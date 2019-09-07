More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
LA Kings sign goalie Jack Campbell to 2-year extension

Associated PressSep 7, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Goalie Jack Campbell has agreed to a two-year, $3.3 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced Campbell’s deal Saturday. He is now under contract through the 2021-22 season.

Campbell was the 11th overall pick in the 2010 draft by Dallas, but failed to live up to those high expectations with the Stars. He appeared in just one NHL game during six years in the organization before Dallas traded him to Los Angeles in 2016.

But Campbell has carved out a solid NHL career as Jonathan Quick‘s backup with the Kings. After earning his first NHL victory in February 2018, he went 10-14-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average last season.

Campbell will make $675,000 this season.

Antonio Brown responds to Canucks’ training camp ‘invitation’

By James O'BrienSep 7, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
Antonio Brown’s falling out with the Oakland Raiders is one of the wildest stories we’ve seen in sports in a long time. It feels like “roller coaster” or “soap opera” won’t cut it as a description, so maybe we should refer to the situation as a soap opera on a roller coaster.

Saturday brought the moment with the biggest on-the-field impact, as the Raiders ultimately released the wayward wide receiver and he later joined the New England Patriots. It’s a mess … an entertaining, “grab your popcorn” mess, but a mess nonetheless.

Credit the Vancouver Canucks, then, for seizing the opportunity to promote themselves. They “invited” Antonio Brown to training camp with an adorably silly Photoshop, and the wide receiver “accepted it.” Social media can be fun, after all, and not just a place of seemingly unending dread and menace:

The Canucks were wise not to Photoshop Brown in a hockey helmet, as we know how particular Brown is about his lids.

(Personally, I’m picturing Brown trying to find ways to MacGyver his old football helmet to try to fool the Canucks into thinking that it is appropriate NHL equipment.)

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan wonders if NHL players would be welcoming to Brown after cornerback Jalen Ramsey ruffled feathers a while back.

What position would Brown play? I’d put my money on roving defenseman: a talented free spirit who could nonetheless drive coaches mad when that free-spirited nature leads to mistakes.

(He might be a little skittish about ice, though.)

In all seriousness, we’re unlikely to see Brown at Canucks training camp. Then again, considering how bizarre some of the twists and turns of that saga ended up being, it would be foolish to assume that Brown isn’t capable of more surprises.

/Stocks up on even more popcorn.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Other NHL teams could learn from Hurricanes’ great offseason

By James O'BrienSep 7, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t perfect (points to Petr Mrazek and James Reimer), but the rest of the NHL could learn a thing or two from their masterful offseason.

On the heels of signing Jake Gardiner at a surprising discount, let’s take a look at some of the key decisions, and how other GMs and front offices can learn from Carolina’s impressive blend of patience and opportunism.

The biggest job was done for them: While big names like Mitch Marner, Patrik Laine, and Brayden Point remain in contract limbo, the Hurricanes have Sebastian Aho locked down at what will almost certainly be a team-friendly rate of $8.454 million per year, all thanks to Marc Bergevin’s perplexingly modest offer sheet.

Hey, sometimes you just get flat-out lucky.

The power of patience: Instead of bidding on free agents on July 1, when asking prices are at their highest, the Hurricanes instead played hard to get, and remarkably found ways to potentially improve in areas of weakness.

It might be strange to view July 12 as exceedingly late, but it must have felt like an eternity for Ryan Dzingel, and the Hurricanes took advantage of a tepid market and that urgency to sign Dzingel for chump change (two years, $3.375M cap hit). Dzingel isn’t perfect, yet he could bring some finishing touch to Carolina, which is noteworthy because while the Hurricanes have a reputation for hogging the puck, they’ve sometimes lacked the sniping skills to put that puck in the net at the same rate as the NHL’s deadliest teams.

Gardiner is the most obvious example of the Hurricanes being patient, as his contract situation somehow lingered into September, and the Hurricanes exploited that for big gains. Gardiner could provide a potential boost to one of the Hurricanes’ other areas of concern, too: the power play.

Striking at the right moment: The Hurricanes weren’t just playing hard to get. Sometimes they seized the moment, and the results were promising.

