More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

NHLPA executive board meets, still deliberating on CBA

Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 7:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NHL players have yet to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement with less than two weeks before the deadline to do so.

Roughly 50 players met Wednesday night in Chicago to get an update on talks with the league, which executive director Don Fehr called ”a long discussion, good discussion” about the situation facing the NHLPA. The executive board and the other players attending the meeting did not make any decisions about the CBA, and NHLPA representatives will be back in talks with the league in the coming days.

Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to reopen the CBA and set the clock ticking toward a potential work stoppage a year from now. Even after owners decided last week not to trigger their opt-out clause, there’s still no concrete indication which way players are leaning.

”We’ve got some time to go,” Fehr said Wednesday. ”Nothing happens on Sept. 16 if there’s a reopening that’s made or something like that. And you’ve got to hope that the discussions will proceed on the basis that both sides want a deal and however difficult it is, you’re going to try and find a way to make one.”

Fehr described discussions with the league as cordial and pleasant.

”It doesn’t mean there haven’t been disagreements and significant disagreements, but it’s so far at least free from rancor,” Fehr said. ”That’s a big improvement.”

The last time owners and players engaged in CBA talks, the start of the 2012-13 season was postponed and shortened from 82 to 48 games before a new deal was reached.

This time around, players appear to have bigger concerns with the current agreement than owners, notably escrow payments and other financial issues. The continued dialogue between the sides is one significant positive along with the 12 months of leeway.

”There will be a series of talks and we’ll see where that takes us,” Fehr said. ”I can’t predict what the results will be. I supposed what I could say is if I thought it was a complete waste of time, I’d find something else to do.”

Marleau, Sharks reunion appears unlikely

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckSep 5, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It doesn’t appear a return to the San Jose Sharks will be in the cards for Patrick Marleau.

Marleau spent 19 years in the Bay Area before leaving in free agency two seasons ago to join the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs traded Marleau to the Carolina Hurricanes over the summer to clear cap space. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, bought out the remaining year on his contract, making him a free agent.

Reports suggested that Marleau would have liked to return to the city where he’s spent the majority of his career, but as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday, there doesn’t seem to be a fit.

It’s hard to imagine Marleau, who will turn 40 in 10 days, is shooting for big money given that he’s already getting paid, so it seems like the Sharks are the hesitant ones in this case. They have just under $4.7 million in cap space to work and, it’s assumed, Joe Thornton still to sign.

Thornton made $5 million last year, and even if Marleau would come on the cheap, it doesn’t appear possible to fit both aging players on the same roster.

Marleau had his worst statistical season since his rookie year (and not counting the 2012-13 lockout) with 16 goals and 21 assists after playing the full 82-game schedule for a sixth consecutive year.

Marleau’s agent said his client will pursue other opportunities. Even with his advanced age, there is sure to be suitors for a veteran like Marleau, who guys like Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews raved about.

If nothing else, Marleau brings leadership, durability and a mentoring presence to a locker room. Those things still count for something, and it likely comes on the cheap.

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Kane strips; Pettersson faster, stronger

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckSep 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• NHLPA weighing risks of poking the bear. (TSN.ca)

• NHL expands reach into Russia with new streaming deal. (The Canadian Press)

Evander Kane strips down, opens up about race for ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue. (The Undefeated)

• Maple Leafs’ Andersen ready to embrace load management once 2019-20 gets underway. (Toronto Sun)

• Laine, Connor could miss camp, but Jets claim it won’t be a distraction. (NHL.com)

• Morrissey would love to play his whole career with Jets. (Winnipeg Sun)

• Pettersson feeling quicker, stronger after summer of conditioning. (Sportsnet)

• New quarterback can help Oilers power play be magic, as opposed to tragic. (Edmonton Journal)

• Top NHL teams seek size after playoff failures. (Yahoo Sports)

• The Devils were one of the unluckiest teams in the NHL last season. (All About the Jersey)

• Sportsnet can’t dig out of hole created by NHL contract. (Troy Media)

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Flames training camp could be interesting with PTOs

Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 4, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Tuesday, PHT discussed a few lingering “bargain bin” free agents. The bargain bin looks a bit like the bread aisle before a storm after teams got done with it by Wednesday.

The Calgary Flames were handing out the most tryouts (or PTOs), as they invited these four players: Tobias Rieder, Devante Smith-Pelly, Zac Rinaldo, and Alexandre Grenier.

