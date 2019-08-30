More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty

Holtby’s future uncertain heading into contract year

By Joey AlfieriAug 30, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Washington Capitals. 

A few years ago, if you would’ve suggested that Braden Holtby‘s future in Washington was in doubt, many hockey fans would’ve suggested you were crazy. After all, he has been one of the top goalies in the league for a while and he won a Vezina Trophy as recently as 2015-16. Oh, and he also helped the Caps win a Stanley Cup just last season.

Still, it’s interesting to note that the Capitals haven’t given him a contract extension heading into the final year of his current deal. He was eligible to sign an extension on July 1st, 2019, and teams with franchise players usually opt to get a new contract signed as soon as that player is eligible to do so.

Why haven’t the Caps extended Holtby yet?

Well, it might have something to do with the fact that they want to see how he performs at the start of this year. Although the Capitals have had a ton of success over the last two seasons, their starting netminder has had his issues with consistency. In 2018, the year they won the Stanley Cup, Holtby’s play dropped off so badly that backup netminder Philipp Grubauer took over between the pipes. Grubauer actually started the first two games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs until they want back to Holtby in Game 3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season, there was a stretch from Jan. 18 to Feb. 23 where Holtby won just four of his 13 appearances. In the end, he finished with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage in 59 games. It’s safe to say the Capitals are expecting more from their number one goalie.

The fact that Holtby doesn’t have a new contract yet probably doesn’t mean that the Caps want to get rid of him, but it indicates that the two sides likely don’t agree on his dollar value. Is the 29-year-old looking for a deal similar to the one Sergei Bobrovsky signed with Florida this summer (seven years, $70 million)? Would the Caps be willing to go anywhere close to that? Probably not.

It’ll be interesting to see where the two sides end up meeting (if at all) once the negotiations are concluded. Holtby made it pretty clear that he wants to come back.

“This is all I know here,” Holtby said of Washington, per NBC Sports Washington. “I’d love [to re-sign]. I think that’s pretty clear. But you don’t worry about that stuff. I’m lucky enough to be here for at least right now so happy for that.

“It’s just one of those things, you let the business side of it take care of it and you focus on your job. I’m lucky enough to be under contract for another year to play hockey here so it’s pretty fortunate and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity with a great team coming back.”

It’ll be fascinating to see how Holtby handles the uncertainty surrounding his contract status. This will probably be the top storyline for this team heading into the season.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

It’s Washington Capitals Day at PHT

By Joey AlfieriAug 30, 2019, 9:04 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Washington Capitals. 

2018-19
48-26-8, 104 points (1st in the Metropolitan Division, 3rd in the Eastern Conference).
Playoffs: Eliminated in the Round 1 by the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

IN
Radko Gudas
Richard Panik
Bredan Leipsic

OUT
Brooks Orpik
Brett Connolly
Dmitrij Jaskin
Matt Niskanen

RE-SIGNED
Carl Hagelin
Jakub Vrana
Christian Djoos
Chandler Stephenson

2018-19 Season Summary

For the first time in franchise history, the Capitals came into a season as defending Stanley Cup Champions. Captain Alex Ovechkin had been waiting to hoist the cup over his head for years, and when he finally got to do it he made it count. He and the Caps partied and partied and partied throughout the summer. Did it affect them heading into training camp? Not really.

The Capitals still managed to come away with the Metropolitan Division crown and they finished third in the top three in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately for them, their regular-season success didn’t transform into a long playoff run, as they went head-to-head with the Eastern Conference’s version of Cinderella, the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Capitals won the first two games of the series at home before dropping Games 3 and 4 in Carolina. When the series shifted back to Washington for Game 5, the Caps came out and dominated 6-0 to put the ‘Canes on the brink of elimination. What happened next was quite surprising. Carolina came out and won Game 6 at home and they finished the job by beating the Caps in their own building in double OT.

It was a stunning end to another relatively successful season for Washington.

“The core guys played well in the playoffs, I thought,” general manager Brian MacLellan said, per NHL.com. “It was the people around the core that could have been criticized a little bit. So we changed the people around the core. Hopefully, we addressed what we thought was the reason we lost to Carolina.”

It’s tough to argue with MacLellan’s logic here. Ovechkin had nine points in seven games, Nicklas Backstrom had eight points in seven games, Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was a little quiet in the road games of the series, still finished with six points in seven games, while Tom Wilson and John Carlson each had five points in the series.