Carolina wisely took advantage of the Golden Knights’ cap crunch to get Erik Haula for a pittance in a trade. If Haula works out — there are some health concerns — then he’s another forward who could help Carolina score goals, supplementing that sniping alongside Dzingel.

To be continued: It remains to be seen if Carolina was wise in taking on Patrick Marleau’s contract in exchange for a first-round pick.

Either way, the Hurricanes deserve credit for being proactive in trying to identify value, and they really could have set a template for teams like the Red Wings and Senators to accrue assets. (Ottawa and Detroit did not get the memo, at least not yet.)

Valuing flexibility: The Hurricanes could have panicked and overpaid to feel more secure about their goaltending situation, but considering the very limited options on the market beyond Sergei Bobrovsky (and how expensive Bob ended up being), Carolina could have made a big blunder.

Instead, they played it safe, and found a way to move on from the Scott Darling era of errors.

Interestingly, while the Gardiner addition arguably gives Carolina the league’s best defense, it’s not certain that we’re done seeing them make changes. Most pressingly, Justin Faulk is entering a contract year, and the Hurricanes may understandably go the trade route to solve that riddle.

Either way, the Hurricanes are in a position of rare luxury: they can do something there, but they don’t have to. Oakland A’s GM Billy Beane notes when you have to do something, “you’re screwed.” Other NHL teams know that pain all too well.

The Hurricanes are on a short list of the smartest NHL teams alongside the Sharks because they consistently find value in a variety of ways. They’re patient when they should be, but not passive, showing the ability to jump on opportunities when other teams might get trigger shy.

Many other NHL teams are so behind the curve that they come across as downright dull, yet the Hurricanes look cutting edge. We’ll see if that pays dividends with more big steps forward in 2019-20, but it’s impressive stuff either way.

(Oh yeah, and their drafting also drew rave reviews. That team is just on fire lately.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jack Hughes shows smarts in Devils prospects’ losing debut

Associated PressSep 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie center Jack Hughes need not be too disappointed over the dud he and the New Jersey Devils produced in the No. 1 draft pick’s debut in an NHL competitive setting Friday night.

Overlooking the 6-4 loss to Buffalo at the Sabres’ prospects tournament, Devils minor-league coach Mark Dennehy was more impressed by how Hughes’ focus never wavered when the game was essentially out of reach.

”It’s 6-3 and we’re on the power play, and he asked me a question that tells me not only is he locked in, but that he’s a student of the game,” said Dennehy, declining to share the specific question Hughes asked.

”It was a situational thing, and as a coach, for a player at his young age to sort of change gears was pretty impressive to me,” said the AHL Binghamton coach, who was behind the bench.

”As skilled as he is, he’s a competitor, too,” Dennehy said. ”I know he’s not happy with the result. But I think he showed everybody especially the Devils’ fans that he’s got a bright future.”

The 18-year-old Hughes wasn’t in much of a talkative mood following a game the Devils trailed 6-0 before scoring four times over the final 23 minutes.

”We could’ve played better,” Hughes said. ”I felt OK in my game. First game of the year, so just a building block.”

Though he scored a goal, Hughes was more disappointed in the several chances he missed. Turnovers were an issue, too, for Hughes, who coughed up the puck several times in the opening period.

”It was more just getting my feet wet again,” said Hughes, whose last game was representing the United States at the World Championships in May. ”I’m sure it’s only a start.”

His night got off to a bad start when Hughes fell while losing a faceoff in the Devils end, which led to the Buffalo’s Kyle Olson opening the scoring 30 seconds in. On Hughes’ next shift, he coughed up the puck at his own blue line.

It wasn’t until midway through the opening period, when Hughes began showing off the play-making skills which led him to set the two-year USA Hockey National Developmental Program scoring record with 228 points (74 goals, 154 assists) in 110 career games.

Driving into the right corner of the Sabres end, he eluded a defender and made a no-look pass to the left point to set up a scoring chance.

Hughes’ highlight came with 3:43 left in the second period. After getting knocked down by Buffalo’s Casey Fitzgerald in the Sabres end, Hughes got up, raced to coral a loose puck and scored the Devils’ first goal.

