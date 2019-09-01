PHT Stanley Cup Tracker: From Russia to Indy Car

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The PHT Stanley Cup tracker will keep tabs on how the St. Louis Blues spend their summer celebrating.

It’s been a couple weeks since we last tracked Lord Stanley’s travels this summer, and he’s been as busy as ever.

The Cup took to its European leg of its travel over the past couple of weeks, with stops in Russia, Finland and Sweden, before heading back to North America to take in a Indy Car race.

The European trip began in Sweden with a trio of the country’s finest getting their days with the Cup.

Alex Steen, Carl Gunnarsson and Oskar Sundqvist.

Gunnarsson kicked it off in his hometown of Orebro, where he was given a hero’s welcome.

Sundqvist, meanwhile, took it to his hometown of Boden, where he and the Cup took to the skies with the Swedish Armed Forces.

Oskar Sundqvist and #StanleyCup and me get ride from the Swedish Armed forces @NHL @StLouisBlues pic.twitter.com/0AFscs9Unk — Mike Bolt (@MikeBolt4) August 14, 2019

Steen’s day came in Sundsvall where took the cup to the local children’s hospital and also hung out with father and former Winnipeg Jets forward Thomas Steen.

The first stop for Steener and the #StanleyCup? The children's hospital, to visit with patients and staff 💙 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/5SUKYjSbk9 — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) August 15, 2019

Young Ville Husso, perhaps St. Louis’ future between the pipes, got his day with the Cup in Helsinki in the middle of the month, electing to bring it to IFK Helsinki where Husso played four three seasons in Liiga.

Moscow was next as Ivan Barbashev took the Cup to home arena of Dynamo Moscow.

There was also a special message from a fellow Mso

“Congratulations on winning the Stanley Cup. I myself know how hard it is to win it,” Ovechkin said in a recorded message to Barbashev. “We are with you as one, but don’t relax because next year I’ll take the Cup back from you. I’m already getting ready.”

The Cup even enjoyed some homebrew from Barbashev’s dad.

First time in Stanley Cup SAMOGON. Brewed by Ivan Barbashev’s father Dmitriy. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Zar5T07Q7a — Sergey Demidov (@smdemidov) August 17, 2019

From there, the Cup traveled to Novosibirsk, the home of Vladimir Tarasenko.

It seems St. Louis’ Russian players are good friends with those from the Capitals. Tarasenko spent some time with Dmitry Orlov.

Back Stateside, the Cup made its way World Wide Technology Raceway, which is just easy of St. Louis, with race fans Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Paraykoi and Barbashev.

The @NHL meets @IndyCar. The @StanleyCup meets the Astor Cup.@StLouisBlues captain Alex Pietrangelo brought the Cup to @WWTRaceway, home of tonight's IndyCar race on NBCSN. pic.twitter.com/Cin9yAWRPM — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 25, 2019

Parayko even got a chance to get a ride in a car.

Nothing will top winning the @StanleyCup, but for @StLouisBlues defenseman Colton Parayko, riding the two-seater @IndyCar at @WWTRaceway just outside the city might be a close second. pic.twitter.com/HjavYYYb90 — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 25, 2019

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck