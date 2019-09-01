More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

PHT Stanley Cup Tracker: From Russia to Indy Car

By Scott BilleckSep 1, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
The PHT Stanley Cup tracker will keep tabs on how the St. Louis Blues spend their summer celebrating.

It’s been a couple weeks since we last tracked Lord Stanley’s travels this summer, and he’s been as busy as ever.

The Cup took to its European leg of its travel over the past couple of weeks, with stops in Russia, Finland and Sweden, before heading back to North America to take in a Indy Car race.

The European trip began in Sweden with a trio of the country’s finest getting their days with the Cup.

Alex Steen, Carl Gunnarsson and Oskar Sundqvist.

Gunnarsson kicked it off in his hometown of Orebro, where he was given a hero’s welcome.

Sundqvist, meanwhile, took it to his hometown of Boden, where he and the Cup took to the skies with the Swedish Armed Forces.

Steen’s day came in Sundsvall where took the cup to the local children’s hospital and also hung out with father and former Winnipeg Jets forward Thomas Steen.

Young Ville Husso, perhaps St. Louis’ future between the pipes, got his day with the Cup in Helsinki in the middle of the month, electing to bring it to IFK Helsinki where Husso played four three seasons in Liiga.

Moscow was next as Ivan Barbashev took the Cup to home arena of Dynamo Moscow.

There was also a special message from a fellow Mso

“Congratulations on winning the Stanley Cup. I myself know how hard it is to win it,” Ovechkin said in a recorded message to Barbashev. “We are with you as one, but don’t relax because next year I’ll take the Cup back from you. I’m already getting ready.”

The Cup even enjoyed some homebrew from Barbashev’s dad.

From there, the Cup traveled to Novosibirsk, the home of Vladimir Tarasenko.

It seems St. Louis’ Russian players are good friends with those from the Capitals. Tarasenko spent some time with Dmitry Orlov.

Back Stateside, the Cup made its way World Wide Technology Raceway, which is just easy of St. Louis, with race fans Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Paraykoi and Barbashev.

Parayko even got a chance to get a ride in a car.

The PHT Stanley Cup tracker

 Week 1: Cup heads to the Canadian prairies
• Week 2: Stanley Cup heads east to Ontario
• Week 3: Pat Maroon takes Cup back to St. Louis for some toasted ravioli
• Week 4: Ryan O’Reilly celebrates with grandma
• Week 5: Perron and poutine; Allen gives back
• Week 6: Sanford takes Cup to school; Berube takes it to second home

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Maxim Chudinov strikes again with long-range blast

Twitter
By Scott BilleckSep 1, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
First-game jitters?

Still in summer mode?

Whatever the case, the first game of the 2019-20 Kontinental Hockey League season — the Opening Cup — began with a goal that never should have been scored.

The game is contested by both teams who competed in the Gagarin Cup Final from last season. In this case, it was CSKA Moscow, the reigning champs, taking on Avangard.

This time around, it was Avangard who exacted some revenge, winning the game 3-1 and scoring a goal from Maxim Chudinov that embarrassed CSKA starter Lars Johansson.

Chudinov is no stranger to clapping bombs from roughly around his own blue line.

He did the dirty in last year’s Gagarin Cup playoffs, too.

Also: Sven Andrighetto collected his first KHL point with an assist during the game. Andrighetto played the past two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche before signing with Avagard during the offseason.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

What can we expect from Patrik Laine in 2019-20?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckAug 31, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Winnipeg Jets. 

Patrik Laine‘s season in 2018-19 will be defined by his monumental struggle after the month of November.

For context, November was a historic month for one of hockey’s most prolific snipers.

It began with a hat trick — and his 100th career goal — in his native Finland during the NHL’s Global Series at the start of the month.

A five-goal game followed as he sliced and diced his way through the St. Louis Blues, scoring seemingly at will.

By the time Dec. 1 rolled around, Laine had been named the league’s top player for the month prior, scoring an incredible 18 goals in 12 games — the most by any player in a month since Pavel Bure in 1994.

Projections of 50 goals had turned to 60. Some went as far as to suggest 70. Could he match Teemu Selanne’s 76? The sky appeared to be limit as he led the NHL with 21 goals in 24 games.

Laine would play all 82 games for the Jets. He’d go on to score just nine more times in the final 58 games, an abysmal stretch of time that included an abhorrent 15-game goalless drought at one point.

Laine looked disheveled and his confidence was back in the toilet. This time, telling the media as much didn’t afford him the same ability to snap out of the funk.

Instead, he wallowed.

[MORE: 2018-19 review | Maurice under pressure | Three Questions]

It wasn’t until the end of March before his slumber ended. The goals didn’t necessarily come, but Laine played in a much different way than what people in Winnipeg had grown accustomed to.

Whatever switch was flipped for him turned him into an aggressive forechecker who used his size to begin bullying opponents around.

It was all a little too late at this point, but as the Jets crashed out of the playoffs, Laine’s play stuck out.

If that will has remained in him throughout the offseason (and once he finally puts pen to paper on a new deal), it would be a massive boon to a club that could use that type of play from him.

Let’s remember that Laine is just 21 and has already scored 44 in a season. For Laine, 30 goals are considered a “down year” while others would kill to score even half that.

