild last season. He also added 20 points in 28 AHL contests. He has a golden opportunity to make a difference this year.

• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Canadiens Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur has heart surgery

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery on Thursday, the NHL club has confirmed.

The Canadiens say the procedure took place at the Centre hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal (CHUM).

”This procedure was necessary after a routine examination detected a cardiac issue,” the Canadiens said in a statement. ”The operation was successful, and doctors predict a full recovery after several months of convalescence. The family wishes to thank the entire medical team, as well as the personnel at the CHUM, and will not issue any further comment.”

The 68-year-old played in 1,126 NHL games from 1971 to 1991, finishing with 1,353 points (560 goals and 793 assists).

Lafleur spent the first 14 years with the Canadiens, followed by a three-year retirement. He then played with the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two.

Most of those three seasons were spent after he already was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Lafleur became the first player in NHL history to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

He holds the record for most points with the Canadiens and helped the club win the Stanley Cup five times.

Lafleur, honored one of the NHL’s top 100 players of all time in 2017 by the league, was the sixth Canadiens player to have his number (No. 10) retired.

WATCH LIVE: 2019 Kraft Hockeyville USA features Blues, Red Wings

By Sean LeahySep 26, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Thursday night’s Kraft Hockeyville USA matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues from Calumet, Mich. Coverage begins at 7p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This year marks the 5th season of the Kraft Hockeyville USA campaign, whose mission is to help build better hockey communities across the country. The village of Calumet, Mich. won this year’s competition, which includes $150,000 in rink upgrades for Calumet Colosseum and $10,000 worth of new equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

As winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2019, Calumet received several rink improvements – including an entirely new ice plant (refrigeration system as well as a dehumidifier).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7PM ET – NBCSN]

What: Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues
Where: Calumet Colosseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Red Wings-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Notes about Calumet:

• Calumet is located at the northern part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and has a coast line on Lake Superior. Despite being in Michigan, Calumet is roughly 430 miles from Detroit (as the crow flies), which is roughly a 10-hour drive. It is roughly 380 miles from Minneapolis (6h, 30 min) and 225 miles from Green Bay (4 hours) by car.

• Calumet Colosseum was built in 1913 and is the oldest in-use indoor ice arena in the world.

• Construction on the facility began in 1913, with the first official game being contested in early January 1914 between the Calumet Wolverines and the Portage Lake Pioneers, a pair of senior league men’s teams.

• Calumet was formed in 1864 and originally named Red Jacket. The town has a population of
approximately 700 – which happens to be the capacity of Calumet Colosseum – and is located in
“Copper Country”.

• Copper Country is also considered the “birthplace of professional hockey” in North America. The
International Professional Hockey League lasted for three seasons from 1904-07.

• Calumet was once home to the 1943 NFL Championship-winning coach, Heartley ‘Hunk’
Anderson, and John Sherf, who was the first U.S. citizen to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, winning it with the Red Wings in 1937.

The Red Wings and Blues will meet twice this season – In Detroit on Oct. 27 and in St. Louis on Mar. 31.

The Blues open their season at home on Oct. 2 against the Capitals on NBCSN.

Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Emmy Award-winning ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will call the action live from Calumet Colosseum. In addition, Liam McHugh (host) and Jeremy Roenick(analyst) will also be on-site to provide studio coverage and updates throughout the game.

Tkachuk bridge deal gives Flames a three-year window

Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 26, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
The Calgary Flames likely breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when they signed Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year deal with a $7 million AAV.

Once you get past the inevitable envy of the Lightning signing Brayden Point for even less, this is a nice deal for Tkachuk and the Flames.

Granted, it does make things pretty snug for the Flames, as they may even need to go with 22 instead of 23 roster spots covered, unless GM Brad Treliving does some juggling:

Frankly, the most interesting questions come from the longer term than the short. To be specific, it looks like the Flames’ clearest window to compete for a Stanley Cup happens over the three seasons of Tkachuk’s bridge deal, from 2019-20 through 2021-22.

Three crucial contracts are set to expire after 2021-22.

  • Tkachuk, 21, will see that $7M “bridge” deal end.

It will be intriguing to see how that plays out. Following the lead of other key RFAs, Tkachuk’s deal is structured in a way that he could accept an expensive (possibly approximately $9M) qualifying offer to play out 2022-23 before he’d be eligible to become a UFA.

Naturally, that doesn’t guarantee it would happen that way, as the Flames can sign him to an extension as early as the summer of 2021. Tkachuk’s leverage is considerable thanks to this deal, however, and Calgary must brace for an expensive haul thanks to another huge name looming …

  • Johnny Gaudreau, 26, sees his bargain $6.75M expire after 2021-22 as well.

Gaudreau was a bargain at that rate when he signed, and has only cemented his status as a hyper-bargain as he continues his ascent among the most prolific playmakers in the sport. To put things mildly, Gaudreau will expect (and, frankly, deserve) a big raise starting in 2022-23.

  • Mark Giordano, 35, will see his Gaudreau-matching $6.75M cap hit end.

Giordano’s aged miraculously, winning his first Norris Trophy last season. We’ve seen some great defensemen enter their twilight years remaining at a high level, so there’s a decent chance that the Flames won’t regret Giordano’s remaining years.

That said, sometimes the aging curve hits hard and fast, and Giordano’s contract expiring could be a blessing by the end of 2021-22. Would it be enough to spread that $6.75M between Tkachuk and Gaudreau and call it a day? Maybe not, but the pieces might just fall together for that to absorb most of the damage.

Even more term

Naturally, there are questions beyond the big three, although Calgary’s done well to avoid many albatross deals.

Sean Monahan (24, $6.375M) only has one more year on his contract than the big three (ending after 2022-23), while Mikael Backlund (30, $5.35M), Elias Lindholm (24, $4.85M), and Noah Hanifin (22, $4.95M) see their deals expire after 2023-24.

They did exchange the James Neal albatross for Milan Lucic (31, $5.25M [after salary retention] through 2022-23) during this offseason, though.

It will be interesting to see if Treliving might have an escape route in mind with Lucic.

Via Cap Friendly, the 2019-20 season is the last year where his actual salary (in the latest case, $6M) exceeds his $5.25M cap hit. From 2020-21 and on, Lucic’s cost reads out as:

2020-21: $3M in bonuses, $1M in base salary
2021-22: $2.5M bonus, $2.5M base
2022-23: $3M bonus, $1M base

A budget-challenged team could look at Lucic’s cap hit/salary disparity as an asset, especially if Calgary coughed up some futures for some cap bribery. Such a deal could be especially sensible for a cheaper team after the Flames paid Lucic’s bonuses heading into 2020-21 or 2022-23. Lucic has clauses, so it wouldn’t be a guaranteed smooth process, but that Neal trade is more complex if you factor in the Flames possibly wiggling out of Lucic’s cap hit in the future.

Goalie, young player, and core questions

Other matters will need to be settled. They don’t have much certainty in net with Cam Talbot seeming to be a stopgap and David Rittich to be determined as a starter or even a platoon option, but the good news is that they’re not boxed into a bad and/or expensive option, either. Beyond Giordano and Hanifin, the Flames’ other most prominent defensemen are entering contract years.

***

Ultimately, you can add Tkachuk’s bridge deal to a nice list of Flames’ discounts. Yet, like their best bargain with Gaudreau, it will only last so long. The Flames need to make it count.

• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

