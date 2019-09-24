More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Previewing the 2019-20 New York Rangers

By Adam GretzSep 24, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
(The 2019-20 NHL season is almost here so it’s time to look at all 31 teams. We’ll be breaking down strengths and weaknesses, whether teams are better or worse this season and more!)

Better or worse: They should be significantly better. How could they not be after adding Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox, and two potential rookie of the year contenders at forward in Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov. That is a ton of talent to enter the organization in one summer and it should be enough to have the team at least in contention for a playoff spot.

Strengths: It is probably their talent on the wings. Panarin, Kakko, and Kravtsov will get most of the headlines as the new faces joining the team, but don’t forget about returning veterans Pavel Buchnevich (20 goals in only 64 games a year ago) and Chris Kreider. The two rookies are still unknowns and they will no doubt have some growing pains throughout the season, but their potential is through the roof.

Weaknesses: The Rangers are probably at their weakest down the middle, from center and back through the defense. Mika Zibanejad has become an excellent first-line center, but there is not much proven depth at the position after him. The defense will get a boost from the offseason additions of Trouba and Fox, but they are still lacking a true No. 1 on their blue line. Someone that can control the game in all situations, play 25-26 minutes per night, and be a cornerstone player. Trouba is good, but he is not going to be a player that is the go-to-defender on a championship caliber blue line. He is probably best served as a No. 2 or 3.

Coach Hot Seat Rating (1-10, 10 being red hot): When you have an offseason like the Rangers had it becomes easy for expectations to quickly get out of control. David Quinn has only spent one year behind the team’s bench (a clear rebuilding year) and it seems unlikely that he is entering the year in any real danger. Would that change if the Rangers don’t take any significant strides this season? It might. He is a 4 out of 10 on the hot seat rating.

Three most fascinating players: Kappo, Panarin, and Henrik Lundqvist

Kappo tops the list of fascinating players simply because he is the most anticipated prospect to put on a Rangers uniform in quite some time. Every rebuild needs a young superstar to build around, and he could be that player in New York.

The free agent market is usually a fools paradise where long-term contracts end up backfiring spectacularly, but Panarin might be one of the exceptions to that. He has been one of the best offensive players in the league since entering the NHL, he does not have a ton of mileage on his career, and he is still at an age where he should be in the prime of his career. He showed in Columbus that he can not only carry his own line, but also carry a team.

It will be interesting to see how much Lundqvist has left in the tank and what his workload will look like. He turns 38 this season and probably only has a handful of seasons left in the NHL. He showed signs of slowing down a year ago but he also still flashed those moments of dominance where he can steal a game. You have to think Alexander Georgiev will get his share of starts this season, especially as the Rangers look to the future, but for now this is still Lundqvist’s net.

Playoffs or lottery: The biggest problem for the Rangers is they play in an absolutely loaded division that does not really have any truly weak teams. They should definitely stay in the playoff race all year but given their lack of depth at center and the question marks on defense they may not be quite ready yet. Their ceiling seems like a wild card. Their most likely finish is somewhere between 8th and 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Malkin, Penguins try to bounce back after early playoff exit

Associated PressSep 24, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin was talking about himself. The longtime Pittsburgh Penguins center might as well have been talking about his team.

”I want to show to everyone I’m not done,” Malkin said. ”(I want to show) everything – power skating, stickhandling, scoring, play in the D zone, faceoffs. I just want to come back at my top level for sure.”

Something the dynamic Russian wasn’t at a year ago. His 21 goals marked a career-low in a season in which he played at least 50 games. His 51 assists looked great on paper, but his inattentive defensive play at times made him something he’s never been during his long partnership with star Sidney Crosby: a liability.

Malkin certainly looked a step slow during Pittsburgh’s first-round sweep at the hands of the New York Islanders. He was hardly the only one. The Penguins were outclassed, outskated and outworked over the course of four games, leaving Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford hinting at the necessity of a culture change heading into the franchise’s longest offseason since 2006, the year before Malkin arrived.

