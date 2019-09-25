More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Previewing the 2019-20 Pittsburgh Penguins

By Joey AlfieriSep 25, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
(The 2019-20 NHL season is almost here so it’s time to look at all 31 teams. We’ll be breaking down strengths and weaknesses, whether teams are better or worse this season and more!)

Better or Worse: The Penguins made a splash when they sent Phil Kessel to Arizona. In return, they got Alex Galchenyuk, who is talented yet enigmatic at times. They also signed Brandon Tanev in free agency over the course of the summer. Are they better on the ice? Not really. Kessel had picked up 70, 90 and 82 points over the last three years so it’s going to be tough to replace that production. Did Kessel have to be traded to keep peace in the Pens locker room? Yes.

Strengths: Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin remain two of the elite players in the NHL. Crosby picked up 100 points last season for the first time since 2013-14 campaign. He’s showing no signs of slowing down. As for Malkin, he’s coming off a bad year by his standards, but the 32-year-old still managed to score 72 points in 68 contests. Look for the 33-year-old to have a bounce back year. The Penguins are still rock-solid down the middle.

Weaknesses: The defense still has a ton of question marks. Kris Letang is a great player, but can he stay healthy for an entire 82-game season? The 32-year-old has missed significant time over the last few years. This group also has Erik Gudbranson and Jack Johnson, who combine to make $7.25 million per year. That’s a lot of money for a team that’s always flirting with the upper limit of the salary cap. Justin Schultz and Brian Dumoulin will need to do some heavy lifting.

Coach Hot Seat Rating (1-10, 10 being red hot): 6. Mike Sullivan has had plenty of success during his tenure as head coach, but things seemed to get stale in Pittsburgh last year. They’ve shaken things up by getting rid of Kessel. What happens if that doesn’t work? The Pens made the playoffs last year, but they went out with a whimper, as they were swept by the Islanders in the first round. Sullivan has to find a way to push the right buttons if he’s going to stick around for a few more years.

Three Most Fascinating Players: Keep an eye on Malkin, Galchenyuk and Tanev. We’ve talked about Malkin’s struggles last year. On paper, it wasn’t a terrible year, but a player with that much talent should dominant on a nightly basis. He’s already admitted to being a little out of shape last year, which means he should start the season in great physical condition so he doesn’t have to cheat as much offensively. Malkin is one the leaders of this team. They’ll go as far as he’s willing to take them.

Galchenyuk has a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He’s expected to get a shot to play on a line with Malkin, which means he’s going to have to be one of the key contributors on his team offensively. We know he has all the ability in the world, but he has just one 30-goal season to show for it. The Arizona Coyotes gave up on him after just one season, so he has something to prove now that he’s on his third team in three years. He has to replace Kessel’s production.

Tanev isn’t nearly as talented as the other two players on this list, but he’s in the spotlight because of the contract he signed with the Pens this summer. The 27-year-old got a six-year, $21 million deal. That raised some eyebrows on July 1st. Tanev had 14 goals and 15 assists in 80 games with the Winnipeg Jets last year. He’s not the kind of player that’s going to score much, but he’ll give an honest effort and bring a physical element to the team. Will that be enough to justify the contract? We’ll see.

Playoffs or Lottery: Playoffs. The Penguins will figure out a way to finish second or third in the Metropolitan Division. There’s still a lot of talent on the roster. Their better days may be behind them, but you can’t count them out just yet.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — Red Wings season-ticket holder Matt Larson pays about $74 for two of the cheapest seats in Little Caesars Arena.

The 32-year-old fan gets a pair of chairs set up behind a counter – giving him plenty of space for food and drink – in a spacious area perched near the rafters behind a net.

”There’s nothing better than watching hockey in person,” Larson said recently while watching Detroit host Chicago in a preseason game.

The Red Wings, and every other NHL team, hope there are a lot of people who agree with him.

Detroit is desperately trying to keep fans filing into its arena, which is a little more than two years old, as the allure of the spectacular facility wears off while the team trudges through a multiyear rebuild.

Despite another season without a trip to the playoffs, the Red Wings said the arena was filled to 98 percent of capacity on average. They ranked in the middle of the pack in a league that generally is able to draw fans to watch its high-speed, full-contact product in person. Ten teams averaged sellouts and just five of 31 franchises had an average attendance last season that didn’t fill at least 90 percent of their arenas.

