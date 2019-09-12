Report: Provorov signs 6-year, $40.5 million deal with Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers will have one of their top defenders on the ice when training camp officially opens on Friday.
According to multiple reports, including Bob McKenzie and Elliotte Friedman, the team has re-signed restricted free agent Ivan Provorov to a six-year, $40.5 million contract. That comes out to a salary cap hit of $6.75 million per season and will run through the end of the 2024-25 season.
The Flyers still have one more major restricted free agent unsigned as forward Travis Konecny remains without a contract.
The 22-year-old Provorov has not missed a single game in his first three years in the league and is one of the team’s most important long-term core players. He has not yet reached his full potential, and his play did regress a bit this past season both offensively and defensively, but he still has big-time talent and the Flyers obviously have a lot of faith he will continue to trend toward being a No. 1 defender.
If he does become that player in the next few years this will turn out to be a great, team-friendly contract for the Flyers.
If the Flyers are going to return to being a contender in the Eastern Conference at some point in the near future it is going to depend largely on the development of young players like Provorov, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nolan Patrick, and Carter Hart.
Provorov’s new deal also removes another name from the lengthy list of unsigned restricted free agents as training camps begin. Most of the league’s top RFA’s remain unsigned, including Mitch Marner, Mikko Rantanen, Charlie McAvoy, Mathew Tkachuk, Brayden Point, and Brock Boeser, among others.