Ultimately Rutherford opted to make only modest adjustments, the most notable sending productive but mercurial forward Phil Kessel to Arizona for Alex Galchenyuk, trading soft-spoken defenseman Olli Maatta to Chicago for Dominik Kahun and signing winger Brandon Tanev to a six-year deal in free agency.

Pittsburgh hopes the additions help them recapture the identity the club forged while winning consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, when the Penguins wore opponents down with their speed and heady play. It would certainly help matters if veterans like Malkin follow suit. The 33-year-old shed some weight in the offseason and understands he’s much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. That realization has brought Malkin a welcome sense of urgency.

”We have a great team,” Malkin said. ”We have a couple, maybe two, three, four chances to win again. Maybe not many (more) years that I’ll play in the NHL. I understand that. I want to just have fun and enjoy it every day.”

Sullivan and Rutherford both chastised their more established players – without naming names – in April for losing some of the edge that carried them to championships. Rather than blowing it up, they opted instead for to hold on to Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang, whose high-risk, high-reward style cost Pittsburgh in the playoffs. Both players are in their 30s. Both are among the best at their position when they’re at their best. The key is finding a way to make that happen more consistently over the 82-game grind.

”I think this team is capable of doing some real good things,” Sullivan said. ”But we have to earn it every day. It’s not inevitable. There’s a nice feeling around the team. I think everyone is excited about the opportunity and possibilities that we have.”

If not, the cosmetic changes the roster underwent in the offseason could be significantly more substantial next summer.

WHO’S HERE: F Alex Galchenyuk, F Brandon Tanev, C Dominik Kahun.

WHO’S NOT: F Phil Kessel, D Olli Maatta, C Matt Cullen.

KEY PLAYERS: The Penguins will continue to go as Crosby and Malkin go. While Malkin struggled last season, Crosby put together his sixth 100-point season while also burnishing his reputation as one of the top defensive forwards in the league. Jake Guentzel put up an eye-popping 40 goals while playing alongside Crosby, a total that could rise with Guentzel expected to be a significant part of the top power play. Jared McCann provided some juice after arriving in a trade with Florida in February (11 goals, 7 assists in 32 games) and provides both depth and discipline at both ends. Goaltender Matt Murray appeared in just 50 games last year due to various injuries, including a concussion. Though there’s quality depth behind him, if he can inch toward 60 starts that’s a positive development.

OUTLOOK: The expectations for a deep playoff run remain in place, though the memories of Pittsburgh’s run of consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 are fading. Galchenyuk’s arrival helps make the Penguins a little younger and fresh legs are welcomed after a tired and uninspired postseason exit. Pittsburgh, however, will need Murray to stay healthy and avoid the malaise that befell them for large portions of last year.

PREDICTION: Such are the expectations in Pittsburgh that a 100-point season – the franchise’s 10th in the last 12 full season – and a 13th consecutive playoff berth was considered a disappointment. Though Rutherford hinted at major changes, he only moved one significant piece of the club’s Cup-winning core. The postseason streak should reach 14 straight years, but in an increasingly competitive division, the Penguins will likely fall short of reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

PHT Morning Skate: Point still recovering from surgery; Hall unplugged

By Adam GretzSep 24, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• With Brayden Point now signed, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have to wait until the end of October to see him play as he continues is recover from hip surgery. (Tampa Bay Times)

•  Islanders celebrated their Belmont Park groundbreaking. (Lighthouse Hockey)

Taylor Hall unplugged (ESPN)

• Alex DeBricat is a star on the ice but relatively unknown off of it, and he is just fine with that. (Chicago Sun Times)

• Who is the NHL’s best shooter? (Sportsnet)

• The Maple Leafs’ defense dilemma (Pension Plan Puppets)

• Winnipeg’s suspension of Dustin Byfuglien not as juicy as it sounds. (Winnipeg Free Press)

• Four players who need to step up for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. (Cardiac Cane)