While Detroit did not have trouble selling tickets last year, it wasn’t always playing in front of a packed house because some fans simply couldn’t get people to take and use their tickets. To make unoccupied seats stand out less on TV for Red Wings and Pistons games, the red material covering chairs has been replaced by black to blend in throughout Little Caesars Arena.

”It was an expensive choice,” Larson said. ”I would’ve hated to foot the bill for it.”

Like franchises in other sports and leagues, NHL teams are invested in enhancing game-day experiences, knowing there is a lot at stake to keep them coming to arenas instead of staying at home.

”Our biggest competitor is Netflix,” San Jose Sharks vice president Doug Bentz said. ”The one advantage we have over Netflix is you’re a part of a community at a Sharks game. We want more of that in our world where so many are stuck on devices in isolation or binge-watching on a couch maybe with one other person.”

On streets and in living rooms, St. Louis is still buzzing from its first Stanley Cup.

The Blues will raise a championship banner Oct. 2 before opening the season against the Washington Capitals. Blues season-ticket holder Mike Buschhorn plans to be there for the party, deciding not to cash in on his tickets by selling them and watching the festivities on TV.

”You have to be at a hockey game in person to get it,” the Blues fan said. ”TV doesn’t do it justice. It is the most exciting sport to be at.”

The price of tickets, however, plays a part in keeping some fans at home.

”It’s a lot cheaper for a 12-pack on the weekends,” Blues fan John Fuchs said.

The Carolina Hurricanes have gotten creative, trying to climb up from the bottom of the NHL’s attendance figures in terms of percentage of capacity. Carolina sold a little more than three-fourths of its tickets at its Raleigh arena last season to rank ahead of only Ottawa after a three-year run of being last in the league.

The team has been offering monthly subscription passes, giving fans access to a certain number of games for a one-time fee at a substantial savings compared to individual tickets. The mobile-only, ticket-selling innovation has become relatively common in Major League Baseball, but the Hurricanes are a unique team in the NHL to try it.

”It gets people in the building for an affordable price,” Hurricanes vice president Mike Forman said. ”We think if we can get people to a game, they’re hooked.”

Red Wings fan Melanie Bidwell was one of the many hooked on hockey in the Motor City for years, proudly counting herself as a season-ticket holder for more than a decade. When the team moved from Joe Louis to Little Caesars Arena two years ago, she continued to buy season tickets.

Last season, she gave up her tickets as her family got busier and doesn’t regret it.

”It’s nothing against the Red Wings, we still love them, but it’s not convenient to get to games when you’re juggling work schedules and a 9-year-old boy playing hockey,” she said. ”I’m excited that the season is starting again, but our family priorities will keep us at home watching games on TV so we can get our kid in bed for school and we can get up for work.”

Flames sign RFA Tkachuk to three-year, $21 million deal

By Joey AlfieriSep 25, 2019, 9:03 AM EDT
Another restricted free agent has agreed to terms on a new contract with his team. Just days after the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to sign Brayden Point to a three-year contract, the Calgary Flames also inked Matthew Tkachuk to a contract of the same length.

Point got $6.75 million per year, while Tkachuk’s deal comes with have a cap hit of $7 million per year. Yes, Tkachuk is earning more money on the books than Point is, but the tax situation in Florida compared to Calgary is very different. In reality, Point will be netting more money.

Tkachuk’s $7 million cap hit immediately makes him the highest paid player on the Flames roster ahead of Johnny Gaudreau, who has three years left on a deal that carries a $6.75 million AAV. In the final year of his new deal, Tkachuk will earn $9 million, which means the Flames would have to give him a qualifying offer of $9 million, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The 21-year-old is coming off a season in which he scored 34 goals and 77 points in 80 games.

The Flames went into today with $6.341 million in salary cap space, per Cap Friendly, so they’ll need to make a simple roster move in order to get back under the salary cap. Calgary now has 14 forwards under contract, which means that sending one down to the minors will get them under the $81.5 million cap ceiling.

PHT Morning Skate: Matthews’ disorderly conduct charge; What’s next in CBA negotiations?

