More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

NHL teams aim to fill arenas, drawing fans away from screens

Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
3 Comments

DETROIT (AP) — Red Wings season-ticket holder Matt Larson pays about $74 for two of the cheapest seats in Little Caesars Arena.

The 32-year-old fan gets a pair of chairs set up behind a counter – giving him plenty of space for food and drink – in a spacious area perched near the rafters behind a net.

”There’s nothing better than watching hockey in person,” Larson said recently while watching Detroit host Chicago in a preseason game.

The Red Wings, and every other NHL team, hope there are a lot of people who agree with him.

Detroit is desperately trying to keep fans filing into its arena, which is a little more than two years old, as the allure of the spectacular facility wears off while the team trudges through a multiyear rebuild.

Despite another season without a trip to the playoffs, the Red Wings said the arena was filled to 98 percent of capacity on average. They ranked in the middle of the pack in a league that generally is able to draw fans to watch its high-speed, full-contact product in person. Ten teams averaged sellouts and just five of 31 franchises had an average attendance last season that didn’t fill at least 90 percent of their arenas.

While Detroit did not have trouble selling tickets last year, it wasn’t always playing in front of a packed house because some fans simply couldn’t get people to take and use their tickets. To make unoccupied seats stand out less on TV for Red Wings and Pistons games, the red material covering chairs has been replaced by black to blend in throughout Little Caesars Arena.

”It was an expensive choice,” Larson said. ”I would’ve hated to foot the bill for it.”

Like franchises in other sports and leagues, NHL teams are invested in enhancing game-day experiences, knowing there is a lot at stake to keep them coming to arenas instead of staying at home.

”Our biggest competitor is Netflix,” San Jose Sharks vice president Doug Bentz said. ”The one advantage we have over Netflix is you’re a part of a community at a Sharks game. We want more of that in our world where so many are stuck on devices in isolation or binge-watching on a couch maybe with one other person.”

On streets and in living rooms, St. Louis is still buzzing from its first Stanley Cup.

The Blues will raise a championship banner Oct. 2 before opening the season against the Washington Capitals. Blues season-ticket holder Mike Buschhorn plans to be there for the party, deciding not to cash in on his tickets by selling them and watching the festivities on TV.

”You have to be at a hockey game in person to get it,” the Blues fan said. ”TV doesn’t do it justice. It is the most exciting sport to be at.”

The price of tickets, however, plays a part in keeping some fans at home.

”It’s a lot cheaper for a 12-pack on the weekends,” Blues fan John Fuchs said.

The Carolina Hurricanes have gotten creative, trying to climb up from the bottom of the NHL’s attendance figures in terms of percentage of capacity. Carolina sold a little more than three-fourths of its tickets at its Raleigh arena last season to rank ahead of only Ottawa after a three-year run of being last in the league.

The team has been offering monthly subscription passes, giving fans access to a certain number of games for a one-time fee at a substantial savings compared to individual tickets. The mobile-only, ticket-selling innovation has become relatively common in Major League Baseball, but the Hurricanes are a unique team in the NHL to try it.

”It gets people in the building for an affordable price,” Hurricanes vice president Mike Forman said. ”We think if we can get people to a game, they’re hooked.”

Red Wings fan Melanie Bidwell was one of the many hooked on hockey in the Motor City for years, proudly counting herself as a season-ticket holder for more than a decade. When the team moved from Joe Louis to Little Caesars Arena two years ago, she continued to buy season tickets.

Last season, she gave up her tickets as her family got busier and doesn’t regret it.

”It’s nothing against the Red Wings, we still love them, but it’s not convenient to get to games when you’re juggling work schedules and a 9-year-old boy playing hockey,” she said. ”I’m excited that the season is starting again, but our family priorities will keep us at home watching games on TV so we can get our kid in bed for school and we can get up for work.”

Boudreau, Wild aim to disprove belief they are on decline

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After their six-year streak of making the playoffs came to an end, the Minnesota Wild went through an eventful summer in which the major change was made in the front office, not to the roster.

The Wild were the fifth-lowest scoring team in the league last season. Among their top seven point producers from 2018-19, four will be at least 35 years old by midseason.

There’s no surprise, then, that the external expectations for success are scant.

”That’s good. Let them pick us to be at the bottom,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”But we believe in ourselves, and we’re counting on surprising people.”

With stalwarts Zach Parise and Ryan Suter coming off strong post-injury performances in 2018-19, there is precedent for Mikko Koivu (knee) and Matt Dumba (shoulder) to do the same a year later after their absences last season contributed significantly to the decline. Just as helpful toward improvement might be an extra edge the Wild have brought to the ice this fall.

