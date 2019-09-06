More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
PHT Morning Skate: NHL only option for Rantanen; Coyne Schofield back in broadcast booth

By Scott BilleckSep 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Restricted free agent Mikko Rantanen says the NHL is his only option this season. (NHL.com)

• Like seemingly every other player asked about teammates without new contracts, Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews is focused on improving game, not Marner’s contract. (Sportsnet)

• The Top 50 NHL players, as decided upon by NHL 20. (Screen Rant)

Sidney Crosby‘s jersey was the biggest seller last season. (Montreal Gazette)

• For the first time in decades, both the NHL and the NHLPA aren’t headed toward mutual destruction. (The Hockey News)

• NHL replaces partner in player, puck tracking. (ESPN)

Mitch Marner‘s contract status looms large over Leafs as camp nears. (CBC.ca)

• Kendall Coyne Schofield will join the San Jose Sharks TV broadcast team this season. (NHL.com)

• Sharks’ Evander Kane reflects on ‘thrilling’ Game 7 win over Vegas. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Nugent-Hopkins on Puljujarvi: ‘It’s too bad to see it going down this path’. (Sportsnet)

• Why the NHL’s ‘no soap operas’ ad totally misses the point. (FTW)

Q&A: Auston Matthews on playoff losses, Marner’s contract situation

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Inside the Toronto Maple Leafs’ dressing room the video games of choice recently have been Call of Duty, Fortnite and NHL. Now that Auston Matthews is on the cover of NHL 20, the EA Sports game might vault to the top of their power rankings.

The 90-overall rated Matthews is himself a gamer, as are a number of his Maple Leafs teammates.

“We actually have some guys that are pretty good at video games,” Matthews told NBC Sports at 2019 NHL Player Media Tour in Chicago on Thursday. “I want to dog Freddie [Andersen] but he’s not bad. He’s okay. 

One former Maple Leafs found out the hard way how good Matthews is at the NHL game.

“A couple of years ago we did an NHL tournament and I played Curtis McElhinney and I don’t think he’s ever played NHL before,” Matthews said. “I think I mercy ruled him. So that was fun for me, I don’t know if it was fun for him.”

We spoke with Matthews about another Round 1 exit to the Boston Bruins, Mitch Marner’s future,

PHT: What can you take from the way last season ended to help you this year?

MATTHEWS: “I think just the motivation. It’s three years in a row where we’ve lost in the first round, but obviously last two years to the same team, same result, same Game 7. It’s kind of s—– to go through that stuff, but in the end, I think a lot of times it can be beneficial in going through those experiences and learning from them and bringing your best foot forward so next time you’re in that situation you pull through and get over that hump.”

PHT: Do you watch the rest of the playoffs when you’re done?

MATTHEWS: “I don’t really watch the rest of it. I watch the Final and that’s probably about it. I’ll watch a game here and there. For the most part, I just try to stay away. To me, it’s frustrating watching when you could be playing.”

PHT: Sting even more that the Bruins reached Game 7 of the Final?

MATTHEWS: “Yeah, it’s kind of like a what could have been, right? It definitely leaves a sour taste in your mouth. It’s not something that ever really goes away, but it definitely adds some extra motivation going into the season. They’re obviously a good team, we’re a good team, you just never know what could happen — it could happen again. It’s just something that you embrace and look forward to if it happens. Obviously, you want to get over that mental hump that we’ve been in.”

PHT: As Mitch [Marner] goes through the contract situation, has he reached out to you about going through the process?

MATTHEWS: “No, not really. We’ve talked and we haven’t really spoke about his contract or situation. It’s really none of my business. He’s doing what they feel is best for him. For us, as players on the team, and as friends we just hope it works out for the best and that he comes back as soon as possible because he’s a big part of the team and we want to see him there.”

Oilers add Riley Sheahan on one-year deal

By Adam GretzSep 5, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
In his first year as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, Ken Holland has had the difficult task of trying to build up the depth around superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Given how little the Oilers had around them on the roster and how little salary cap space they had to work with, it has forced Holland to try and find bargains on the free agent market.

He continued that process on Thursday by signing veteran center Riley Sheahan to a one-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is reportedly worth $900,000 for the season according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. Holland has some history with Sheahan, having drafted him in the first-round of the 2010 NHL draft when he was still the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

In 447 career games he has scored 58 goals and 149 total points, including 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) a year ago with the Penguins and Panthers.

The hope for the Oilers is that he can settle into a third-line center role and help give the team some useful minutes. The Oilers have two outstanding centers (McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) but very little depth down the middle behind them. It has been a massive problem for them and resulted in the team getting crushed when neither of the top two are on the ice. Whether or not Sheahan can help enough to make an impact in such a role remains to be seen, but it is a small price to pay to find out.

Along with Sheahan, the Oilers have also added Markus Granlund and Josh Archibald this summer, while also trading Milan Lucic for James Neal.

NHL, NHLPA set to meet again to talk CBA extension

Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will meet again Friday in New York to continue collective bargaining negotiations.

Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now. Owners had the same option and chose not to end it, citing the health of the league and the momentum from a period of labor peace.

