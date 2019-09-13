More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Kesler, Eaves will miss Ducks’ entire 2019-20 season

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks announced sad (if not exactly surprising) news on Friday, as they confirmed that both Patrick Eaves and Ryan Kesler will miss the entirety of the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Each 35-year-old forward is dealing with lingering health issues.

In the case of Eaves, it appears that the winger continues to deal with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which affects the nervous and immune system. Eaves’ struggles were first documented in October 2017, and while he’s courageously managed to play in the NHL since then, Eaves has ultimately only played in nine games during the past two seasons (two in 2017-18; seven in 2018-19). Back in March, Ducks GM Bob Murray stated that, with both Eaves and Kesler, the first goal was for both to be able to live a “normal life.” Here’s hoping that Eaves can indeed do so, even if it’s fair to wonder if his playing days are over even beyond 2019-20.

Kesler’s longer-term future also remains a question.

The cantankerous center has accrued a lot of wear-and-tear from deep playoff runs with the Canucks and Ducks, and that’s really caught up with him during the last few seasons, with hip issues being his most prominent (but likely not only) physical concern.

Kesler went from generating 22 goals and 58 points while averaging 21:18 TOI per game in a full 82 games in 2016-17 to a tough couple of seasons. In 2017-18, Kesler played in 44 games, managing 14 points and seeing his ice time slip to 18:02. Last season represented even lower lows, with Kesler producing just six points in 60 games with a 16:30 TOI average. His possession stats plummeted as well, which had to sting the 2011 Selke winner.

Simply put, it seemed like Kesler played far from 100 percent, and might have created a lot of long-term pain for whatever short-term gains the Ducks received.

While Eaves’ $3.15 million cap hit will clear off of the Ducks’ cap after 2019-20, Kesler’s $6.875M last for three more seasons (ending after 2021-22). Kesler’s contract goes from a no-movement clause to a modified no-trade clause, yet the biggest obstacle to potentially moving that cap hit is probably the structure. His per-year salary is pretty close to his cap hit at $6.675M for each of the next three seasons isn’t that far from the $6.875M AAV. In other words, there’s not a ton of incentive for a budget-conscious team to take on Kesler’s cap hit, as the salary nearly matches it.

Then again, the Ducks might find themselves becoming one of those bottom-feeding teams, depending upon how 2019-20 goes.

Either way, this Kesler situation is another reminder of the perils that come with handing aging players long-term contracts, particularly gritty ones who may be that much more likely to suffer serious injuries, as Kesler has.

It’s a tough situation for the Ducks, but here’s hoping both forwards at least enjoy a return to the sort of health that can let them enjoy quality lives, on or (most likely) off the ice.

Maple Leafs sign Mitch Marner to big six-year deal

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
Just like that, the Mitch Marner saga has been settled.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed the star winger to a six-year deal that carries a $10.893 million AAV, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Darren Dreger. If those reports are accurate, then this means Marner’s contract will expire after the 2024-25 season.

Do note that the Maple Leafs haven’t confirmed the deal just yet.

That $10.893M cap hit ranks lower than that of Auston Matthews ($11.634M AAV through 2023-24) and John Tavares ($11M through 2024-25).

From an immediate standpoint, this makes for a tight squeeze.

Who else will remain a part of this team’s core?

Looking back at a PHT post from earlier this week, we can see that this Marner near-$11M will make for tough decisions. Here are some of the big names who will eventually need new contracts, which Marner, Matthews, and Tavares may essentially force out:

After 2019-20: Defensemen Jake Muzzin and Tyson Barrie.

After 2020-21: Goalie Frederik Andersen.

After 2021-22: Defenseman Morgan Rielly.

After 2022-23: Forwards Andreas Johnsson and Alexander Kerfoot.

After 2023-24: Stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

It’s interesting, also, that Tavares and Marner will see their close-to-$22M expire after the same 2024-25 season. Things could be very different beyond those two by then, but wouldn’t it be interesting if it came down to Tavares or Marner around that faraway date?