”Every team that didn’t win is going to say it has a chip on its shoulder,” Boudreau said, ”but all I know is when they predict you to be 32nd in a 31-team league, it might piss you off a little bit.”

The first jolt came at the end of July when owner Craig Leipold fired general manager Paul Fenton after less than 15 months on the job. Bill Guerin was hired to take over and restore some trust from the players.

”We’ve got guys who have won in this league for a long time,” Guerin said, ”and I’m confident this group is going to bounce back.”

WHO’S HERE

The last moves Fenton made before he was fired were signing free agents Mats Zuccarello (five years, $30 million) for more offense from the top-six forwards and Ryan Hartman (two years, $3.8 million) for more toughness on the fourth line. The length of Zuccarello’s contract raised eyebrows, considering the Wild now have five players 32 or older among their eight highest salary cap charges. His experience, however, can’t hurt a team that could have as many as five players 23 or younger (centers Luke Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek and wings Kevin Fiala, Ryan Donato and Jordan Greenway) among the top three lines.

WHO’S NOT

After Fenton traded mainstays Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund last winter before the deadline, there wasn’t much left to change on the roster in the summer. Right wings Eric Fehr and Pontus Aberg and defensemen Nate Prosser and Anthony Bitetto, all bit players, were free agents who went elsewhere.

KEY PLAYERS

To keep up in the West, the Wild will need some of those under-24 players to break out. Fiala is under the most scrutiny, an underachieving 11th overall pick from the 2014 draft who came from Nashville in the deal for Granlund. Having a healthy Dumba, one of the NHL’s most productive defensemen, and Koivu, one of the best defensive forwards in the league, will go a long way toward helping the Wild play at their potential. Dumba had 12 goals in 32 games last season.

”If I can contribute 30 toward this team, I think we’re going to be pretty well off,” Dumba said.

OUTLOOK

After leading the league in percentage of goals by defensemen last season (20.9) and finishing tied for fifth in percentage of points by defensemen (26.3), the Wild have Dumba back to skate with Suter on the first pair. Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin are next, giving them one of the deepest blue line groups in the game.

While Devan Dubnyk has been one of the most durable goalies in the NHL, he has been more vulnerable lately. Last season, Dubnyk finished 14th in goals-against average among netminders with 27 or more games and tied for 21st in save percentage. Following their lowest goal total in five years, the Wild need a strong offensive start to the season to support Dubnyk during a daunting early schedule.

Starting Oct. 3 at Nashville, the Wild play six of their first seven games on the road. Including the home opener on Oct. 12 against Pittsburgh, they face three teams that hit the 100-point mark last season.

PREDICTION

The Wild tumbled down the stretch, going 4-9-1 over their final 14 games to finish 37-36-9. They landed in last place for the first time in 13 years, when they were in a five-team division under the NHL’s prior alignment. Even if Zuccarello can provide a scoring boost, Dumba re-establishes his pre-injury productivity and the presence of Guerin brings some badly needed positive vibes, the Wild face a steep climb back to the playoffs.

The Central Division is stacked, with defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis, Nashville, Winnipeg, Dallas and Colorado all having qualified for the postseason last spring. Boudreau has the second-best record among active head coaches, behind only Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, but a best-case scenario would be getting one of the two Western Conference wild card spots. Missing the playoffs is more likely than not, with Guerin bound to take a patient approach to building a contender.

Previewing the 2019-20 Pittsburgh Penguins

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 25, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
1 Comment

(The 2019-20 NHL season is almost here so it’s time to look at all 31 teams. We’ll be breaking down strengths and weaknesses, whether teams are better or worse this season and more!)

For more 2019-20 PHT season previews, click here.

Better or Worse: The Penguins made a splash when they sent Phil Kessel to Arizona. In return, they got Alex Galchenyuk, who is talented yet enigmatic at times. They also signed Brandon Tanev in free agency over the course of the summer. Are they better on the ice? Not really. Kessel had picked up 70, 90 and 82 points over the last three years so it’s going to be tough to replace that production. Did Kessel have to be traded to keep peace in the Pens locker room? Yes.

Strengths: Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin remain two of the elite players in the NHL. Crosby picked up 100 points last season for the first time since 2013-14 campaign. He’s showing no signs of slowing down. As for Malkin, he’s coming off a bad year by his standards, but the 32-year-old still managed to score 72 points in 68 contests. Look for the 33-year-old to have a bounce back year. The Penguins are still rock-solid down the middle.