Unlike previous negotiations where Commissioner Gary Bettman said there was a need for fundamental changes, the issues this time appear more manageable. Bettman described it as ”joint problem-solving” between the league and players, which has sparked the ongoing dialogue.

”I said this to (NHLPA executive director Don Fehr) when I told him we weren’t reopening: ‘Listen, we’ve been at this since February. Whatever you need in the next two weeks subject to existing commitments … we’re at your disposal,”’ Bettman said Thursday. ”Whatever (players) want in their period of having to decide what to do, we’ll try to be as accommodating as possible.”

The two sides could negotiate an extension of the current CBA with some changes. If players decide not to opt out and there’s no extension, the CBA expires in September 2022.

Roughly 50 players from the executive board and others in town met Wednesday night. Chicago Blackhawks player representative Jonathan Toews said the 700-plus-member group is pretty close to having a consensus on major issues.

”I cannot remember in all my career in both sports, a decision of that magnitude that wouldn’t be lopsided or unanimous,” Fehr said. ”I would be astonished if it would be split.”

There’s no public indication which way players are leaning with 10 days left to make a decision that could set the clock ticking toward the NHL’s third work stoppage over the past two decades. Bettman and Fehr each said an extension of the deadline has not been discussed, so the players are currently on the clock.

”There’s some serious things that everyone has to be informed (about) and understand inside and out before we make a decision like that,” Toews said. ”To reopen, you have to try and understand all the possibilities of each scenario. We’re kind of going through those motions right now.”

Setting realistic expectations for Rangers, Devils, Panthers after big summer

By Adam GretzSep 5, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT
The New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Florida Panthers were not only three of the busiest teams in the NHL this summer, they also made some of the biggest and most notable roster transactions.

Blockbuster moves in the summer mean big expectations for the season. Sometimes those expectations can be a little too much based on offseason moves and preseason hype.

So what should fans of those three teams be realistically expecting this season after what appears to be a successful summer?

Let’s take a quick look at each one.

Florida Panthers

Key additions: Sergei Bobrovsky, Brett Connolly, Anton Stralman, Joel Quenneville
How high should expectations be? Wild card or bust.

The Panthers are not yet on the same level as the the top-three teams in the Atlantic (Tampa Bay, Boston, and Toronto) but there is no reason the playoffs should not be a minimum expectation this season.

They have high-level players at forward and fixed their single biggest flaw from a year ago with the addition of Bobrovsky. How bad was the Panthers’ goaltending last year? Despite allowing the seventh fewest shots per game, they still managed to allow the fourth most goals thanks to the second-worst save percentage (.891) in the league. Even a .900 save percentage would have trimmed 20 goals off of their total, while a league average (.905) mark would have trimmed off more than 30. Bobrovsky has finished just one of the past seven seasons with a mark lower than .910. Even though Bobrovsky won’t play every game, getting that level of play from him over 50-55 games could make a massive difference. Combine that with a Hall of Fame coach and the returning core they have up front and anything less than a playoff appearance should be considered a significant disappointment.

New Jersey Devils

Key additions: P.K. Subban, Nikita Gusev, Wayne Simmonds, Jack Hughes
How high should expectations be: Lower than they probably are

There is a lot to like about what the Devils did this offseason. They added a potential superstar in Hughes, a superstar defender in Subban, they have a healthy Taylor Hall returning to the lineup, and they added two other intriguing forwards in Gusev and Simmonds. And they did not have to give up anything of significance to do any of it. If nothing else the Devils are going to be a LOT more exciting to watch than they have been in recent seasons and they should obviously be better.

There are just a few problems here. For one, the Devils still have a massive question mark in goal and if things go poorly none of their additions are really going to matter all that much. Goaltending will make or break this team, and the current options are not promising.

The other issue is that the new additions are not without their questions. Subban and Simmonds are both on the wrong side of 30 and have shown some signs of slowing down (especially Simmonds). Gusev is extremely intriguing and full of potential, but is still an unknown that could go either way. There are reasons to be optimistic and if everything goes perfectly well this team could be a factor in the playoff race. But the more “what ifs” you add in to a team the more likely it is that something goes wrong.

New York Rangers

Key additions: Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, Adam Fox
How high should expectations be: Compete for a playoff spot

Thanks to a little draft lottery luck and some major spending the Rangers’ rebuild accelerated in a big way this summer thanks to the additions of Panarin and Kakko. That is a ton of impact talent entering the organization in a short period of time.

Normally spending big money on the UFA market is a fools paradise, but there are always exceptions, and players like Panarin tend to qualify as that sort of exception. He is still in his prime, doesn’t have a ton of mileage on his career, and is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league. He is a game-changer. But even with him, Trouba, and young players like Kakko and Fox it may not be quite enough to make up the sizable gap between them and the Eastern Conference playoff teams.

Are the Rangers are a sure-fire playoff team yet? Probably not, because they still have some questions with their depth and defense. But they should be able to stay in the discussion fairly deep into the season. Why should you like the Rangers’ playoff chances more than their arch-rivals in New Jersey? They have what could be (and should be) far better goaltending and seemingly fewer questions with their new offseason additions.