A tough question of value

Plenty of reports indicated that Marner, 22, compared himself to Matthews as much as anyone else. With that in mind, the Maple Leafs must feel some relief in signing Marner for six years, thus locking him down for an extra year — and crucially, staggering things so their second contracts don’t expire during the same summer.

As far as Marner being worth $10.83M? That’s subjective, obviously. Maybe it’s more important to ask: how much of an overpay would it be, if it is an overpay? Maple Leafs fans might be somewhat pleased to hear that some answer “Not so bad.”

For those still suffering through sticker shock, consider that the Maple Leafs “bought” two would-be UFA years by making this a six-year contract. If the cap ceiling rises thanks to various revenue-related forces, then $10.83M might look a lot more manageable in a few years. Consider how excessive Leon Draisaitl‘s $8.5M cap hit seemed at the time; now most would label that an all-too-rare steal for the Edmonton Oilers.

Make no mistake about it, though. The Maple Leafs are expensive at the top level, with Marner, Tavares, and Matthews combining for a cap hit of about $33M. Ultimately, their collective efforts will determine if it is all “worth it” — which means hurtling over obstacles they haven’t yet cleared, such as, say, beating the Boston Bruins in a Game 7, or winning a playoff series or two.

Byfuglien leave of absence adds more uncertainty for Jets

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
Things already seemed potentially bumpy for the Winnipeg Jets heading into 2019-20, and now it’s unclear how long it will take for Dustin Byfuglien to sort out a personal situation.

The Jets announced on Friday that Byfuglien has been granted a leave of absence, and head coach Paul Maurice wasn’t able to provide a potential timeline for Byfuglien’s return. The most Maurice could provide was that it would interrupt the team’s next opportunity to skate, but beyond that, it seems unclear.

Maurice did assert that nothing “sinister” is going on, and noted that Byfuglien and his family are healthy.

After a frustrating end to 2018-19, there are quite a few factors that indicate that things could start off a little shaky:

  • Again, Byfuglien might “miss some games” … or not. Either way, Byfuglien hopes to put behind last season, where he was limited to 42 regular-season appearances (and six playoff games).
  • Key RFAs Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor still are without contracts at this moment. It’s unclear when their negotiations will be settled, and if they’ll stretch into the actual regular season.
  • Winnipeg lost some significant pieces during this offseason, undoubtedly in part to make room for Laine and Connor, with Jacob Trouba, Kevin Hayes, and Tyler Myers being the most notable losses.
  • Their schedule might also contribute to a bumpy beginning. The Jets begin 2019-20 on a four-game road trip, and play five of their first six games away from home. Such a stretch doesn’t guarantee struggles — especially if the Rangers (Oct. 3) and Devils (Oct. 4) remain works in progress — but on paper, it does seem like a challenge amidst all of that upheaval.

It will also be interesting to see how well Byfuglien plays, whenever he’s ready to return.

Byfuglien managed four goals and 31 points last season, which is pretty impressive considering that he produced that much offense in just 42 games. Byfuglien’s underlying numbers were excellent to boot.

That said, it remains to be seen if Byfuglien can stay on the ice with better consistency (assuming he can work out the off-the-ice matters he’s currently dealing with). As a truly unique physical presence, it’s been interesting to see him age quite well so far, but you never know if a big, Byfuglien-sized drop might come soon, as he’s already 34.

Overall, both the Jets and Byfuglien face a bit more uncertainty than they’ve carried in quite some time, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the player and the team both managed to pull off a strong 2019-20 … even if a bumpy start also seems plausible.

Flames honor 1989 Stanley Cup win with Heritage Classic jerseys

via Calgary Flames/Adidas
By James O'BrienSep 13, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
3 Comments

As much as our nostalgia-soaked culture can make you roll your eyes, every now and then, it pays off.

Personally, turning back the clocks almost always works out when it comes to NHL uniforms (or “jerseys” or “sweaters”). There’s something about the simplicity of older designs that often ends up more aesthetically appealing than the sharp edges preferred by certain modern looks.