Weaknesses: The defense still has a ton of question marks. Kris Letang is a great player, but can he stay healthy for an entire 82-game season? The 32-year-old has missed significant time over the last few years. This group also has Erik Gudbranson and Jack Johnson, who combine to make $7.25 million per year. That’s a lot of money for a team that’s always flirting with the upper limit of the salary cap. Justin Schultz and Brian Dumoulin will need to do some heavy lifting.

Coach Hot Seat Rating (1-10, 10 being red hot): 6. Mike Sullivan has had plenty of success during his tenure as head coach, but things seemed to get stale in Pittsburgh last year. They’ve shaken things up by getting rid of Kessel. What happens if that doesn’t work? The Pens made the playoffs last year, but they went out with a whimper, as they were swept by the Islanders in the first round. Sullivan has to find a way to push the right buttons if he’s going to stick around for a few more years.

Three Most Fascinating Players: Keep an eye on Malkin, Galchenyuk and Tanev. We’ve talked about Malkin’s struggles last year. On paper, it wasn’t a terrible year, but a player with that much talent should dominant on a nightly basis. He’s already admitted to being a little out of shape last year, which means he should start the season in great physical condition so he doesn’t have to cheat as much offensively. Malkin is one the leaders of this team. They’ll go as far as he’s willing to take them.

Galchenyuk has a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He’s expected to get a shot to play on a line with Malkin, which means he’s going to have to be one of the key contributors on his team offensively. We know he has all the ability in the world, but he has just one 30-goal season to show for it. The Arizona Coyotes gave up on him after just one season, so he has something to prove now that he’s on his third team in three years. He has to replace Kessel’s production.

Tanev isn’t nearly as talented as the other two players on this list, but he’s in the spotlight because of the contract he signed with the Pens this summer. The 27-year-old got a six-year, $21 million deal. That raised some eyebrows on July 1st. Tanev had 14 goals and 15 assists in 80 games with the Winnipeg Jets last year. He’s not the kind of player that’s going to score much, but he’ll give an honest effort and bring a physical element to the team. Will that be enough to justify the contract? We’ll see.

Playoffs or Lottery: Playoffs. The Penguins will figure out a way to finish second or third in the Metropolitan Division. There’s still a lot of talent on the roster. Their better days may be behind them, but you can’t count them out just yet.

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Flames sign RFA Tkachuk to three-year, $21 million deal

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 25, 2019, 9:03 AM EDT
2 Comments

Another restricted free agent has agreed to terms on a new contract with his team. Just days after the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to sign Brayden Point to a three-year contract, the Calgary Flames also inked Matthew Tkachuk to a contract of the same length.

Point got $6.75 million per year, while Tkachuk’s deal comes with have a cap hit of $7 million per year. Yes, Tkachuk is earning more money on the books than Point is, but the tax situation in Florida compared to Calgary is very different. In reality, Point will be netting more money.

Tkachuk’s $7 million cap hit immediately makes him the highest paid player on the Flames roster ahead of Johnny Gaudreau, who has three years left on a deal that carries a $6.75 million AAV. In the final year of his new deal, Tkachuk will earn $9 million, which means the Flames would have to give him a qualifying offer of $9 million, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The 21-year-old is coming off a season in which he scored 34 goals and 77 points in 80 games.

The Flames went into today with $6.341 million in salary cap space, per Cap Friendly, so they’ll need to make a simple roster move in order to get back under the salary cap. Calgary now has 14 forwards under contract, which means that sending one down to the minors will get them under the $81.5 million cap ceiling.

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Matthews’ disorderly conduct charge; What’s next in CBA negotiations?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriSep 25, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
2 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Auston Matthews is facing disorderly conduct charge in Arizona. (TSN)

Taylor Hall and the Devils continue to discuss the possibility of a contract extension. (NHL.com)

• All the recent RFA signings should help the Jets and Patrik Laine figure out a new contract. (Winnipeg Free Press)

Sidney Crosby tries to explain his version of load management. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

• The Oilers are relieved to see Connor McDavid back in the lineup. (Edmonton Journal)

• What’s next when it comes to CBA discussions between the NHL and NHLPA? (Featurd)

• The fact that the NHLPA decided not to terminate the current CBA early is kind of miraculous. (Seattle Times)

• Find out what Gritty did during his birthday bash! (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• The Golden Knights’ preseason TV ratings are ridiculously high. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Who is the best passer in the NHL? Andrew Berkshire analyzes the date for Sportsnet. (Sportsnet)

• What does the addition of Justin Faulk mean for the St. Louis Blues? (Bleedin’ Blue)

• Here’s why the Carolina Hurricanes could win the Stanley Cup in 2019-20. (Cardiac Cane)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.