• Capitals hire former Olympian Haley Skarupa as a hockey ambassador. (NBC Washington)

• Adam Bogqvist to the minor leagues is the right move for the Blackhawks. (The Rink)

Nolan Patrick‘s health could loom large on Flyers’ lines. (Sons of Penn)

• Kostin continues to make case to start season with Blues. (St. Louis Post Dispatch)

Healthy Erik Karlsson key to Sharks’ success this season

Associated PressSep 24, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson arrived in San Jose during training camp a year ago as the potential difference-maker who could push the Sharks over the top and make them champions for the first time in franchise history.

An adjustment period and then a groin injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of the season and slowed him for the playoffs limited Karlsson’s impact in his first year with the Sharks.

But after getting an eight-year, $92 million contract in the offseason, Karlsson is now a centerpiece for a Sharks team undergoing an adjustment after losing captain Joe Pavelski to Dallas in free agency.

”It’s a big difference,” Karlsson said. ”Last year was a big change for myself individually and this team as well with me coming in as late as I did. I think this year is totally different. We’re all familiar with each other, we know what to expect. It will be easier to get into the swing of things.”

When Karlsson got into the swing of things last season he was one of the best players in the game. During a stretch from December to January, Karlsson showed he still has the ability to be the best defenseman in the NHL. He had points in 15 straight games that he played and had 25 points total in that span.

Karlsson then got hurt Jan. 16 in Arizona. He returned to take part in All-Star weekend in San Jose but had to wait two more weeks to play a real game. He got hurt again Feb. 26 in Boston and didn’t play again until the regular-season finale.

While Karlsson still wasn’t at full speed when he returned, he managed to make a major impact in the playoffs. He had 14 assists in 19 games and also scored two goals, including the overtime winner in Game 3 of the Western Conference final against St. Louis. The Sharks then lost the next three games with Karlsson hurt for parts of Games 4 and 5 and not even making the trip to St. Louis for the final game of the season.

”He’s one of the most dominant players in the world when he’s healthy and playing his game,” coach Peter DeBoer said. ”We saw that during stretches last year when he was healthy. It makes everybody better, the team better. I’m excited, knock on wood, to have a full season with him healthy and ready to go.”

Here’s a look at the Sharks’ season:

WHO’S HERE: D Dalton Proud, F Jonny Brodzinski, assistant coach Bob Boughner.

WHO’S NOT: Pavelski, F Joonas Donskoi, F Gustav Nyquist, D Justin Braun, D Joakim Ryan, F Micheal Haley.

KEY PLAYERS: Martin Jones is coming off the worst season of his career, allowing 2.53 goals per game and ranking 52nd out of 56 goalies with at least 20 starts with an .896 save percentage a year ago. Better play in the net will go a long way toward San Jose’s success this season. Forwards Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier emerged with career-best seasons with each reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in their careers. With Pavelski and his 38 goals gone, those two will be counted on to do even more offensively this season.

OUTLOOK: The Sharks have one of the most potent defenses led by former Norris Trophy winners Karlsson and Brent Burns. They need shutdown defenseman Marc Edouard-Vlasic to bounce back from a down year after allowing their most goals in a season in 22 years. GM Doug Wilson also didn’t do much to replace the production of Pavelski, Donskoi and Nyquist up front, hoping at least a few of a group of untested players featuring Brodzinski, Dylan Gambrell, Sasha Chmelevski and Alex True can fill that scoring void.

PREDICTION: The Sharks finished second in the Pacific Division with 101 points and then made the run to conference final against eventual champion St. Louis. With Karlsson and Burns leading the defense and a strong core of veteran forwards featuring new captain Logan Couture, 40-year-old Joe Thornton, 30-goal scorer Evander Kane, Hertl and Meier, the Sharks have all the ingredients for another deep run.