”It was more beat the goalie to the spot, grab the puck, spin around and shoot,” Hughes said, describing the goal. ”Yeah, it was nice. Good to get on the board. But, I mean, I had five or six other chances and should’ve scored at least one or two more.”

Hughes and the Devils’ prospects will get two more games in Buffalo to knock the rust off before the team opens training camp next week. And that’s when most eyes will be on Hughes, the 5-foot-10 play-making center from Orlando, Florida, who was the eighth American to be selected with the No. 1 pick.

Hughes was part of a Devils lineup that featured two other first-round picks: center Michael McLeod (selected 12th overall in 2016) and defenseman Ty Smith (17th in 2018). And then there’s newly signed forward Jesper Boqvist, a 2017 second-round selection, whose 35 points tied him for second among players 21 and younger in the Swedish Hockey League last season.

The Devils are counting on Hughes to immediately contribute to a roster that’s been restocked after New Jersey finished last in the Metropolitan Division. A day after drafting Hughes, New Jersey turned heads by acquiring defenseman P.K. Subban in a trade with Nashville, and also signed power forward Wayne Simmonds in free agency.

Though they’ve yet to meet in person, Subban is already looking forward to assisting in Hughes’ development.

”I think the focus needs to be on his development as a player. He’s got a lot of time, and there’s going to be a learning curve,” Subban told The Associated Press. ”But he’s a tremendous talent, and you’re going to see when the puck drops. I’m just excited to be able to try to help someone like that in any way I can.”

Devils head coach John Hynes watched from the stands and liked what he saw in Hughes’ first game.

”I liked his speed. I liked his competitiveness. I think all in all for him, it’s a pretty good first game,” Hynes said.

Chara admits he might miss Bruins’ season-opener

By James O'BrienSep 6, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
A brand new season presents a clean slate for NHL players in many ways, but injuries can linger from 2018-19 (and before that).

The odds of something carrying over into 2019-20 only grow when you consider a team that played all the way through Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, as Zdeno Chara and the Boston Bruins did. Along with the figurative pain of falling to the St. Louis Blues, Chara is still recovering from the literal pain of a broken jaw and issues with his elbow, which prompted offseason surgeries.

It’s to the point that Chara isn’t absolutely sure he’ll be able to play in the Bruins’ season-opener (against the Stars in Dallas on Oct. 3), as the Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reports.

“I’m not sure,” Chara said. “I think I should be, but it’s a process of making sure there are no setbacks or any discomfort.”

The Bruins must be disappointed by that idea, yet honestly, maybe this is an opportunity as much as it is an obstacle.

Chara is 42 already, and has put a ton of mileage on his body already. The Bruins have to know that he’s close to the end of the line, so it might be wise to rest Chara in strategic ways, anyway. Even if he can play in Game 1, maybe you make it a policy to only have Chara play half of every back-to-back set, or continue to scale down his minutes. After all, the Bruins aren’t that far from seeing the Big Z retire (we think?), and at that point they’d need to replace those 20+ minutes on an 82-game basis.

And, really, the Bruins would be wise to occasionally rest many key players.

After all, that deep playoff run meant a shorter offseason, which meant less time to recover and/or train for 2019-20.

Chara’s the most obvious example of a player who should stand as an example of the Bruins following the NBA’s lead with “load management.” Patrice Bergeron has been in the NHL since he was 18, so you could call him an “old” 34 (even though he turned 34 in July), and he’s suffered through the sort of ghastly injuries that make you cringe once playoff runs end. David Krejci‘s odometer is up there at 33, and Brad Marchand‘s even sneaky-old at 31.

Yes, resting star players during the regular season might mean slipping in the standings a bit, which could mean playing a Game 7 against, say, Toronto on the road instead of at home. But, honestly, that extra freshness might be the difference in a tough series, and winning the Atlantic Division doesn’t look like an easy task in 2019-20.

No, Chara limping (or at least holding his jaw) through the beginning of this season isn’t a “good” thing. Still, if the Bruins take this as a catalyst to be forward-thinking, there could at least be an element of it being a blessing in disguise.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.