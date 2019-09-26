More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
WATCH LIVE: 2019 Kraft Hockeyville USA features Blues, Red Wings

Sep 26, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season begins with Thursday night’s Kraft Hockeyville USA matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues from Calumet, Mich. Coverage begins at 7p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This year marks the 5th season of the Kraft Hockeyville USA campaign, whose mission is to help build better hockey communities across the country. The village of Calumet, Mich. won this year’s competition, which includes $150,000 in rink upgrades for Calumet Colosseum and $10,000 worth of new equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

As winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2019, Calumet received several rink improvements – including an entirely new ice plant (refrigeration system as well as a dehumidifier).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7PM ET – NBCSN]

What: Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues
Where: Calumet Colosseum
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Red Wings-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Notes about Calumet:

• Calumet is located at the northern part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and has a coast line on Lake Superior. Despite being in Michigan, Calumet is roughly 430 miles from Detroit (as the crow flies), which is roughly a 10-hour drive. It is roughly 380 miles from Minneapolis (6h, 30 min) and 225 miles from Green Bay (4 hours) by car.

• Calumet Colosseum was built in 1913 and is the oldest in-use indoor ice arena in the world.

• Construction on the facility began in 1913, with the first official game being contested in early January 1914 between the Calumet Wolverines and the Portage Lake Pioneers, a pair of senior league men’s teams.

• Calumet was formed in 1864 and originally named Red Jacket. The town has a population of
approximately 700 – which happens to be the capacity of Calumet Colosseum – and is located in
“Copper Country”.

• Copper Country is also considered the “birthplace of professional hockey” in North America. The
International Professional Hockey League lasted for three seasons from 1904-07.

• Calumet was once home to the 1943 NFL Championship-winning coach, Heartley ‘Hunk’
Anderson, and John Sherf, who was the first U.S. citizen to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, winning it with the Red Wings in 1937.

The Red Wings and Blues will meet twice this season – In Detroit on Oct. 27 and in St. Louis on Mar. 31.

The Blues open their season at home on Oct. 2 against the Capitals on NBCSN.

Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Emmy Award-winning ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will call the action live from Calumet Colosseum. In addition, Liam McHugh (host) and Jeremy Roenick(analyst) will also be on-site to provide studio coverage and updates throughout the game.

Tkachuk bridge deal gives Flames a three-year window

Getty Images
Sep 26, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
The Calgary Flames likely breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when they signed Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year deal with a $7 million AAV.

Once you get past the inevitable envy of the Lightning signing Brayden Point for even less, this is a nice deal for Tkachuk and the Flames.

Granted, it does make things pretty snug for the Flames, as they may even need to go with 22 instead of 23 roster spots covered, unless GM Brad Treliving does some juggling:

Frankly, the most interesting questions come from the longer term than the short. To be specific, it looks like the Flames’ clearest window to compete for a Stanley Cup happens over the three seasons of Tkachuk’s bridge deal, from 2019-20 through 2021-22.

Three crucial contracts are set to expire after 2021-22.

  • Tkachuk, 21, will see that $7M “bridge” deal end.

It will be intriguing to see how that plays out. Following the lead of other key RFAs, Tkachuk’s deal is structured in a way that he could accept an expensive (possibly approximately $9M) qualifying offer to play out 2022-23 before he’d be eligible to become a UFA.

Naturally, that doesn’t guarantee it would happen that way, as the Flames can sign him to an extension as early as the summer of 2021. Tkachuk’s leverage is considerable thanks to this deal, however, and Calgary must brace for an expensive haul thanks to another huge name looming …

  • Johnny Gaudreau, 26, sees his bargain $6.75M expire after 2021-22 as well.

Gaudreau was a bargain at that rate when he signed, and has only cemented his status as a hyper-bargain as he continues his ascent among the most prolific playmakers in the sport. To put things mildly, Gaudreau will expect (and, frankly, deserve) a big raise starting in 2022-23.

  • Mark Giordano, 35, will see his Gaudreau-matching $6.75M cap hit end.