Hughes, Hall, Hischier look to lead Devils back to playoffs

Associated PressSep 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — If you saw what Daniel Jones did for the New York Giants, you have an idea what Jack Hughes might be able to do for the New Jersey Devils.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, Hughes has been nothing short of sensational in training camp and the preseason. The 18-year-old center has scored, set up goals and played two-way hockey. He has shown signs of being a dynamic young star forward, which the organization has lacked since moving to New Jersey in the early 1980s.

The addition of Hughes and general manager Ray Shero’s offseason moves to acquire defenseman P.K. Subban from Nashville and forward Nikita Gusev from Vegas and to sign veteran forward Wayne Simmonds to a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent gives the Devils depth throughout the roster.

Don’t forget, center Nico Hischier is entering his third season after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Taylor Hall is returning after being limited by a knee injury that required surgery. Kyle Palmieri has been a solid goal scorer and there are a lot of young enthusiastic players who want to go out and play coach John Hynes’ in-your-face style of hockey.

The Devils used to be an organization that rode its defense and goaltending. Last season, they scored 222 goals and gave up 275, a differential of minus-53. They finished with 72 points. Only Los Angeles (71) and Ottawa (64) had fewer.

That has to change if they are going to move forward this season.

And just in case you missed it, Jones, the sixth pick overall in the NFL draft, replaced Eli Manning as the Giants’ starting quarterback and revived hope for the season by throwing two touchdowns and running for two others in a 33-32 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. It was the type of spark the Devils hopes Hughes will deliver.

Five things to watch this season as the Devils try to get back to the playoffs:

TAYLOR HALL

Hall won the NHL MVP in 2017 with 39 goals and 54 assists and single-handedly got New Jersey into the playoffs for the first time since the 2012 Stanley Cup Final. Hall is coming off an injury-plagued season. He appeared in 33 games and had 11 goals and 26 assists, playing his final contest days before Christmas. The left wing had surgery on his left knee in February and is looking forward to better things.

WHO’S HERE

Hughes isn’t the only new face in town. Subban was acquired on the draft weekend in a major deal with Nashville. Simmonds is a tough guy who plays in close on the power play. Gusev spent the last seven seasons in the KHL, collecting 119 goals and 213 assists.

WHO’S NOT

The Devils emptied the roster at the trade deadline a year ago, dealing C Brian Boyle, D Ben Lovejoy, F Marcus Johansson and G Keith Kinkaid to playoff contenders. After the season, forwards Kenny Agostino and Stefan Noesen were not re-signed and D Steven Santini was part of the deal for Subban, who had a career-low 31 points in 63 games. F John Quenneville was traded to Chicago for F John Hayden.

KEY PLAYERS: Hall tops the list, especially with his contract expiring. Shero would like to get the 27-year-old former No. 1 overall pick signed, but his health is a concern. Hughes has tons of talent but is going to be a marked man in the NHL. He is just 18 and will be hit. Hischier might be the surprise. He seems to be improving. If he hit the nets more, the Devils will be tough. The goaltending looks very good. Corey Schneider is back to his former level of two years ago after hip surgery and Mackenzie Blackwood impressed after coming up from the minors and posting a 6-4-0 record with a 2.37 goals-against average.

OUTLOOK: Since Hynes took over as coach, there has been a pattern of good year, bad year, good year, bad year. This is year five and with the draft and all the moves, the trend clearly indicates good year. The Devils struggled in recent seasons on the power play, scoring on less than 18%. With Hughes, Hall, Hischier, Subban, Palmieri and defensemen Will Butcher and Damon Severson, that should improve. The penalty kill should remain among the best in the league with Travis Zajac, Blake Coleman and Kevin Rooney on the roster.

PREDICTION: After finishing last in the Metropolitan Division (31-41-10) for the second time in three seasons, the Devils have the talent to get back to the postseason. There are question marks, however. The 30-year-old Subban needs to revert to being one of the league’s top defensemen. Hall has to stay healthy. Hughes and Hischier have to deliver and the Devils can’t lose their focus, which they did too many times last season. They should make the playoffs.