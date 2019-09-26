WATCH LIVE: 2019 Kraft Hockeyville USA features Blues, Red Wings

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Thursday night’s Kraft Hockeyville USA matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues from Calumet, Mich. Coverage begins at 7p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This year marks the 5th season of the Kraft Hockeyville USA campaign, whose mission is to help build better hockey communities across the country. The village of Calumet, Mich. won this year’s competition, which includes $150,000 in rink upgrades for Calumet Colosseum and $10,000 worth of new equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.
As winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2019, Calumet received several rink improvements – including an entirely new ice plant (refrigeration system as well as a dehumidifier).
What: Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues
Where: Calumet Colosseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Red Wings-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
Notes about Calumet:
• Calumet is located at the northern part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and has a coast line on Lake Superior. Despite being in Michigan, Calumet is roughly 430 miles from Detroit (as the crow flies), which is roughly a 10-hour drive. It is roughly 380 miles from Minneapolis (6h, 30 min) and 225 miles from Green Bay (4 hours) by car.
• Calumet Colosseum was built in 1913 and is the oldest in-use indoor ice arena in the world.
• Construction on the facility began in 1913, with the first official game being contested in early January 1914 between the Calumet Wolverines and the Portage Lake Pioneers, a pair of senior league men’s teams.
• Calumet was formed in 1864 and originally named Red Jacket. The town has a population of
approximately 700 – which happens to be the capacity of Calumet Colosseum – and is located in
“Copper Country”.
• Copper Country is also considered the “birthplace of professional hockey” in North America. The
International Professional Hockey League lasted for three seasons from 1904-07.
• Calumet was once home to the 1943 NFL Championship-winning coach, Heartley ‘Hunk’
Anderson, and John Sherf, who was the first U.S. citizen to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, winning it with the Red Wings in 1937.
The Red Wings and Blues will meet twice this season – In Detroit on Oct. 27 and in St. Louis on Mar. 31.
The Blues open their season at home on Oct. 2 against the Capitals on NBCSN.
Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Emmy Award-winning ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will call the action live from Calumet Colosseum. In addition, Liam McHugh (host) and Jeremy Roenick(analyst) will also be on-site to provide studio coverage and updates throughout the game.