Giordano’s aged miraculously, winning his first Norris Trophy last season. We’ve seen some great defensemen enter their twilight years remaining at a high level, so there’s a decent chance that the Flames won’t regret Giordano’s remaining years.

That said, sometimes the aging curve hits hard and fast, and Giordano’s contract expiring could be a blessing by the end of 2021-22. Would it be enough to spread that $6.75M between Tkachuk and Gaudreau and call it a day? Maybe not, but the pieces might just fall together for that to absorb most of the damage.

Even more term

Naturally, there are questions beyond the big three, although Calgary’s done well to avoid many albatross deals.

Sean Monahan (24, $6.375M) only has one more year on his contract than the big three (ending after 2022-23), while Mikael Backlund (30, $5.35M), Elias Lindholm (24, $4.85M), and Noah Hanifin (22, $4.95M) see their deals expire after 2023-24.

They did exchange the James Neal albatross for Milan Lucic (31, $5.25M [after salary retention] through 2022-23) during this offseason, though.

It will be interesting to see if Treliving might have an escape route in mind with Lucic.

Via Cap Friendly, the 2019-20 season is the last year where his actual salary (in the latest case, $6M) exceeds his $5.25M cap hit. From 2020-21 and on, Lucic’s cost reads out as:

2020-21: $3M in bonuses, $1M in base salary
2021-22: $2.5M bonus, $2.5M base
2022-23: $3M bonus, $1M base

A budget-challenged team could look at Lucic’s cap hit/salary disparity as an asset, especially if Calgary coughed up some futures for some cap bribery. Such a deal could be especially sensible for a cheaper team after the Flames paid Lucic’s bonuses heading into 2020-21 or 2022-23. Lucic has clauses, so it wouldn’t be a guaranteed smooth process, but that Neal trade is more complex if you factor in the Flames possibly wiggling out of Lucic’s cap hit in the future.

Goalie, young player, and core questions

Other matters will need to be settled. They don’t have much certainty in net with Cam Talbot seeming to be a stopgap and David Rittich to be determined as a starter or even a platoon option, but the good news is that they’re not boxed into a bad and/or expensive option, either. Beyond Giordano and Hanifin, the Flames’ other most prominent defensemen are entering contract years.

***

Ultimately, you can add Tkachuk’s bridge deal to a nice list of Flames’ discounts. Yet, like their best bargain with Gaudreau, it will only last so long. The Flames need to make it count.

Nolan Patrick won’t be ready for start of Flyers’ season

Getty Images
Sep 26, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
So far in Nolan Patrick‘s young career, things haven’t exactly gone as planned. The odds of Patrick getting off to a strong start in 2019-20 looks slimmer after an unsettling announcement on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced that Patrick won’t be ready for the start of the season, and is considered week-to-week with migraine syndrome. Patrick just turned 21 on Sept. 19.

Here’s the official release from the Flyers:

Via Dr. Stephen D. Silberstein at Merck Manual, migraines can become “worse with exertion,” and cause sensitivity to light, among other troubling elements that may become tougher as a hockey player.

Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis ranks of the most memorable cases of a professional athlete suffering from migraines, as he missed the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXII (1998) with severe issues.

Under certain alignments, the Flyers were equipped to boast some appealing center depth, as Sean Couturier could occasionally allow Claude Giroux to flourish on the wing, while expensive new forward Kevin Hayes would possibly serve as 2C. In that scenario, the hope was that Patrick would flourish as a third-line center against lesser competition.

This obviously throws a wrench in that plan, but here’s hoping that Patrick can find a way to manage those migraine issues and get back on track as the second overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Patrick provided limited offense so far in his career (30 points as a rookie in 2017-18, 31 last season), and didn’t really distinguish himself with middling possession stats, but there’s still plenty of room to grow. This is a discouraging update in that regard, though.

Is Canadiens’ Drouin worth trading for?

Getty Images
Sep 26, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
After two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Jonathan Drouin approaches his third in a familiar situation: as a part of trade rumors.

The rumblings revved up on Tuesday, when Elliotte Friedman singled out Drouin in the latest edition of “31 Thoughts” while discussing the Canadiens’ desire to trade away a forward, what with the emergence of prospects such as Nick Suzuki. More smoke gathered on Wednesday, as Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reported that an anonymous Eastern Conference executive texted him that Drouin’s “name is definitely out there.”