But what makes Laine so intriguing this year is that spell in which he finished last year.

If Laine turns into a dominant power forward, and coupled with that violent shot, the sky would once again become the limit.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Heated seat switched on for Jets’ Paul Maurice

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckAug 31, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Winnipeg Jets. 

It’s rare that you become the second-most active tenured coach in the NHL by mistake, but don’t tell some folks in Winnipeg that.

Every position in hockey, from the ones on the ice, to those behind the bench and all the way up the hockey operations ladder, suffers from the same questions evenutally: What have you done for me lately?

And that’s where we find Jets bench boss Paul Maurice these days.

A polarizing figure among fans, especially after the way this past season played out, it’s one of hockey’s longest-serving coaches — or all-time losingest coach, too his detractors — that finds himself in the crosshairs entering this season.

It’s fair to say that Maurice faces his toughest season to date this coming year. He led the Jets to their first playoff appearance in 2.0 history in his first full season behind the bench after taking over for the fired Claude Noel.

He then oversaw the team’s transition into their youth revolution, ultimately leading them to a 114-point season and an appearance in the Western Conference Final in 2017-18.

But when expectations were at their peak last year, the team imploded down the back nine and threw up a dud against the eventual Stanley Cup champs in Round 1 of the playoffs.

[MORE: [MORE: 2018-19 reviewThree Questions | X-factor]

Given any more time to slide, it’s plausible that the Jets could have missed the playoffs entirely. Fortunately for them, the regular season mercifully ended at 82 games.

The questions, however, did not.

As much as captain Blake Wheeler said that the first finger pointed should be directed at him, in actuality, it’s Maurice who is the deserving recipient.

A stubbornness to split up both Wheeler and Scheifele meant that duo spent more time on the ice than was ideal. When the playoffs arrived, the tank was running on ‘E’ and neither made big impacts.

There’s also the continued failed attempts at making Patrik Laine and Bryan Little work on the second line. It hasn’t happened in Laine’s three years in the league, and Laine’s down year can, at least in some respects, be attributed to that.

And, of course, there was that final half of the season where the Jets went from being a first-place team to a bottom-third squad inside three months.

While some of this falls on the players, there’s an axiom in sports that you can’t fire the players.

Coaches don’t get the same assurances.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

When will Jets sign Laine, Connor?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckAug 31, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Winnipeg Jets. 

Let’s ponder three questions facing the Jets:

1. When will the team sign Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor?

Want to dominate headlines and sports radio in a Canadian market during the offseason? Simply wait to sign a new contract.

While a lot of attention has been on Mitch Marner’s situation in Toronto, it’s Laine and Connor who’ve taken center stage in Winnipeg.

Both are restricted free agents without new deals as training camp fast approaches. On one hand, it’s not all that surprising given the landscape with RFAs at the moment. Laine and Connor are just two names on a long list of big-ticket players who’ve played the waiting game with their respective teams.

But in a hockey-mad city, it’s led to a lot of speculation, fuelled further by the posturing that naturally arises.

It’s unlikely that either play anywhere but Winnipeg next year, but when will they play among the highest concerns. The Jets need to sort out some things in their top six in training camp, and both Laine and Connor are fixtures in that group.

For their success this season, they need both signed before camp begins.

2. How will the team fair on defense?

Some context: Take a middle-of-the-pack blue, subtract one of your top-pairing defenders and two veteran depth pieces and what are you left with?

The answer? Who knows.

Losing Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot in one offseason is going to hurt any team. Losing them all in the span of a couple of weeks? Ouch.

Even if Myers and Chiarot aren’t premier blueliners, it still stings when half of your defensemen are their traded or leave in free agency.

The Jets couldn’t afford to keep Myers or Chiarot — and they’re better off for it based on what those two are making. Trouba, meanwhile, seemed destined to leave since he demanded a trade three years ago.

[MORE: 2018-19 review | X-factorMaurice under pressure]

Regardless of the reasons, the Jets are left with a very unproven bunch outside of Josh Morrissey and Dustin Byfuglien. Nathan Beaulieu re-upped with the team after being acquired at the deadline and showed well when Morrissey missed a big chunk of time down the stretch due to injury.

Neal Pionk, who came Winnipeg’s way in the Trouba deal with the New York Rangers remains a mystery. Dmitry Kulikov is a stop-gap and the team will have to employ someone, likely Sami Niku, in a bigger role this season.

The dust will settle in training camp, but there’s a lot of questions needing answers on the back end.

3. Will Connor Hellebuyck return to his Vezina finalist form?

Hellebuyck went from finishing as a runner up to Pekka Rinne for the Vezina in 2017-18 to being outplayed by his backup a season later.

All of Hellebuyck’s stats took a downturn, from his five-on-five save percentage dropping 11 points from .931 to .920, his overall save percentage dropping from .924 to .913, along with decreases in his high-danger save percentage.

And then there are his goals save above average, which went from being above average at 2.16 in 2017-18 to well below it in 2018-19 at -6.91.

No one saw more shots than Hellebuyck at five-on-five, a testament to Winnipeg’s poor play in front of him, especially in the second half of the season.

With questions on the blue line coming into this season, Hellebuyck will be up against it to rebound from a down year.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.