Reider and Smith-Pelly are the most intriguing names, as while Rieder served as a surprising scapegoat for the Oilers’ failure after what was undoubtedly a brutal season for the winger, he does bring the sort of speed and skating that can be valuable for Calgary. Smith-Pelly, meanwhile, is a rugged player who scored some big goals during the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run, although he struggled to make it into the lineup during much of 2018-19.

It doesn’t hurt to take a look, and the Flames are doing just that, even if it’s tough to imagine many spots being open on the team that finished atop the West regular season standings — although they’re likely not lingering on that accomplishment after the Avalanche launched them out of Round 1 in a staggering fashion.

Other teams made some mildly interesting PTO invites, too, in the last day or two:

  • The Dallas Stars might find some cheap defensive forward help with Stefan Noesen.

  • Dale Tallon loves his former Blackhawks, so the Panthers are giving it a whirl once again with Troy Brouwer on a PTO. Brouwer played in 75 games for Florida last season.
  • The Minnesota Wild are taking a look at Drew Stafford, who’s fallen on tough times lately.

Sometimes PTOs are just filler for split squad exhibitions and training camp competition, but every now and then, a team stumbles upon a gem. We’ll see if any of the names above, or maybe someone else, can be diamonds in the rough.

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Ex-Bruins goalie Tim Thomas breaks years-long silence

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

Retired NHL goaltender Tim Thomas broke a years-long public silence Wednesday after being named as part of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.

The mercurial Thomas, who led the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and made headlines for refusing to visit then-President Barack Obama at the White House, has avoided the spotlight since walking away from hockey in 2014. Thomas was short on details about what he has been up to since his playing days ended but dropped some hints about how far he has separated himself from his past life.

”Everybody probably knows nowadays I don’t actually have all that much to say, at least publicly,” Thomas said on a conference call with reporters. ”Obviously I’ve decided to keep what I’ve been doing with my life and learning to myself at this point, for sure, and probably forever.”

Thomas, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, longtime NHL forward Brian Gionta, Washington youth hockey staple Neal Henderson and U.S women’s star Krissy Wendell will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame at a ceremony in the nation’s capital Dec. 12.

Thomas eight years ago became the oldest player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and is a Boston sports hero for his role in the Bruins’ first championship since 1972. He said last season’s playoffs were the first he had watched since retiring because the Bruins were doing so well. He brushed off the idea of returning to his old home arena.

”With the state of my nervous system since I retired, I wouldn’t be able to hardly handle the energy of the crowd in Boston,” Thomas said. ”So it isn’t as simple as it may seem. Having said that, you never know what the future may hold. I’m just taking life as it goes.”

Thomas revealed that his daughter this week landed an internship with the Bruins and emphasized she earned it. Asked about that being a gateway to getting him back involved in the game, the 45-year-old said he highly doubts that will happen.

”I just don’t see it,” Thomas said. ”I have other interests. I have a totally other focus. I live in a totally different world than the hockey world that I lived in before. I live a long ways away from Boston, and it’s not that fun for me to travel anymore. It isn’t anything to do with the Boston Bruins or the Boston fans, especially. My goodness, they loved the crap out of me when I was there to the point where it was hard to handle.”

A two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goalie, Thomas sounds comfortable remaining at a distance from hockey.

”I don’t personally have any relationship with the game,” he said. ”My focus and mind is on learning about other stuff. I learned so much about hockey and that area. I feel like I’ve learned as much as I needed to learn about it. My focus is on learning about other stuff.”

Bettman, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto last year, oversaw the growth of the NHL from 24 to 31 teams with a 32nd coming in 2021. The New York native spearheaded much of the expansion of hockey into so-called nontraditional U.S. markets.

Gionta put up 595 points in 16 NHL seasons and won the Cup with New Jersey in 2003. He represented the U.S. in the 2006 and 2018 Olympics.

Henderson in 1978 co-founded the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, the oldest minority hockey club in North America, and was part of the NHL’s launch of its ”Hockey is for Everyone” initiative.

Wendell won two NCAA titles at Minnesota and ranks fourth all-time with 2.35 points a game. She put up 247 points in 147 international games, was the MVP of the 2005 world championships when the U.S. won gold for the first time and served as captain at the 2006 Olympics.