It’s gotten to the point that Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin seemingly tried to put out the fire, complete with a fiery zinger:

Nice line, but let’s not kid ourselves: as befitting someone who developed a reputation as a notorious prankster during his playing days, Bergevin seems like a GM who always has something up his sleeve.

Consider Bergevin’s history, too.

On June 23, 2016, Bergevin mostly shot down P.K. Subban trade rumors, saying that a trade wasn’t “realistic.” The blockbuster Subban – Shea Weber trade happened about a week later.

So, it’s clear that, while Bergevin is joking about such rumors, he’s also been willing to throw in a plot twist and trade that player after all.

Maybe the most interesting question isn’t if the Canadiens would trade Drouin, but if they should trade Drouin, and what kind of return would be appropriate.

Let’s begin with the most basic facts. Drouin is 24, and carries a $5.5 million salary cap hit through 2022-23. Remarkably, Drouin’s $5.5M places him as the highest average annual value of any Canadiens forward, edging Tomas Tatar at $4.8M.

In 2018-19, Drouin scored 18 goals and tied a career-high with 53 points. For some, his production worked out well enough to at least calm down the most extremely negative comparisons to Mikhail Sergachev, although time will tell if that was still a lopsided win for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

That’s because Drouin’s overall game leaves quite a bit to be desired.

While he finished with some of his better possession numbers last season, Drouin’s two-way stats were weak relative to his teammates. This RAPM chart from Evolving Hockey provides a useful snapshot of Drouin’s middling impact, at least when you consider the standards of top-six forwards, and how dominant the Canadiens were at even-strength last season:

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien has soured on scorers with defensive weaknesses in the past — including Tyler Seguin, who’s far and away more of a net positive than Drouin — so it’s no surprise that Drouin’s warts might make him expendable. It all brings back memories of Lightning coach Jon Cooper commenting in 2015 that Drouin needed to learn that there’s “more than one net in a rink.” The numbers argue that Drouin still has something to learn, and maybe Julien believes that it’s a lost cause?

Though it’s dangerous to read too much into preseason numbers, Engels points out that Drouin’s ice time has been pretty low at times over the last week, which sometimes foreshadows a move.

Perhaps Bergevin’s trying to be strategic in sarcastically denying trade rumors, then. If teams view the Canadiens as desperate to trade away Drouin, that would make it difficult to extract value for the forward.

Again, that’s where it gets tricky: what might the Canadiens actually want in return? You could make quite the argument for Drouin fetching great value, particularly if you emphasize the positive. He’s still young, his talent can be dazzling, and Drouin has produced some tangible offensive numbers.

The cons list is more troubling each year, though. Yes, 24 is young, and players can grow, but 24 is also a range where it’s clearer that a player probably is what that player is, more or less. Maybe Drouin can figure it out to become less of a drain defensively, yet it’s tough to imagine him getting anything but sardonic Selke Trophy votes in the future.

So maybe it would take a “change of scenery” deal for the third overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. Would it make sense for, say, the Canadiens to send Drouin to the Buffalo Sabres for a comparably polarizing player in Rasmus Ristolainen? Might Montreal receive a better return if they merely want to move Drouin for picks, whether that would be to a rebuilding team or a contender wanting to add some oomph on offense?

Watching this all play out could be almost as exciting as witnessing Drouin’s tremendous puck skills, yet could also be almost as perilous as asking Drouin to be a shutdown defender.

Sabres return top prospect Cozens to Lethbridge of WHL

AP Images
Sep 26, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have returned their top prospect Dylan Cozens to his Canadian junior team.

The rookie first-round draft pick was assigned to Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League on Thursday after the 18-year-old center had no points in three preseason games with Buffalo.

Cozens was selected with the seventh overall pick in the draft in June, and became the first player from Canada’s Yukon Territory to be chosen in the first round. He scored 34 goals and had a Lethbridge-leading 84 points in 68 games last year.

The Sabres close the preseason at Pittsburgh on Saturday before returning to opening the regular season there on Thursday.