By Joey AlfieriSep 25, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
Auston Matthews is facing disorderly conduct charge in Arizona. (TSN)

Taylor Hall and the Devils continue to discuss the possibility of a contract extension. (NHL.com)

• All the recent RFA signings should help the Jets and Patrik Laine figure out a new contract. (Winnipeg Free Press)

Sidney Crosby tries to explain his version of load management. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

• The Oilers are relieved to see Connor McDavid back in the lineup. (Edmonton Journal)

• What’s next when it comes to CBA discussions between the NHL and NHLPA? (Featurd)

• The fact that the NHLPA decided not to terminate the current CBA early is kind of miraculous. (Seattle Times)

• Find out what Gritty did during his birthday bash! (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• The Golden Knights’ preseason TV ratings are ridiculously high. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Who is the best passer in the NHL? Andrew Berkshire analyzes the date for Sportsnet. (Sportsnet)

• What does the addition of Justin Faulk mean for the St. Louis Blues? (Bleedin’ Blue)

• Here’s why the Carolina Hurricanes could win the Stanley Cup in 2019-20. (Cardiac Cane)

Maple Leafs among Canadian teams looking to take next step

Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Auston Matthews watched the NBA champion Raptors parade through the streets of Toronto and couldn’t help but wonder.

What if instead of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, it was him and his Maple Leafs teammates celebrating the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title since 1967?

”I definitely get stuck thinking about stuff like that,” Matthews said. ”You kind of picture yourself in that situation.”

Matthews first wants to picture the Maple Leafs on a long playoff run after three consecutive first-round exits. For Toronto and all seven Canada-based NHL teams, this season is about taking the next step, whether it’s into Cup contender status, into the postseason or a long-term rebuild.

The Maple Leafs with Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander up front and a retooled blue line featuring former Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie on paper look like the best hope to end Canada’s Cup drought that dates to 1993. But they play in arguably hockey’s toughest division with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and the improved Florida Panthers , so they can’t really be judged until they get into the playoffs and show what they can do.

”Obviously the Achilles heel has been that first round for us,” Matthews said. ”It’s tough to really measure a successful season without reaching that ultimate goal and accomplishing it. For us obviously it’s been frustrating, especially the last two years – the same team, same result. So for us just making sure that everybody’s really focused and dialed in and ready to kind of get over that hump.”

Toronto lost to Boston in Game 7 of the first round each of the past two seasons. The Bruins got to Game 7 of the Cup Final before losing to St. Louis.

”They were that close,” Matthews said. ”It’s always in the back of your mind kind of that ‘What could have been.”’

WESTERN POWERS

Out West, the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are each coming off disappointing first-round defeats and have high expectations of burying those memories and advancing further this spring.

”We never really found that level that we did two years ago when we made it to the conference finals, and we need to get back at that,” Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers said. ”We need to find that and we need to find it earlier. I’m excited for this year and I think the guys are, too.”

The Jets traded defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Rangers, lost Tyler Myers in free agency and are dealing with the possibility that Dustin Byfuglien could retire. The uncertain futures of unsigned restricted free agent forwards Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor add to the uncertainty in Winnipeg.

”If we don’t have those two guys for the whole season, which I don’t think is going to happen, then it does change our team a little bit because then we’ve lost a lot of players,” Ehlers said.

MONTREAL’S HUMP

The Montreal Canadiens just want to get back to the playoffs after missing in two of the past three seasons. They haven’t won a round since 2015, and forward Max Domi can’t imagine what his first home playoff game will be like in a city starved for it.

”I watch videos all the time of people with their iPhones at a live Bell Centre Montreal Canadiens game in the playoffs and just visualizing how cool that would be,” Domi said. ”It’s a dream of mine.”

Carey Price, who in 2015 won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and Vezina Trophy as the top goaltender, is the biggest reason to believe the Canadiens can overcome the odds and make the playoffs.

”He’s the best goalie in the world for a reason,” Domi said. ”It’s a major confidence boost, for sure. He’s outstanding.”

OIL SHORTAGE

The Edmonton Oilers have one playoff appearance in 13 years since reaching the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. They have a new general manager in Ken Holland, a new coach in Dave Tippett and new questions about captain Connor McDavid coming off a knee injury. Of course, the biggest question in Edmonton is if this once-proud franchise can put it all together and stop wasting McDavid’s prime.

”We all get frustrated at times,” center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. ”You’re kidding yourself if you say it doesn’t. We’ve got to find our way out of it. There’s no point dwelling on it, no point getting down about it. You’ve just got to push through and we’ve got to find a way to get out of it together.”

MAYBE NEXT YEAR

Swedish sensation Elias Pettersson gives the Vancouver Canucks hope that they can return to prominence with a new wave of young talent. It’s still a process for Vancouver, which will need to build up some more talent before contending.

Defenseman Thomas Chabot‘s $64 million, eight-year extension is similarly good news for the Ottawa Senators that a rising star wants to stay there and be part of the solution. The Senators need a handful more players like Chabot before they can reach the playoffs again.