So, it wasn’t that bold of a move for the Calgary Flames to choose the look they’re rolling with against the Winnipeg Jets for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic (airing on Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN). But why try to reinvent the wheel when you can instead evoke a “fresh and clean” look from the past? These might be sharp enough to keep you from being an, erp, Outkast.

Those are so nice, Sam Bennett should be forced to keep his incredible mustache going to honor Lanny McDonald, and truly bring that nostalgia thing full circle. Granted, when McDonald won the Cup, he was looking different both in jersey and in that ‘stache turning into a STACHE-BEARD.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

What do you think about the Flames’ Heritage Classic look overall? The Jets are expected to unveil their own duds later on Friday.

Blue Jackets look to move past drama of departing stars

Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The offseason drama churned up by the exodus of some of their top stars is now behind the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now they open training camp with some burning questions.

Can veteran Joonas Korpisalo, rookie Elvis Merzlikins or someone else step into the huge skates vacated by star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky?

How will Columbus replace the scoring of forwards Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene?

Can Blue Jackets stalwarts like Cam Atkinson, Josh Anderson and Pierre-Luc Dubois make the Columbus faithful stop grumbling about the superstars who spurned the city and get the team to the playoffs for a fourth straight year?

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen, for one, is indignant that anyone thinks the Blue Jackets will take a step backward following the offseason exodus of talent. He’s tired of talking about it already.

”We’re very, very confident in our core group,” Kekalainen said. ”And I’m a little aggravated by the doubters, to be honest with you, because it shows disrespect to our core group that brought us all that success we’ve had in the past three years.”

Kekalainen decided to go with a strategy of counting on trusted veterans to step up their offensive production along with moving up NHL-ready prospects to help fill the void left by Panarin – who made it clear a year ago he didn’t want to re-sign with the team and subsequently left for the New York Rangers – and Duchene, a trade-deadline rental who signed with Nashville.

”We’re all going to have to do it by committee,” said Atkinson, who had a career-high 41 goals and 28 assists last season. ”Hopefully, the guys who get the opportunity seize the moment, step in and step up for us because we’re going to need everyone.”

Alexandre Texier and Emil Bemstrom, both 20, are among the prospects expected to contribute. Texier came to the U.S. at the end of last season, had a short stay in the minors and then showed flashes of what he could do down the stretch for the Blue Jackets. Bemstrom starred in the Swedish professional league and comes to camp amid plenty of hype.

”(Panarin) is a very good player, he’s a game-breaker. But I’m not going to sit here and say that’s a hole,” said coach John Tortorella, who acknowledged he has a chip on his shoulder because of the predictions of doom. ”It just gives other people an opportunity to fill that, and I feel very comfortable where we’re going with some of our young kids.”

Kekalainen’s biggest offseason move was adding veteran help with Gustav Nyquist, a top-six forward who had a career-high 22 goals and 38 assists last season with Detroit and San Jose.

Replacing Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, is the toughest order. Columbus will give Korpisalo a chance to be the everyday guy. Korpisalo has played well in stretches as Bobrovsky’s backup for the past four seasons. He’ll compete with the flashy 25-year-old Merzlikins, who has been outstanding in the Swiss league and in international play.

Players who have been here awhile insist the naysaying will go away if they win.

”We feel confident with what we have in this room,” All-Star defenseman Seth Jones said. ”We understand what the narrative is probably going to be this year, and I think now more than ever we have to maintain the tight chemistry in this room and not let outside noise interfere with what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The Blue Jackets, who got to the second round of the playoffs after a stunning sweep of Tampa Bay in the opening round last spring, will skate together for the first time Saturday free of the drama Panarin and Bobrovsky dragged around all last season after both made it known they didn’t want to stay in Columbus any longer than necessary.

”Maybe we don’t have the shiny pieces people like to talk about,” captain Nick Foligno said. ”But there’s going to be a lot of headlines, a lot of great plays going on because of the skill we have.”