Brett Connolly, Andrei Burakovsky and Matt Niskanen all had just two points in the first round matchup. It’s probably not a coincidence that all three players weren’t brought back. In fairness to Connolly, he signed with Florida during free agency and the Caps didn’t have a ton of cap space to bring him back. Niskanen was shipped to Philadelphia in a trade and Burakovsky wasn’t extended a qualifying offer.

“We ended up having a good year,” MacLellan said. “But in the playoffs, it was inconsistent, for me, and I don’t know if it’s a fatigue thing or some other thing that we realized the battle that was ahead of us and weren’t up to the challenge. I’m not sure. I don’t have the exact thing pinpointed, but because of that, we felt we needed to change the group a little bit.”

With Brooks Orpik retiring, the Caps decided to add Radko Gudas from Philadelphia. He’ll add some sandpaper to the back end. They also brought in Richard Panik, who had 14 goals and 33 points in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. How much will these additions add to the core group?

There are other question marks surrounding this team heading into this year that we’ll tackle at PHT throughout the day.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington no longer flies under radar

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Binnington used to fly under the radar during his summer training.

But after a head-turning, seemingly-out-of-nowhere rookie season capped by a Stanley Cup victory, those days are long gone for the St. Louis Blues goalie.

”It happened quickly, but it’s been great,” he said from BioSteel, an annual pre-training camp showcase for NHL players and others. ”It’s been a long process to get here, too.”

Binnington, drafted by St. Louis in the third round in 2011, started last season No. 4 of the depth chart. He had a solitary game of NHL experience before finally getting his shot for a struggling Blues team.

He proceeded to go an eye-popping 24-5-1 with a .927 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average. St. Louis went from last place overall to the playoffs.

But that was only the beginning. Binnington backstopped the Blues through four postseason rounds, getting past Winnipeg, Dallas and San Jose in the Western Conference. Then St. Louis downed the Boston Bruins on the road in Game 7 of the Cup final.

The 26-year-old has been a regular at BioSteel, but he never attracted the kind of attention usually reserved for Connor McDavid or Tyler Seguin until this summer. Seguin saw something in the once no-name goalie at previous camps.

”He doesn’t get nervous,” said Seguin, whose Stars fell to the Blues in the second round. ”He’s always had that swag, no matter what.”

Binnington spent his time toiling in the minors and appreciates good words from his workout partners.

”(Seguin) was one of the first people to believe in me around here (and in) the hockey world,” he said. ”Going against elite athletes and elite players, that’s what it’s about.”

He says there was a different vibe in the group this summer.

”New respect level, for sure,” Binnington said. ”Being back in Toronto, being on the streets, it’s really cool talking to people and seeing the influence you had. I’m really happy with where I’m at right now.”

That includes a two-year contract worth $8.8 million he signed with Blues as a restricted free agent after having to settle for three straight one-season pacts.

”You’ve got to understand the process and keep building and let the money chase you,” he said.

Malcolm Subban has known Binnington since they were 15 and shared the crease for Canada at the 2013 world junior hockey championship. The Vegas Golden Knights backup sensed Binnington had this in him.

”He’s always been one of the best, if not the best, goalie in every league he’s played in. … Eventually people will see it and it will show.” Subban said.

That belief has helped Binnington maneuver through some difficult moments.

”There were down times,” he said. ”I realized my back was against the wall and I had to work. No one’s going to do it for me and I’ve got to find my own way. You’ve got to be bold because fortune favors the bold.”

Binnington and the Blues will take no one by surprise this season. It’s the kind of challenge Binnington has relished during a meteoric rise eight years in the making.

”It’s not always going to be perfect,” he said. ”It’s how you handle it. The toughest will succeed and last. I’m not too worried about proving stuff to anyone besides myself. I expect the best.”

Will ‘Vegas flu’ continue for Golden Knights’ opponents?

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Plenty of sports teams boast rowdy fans and wild atmospheres, but until the Raiders and Jon Gruden’s grimaces give them company, the Vegas Golden Knights can boast an edge that’s truly unique.

Now, sure, people might get so carried away about “The Vegas Flu” that they might exaggerate the advantage, and downplay the fact that the Golden Knights win games because they’re really good, not just out of some notion that their opponents woke up that morning wondering where that tattoo came from.

But you’d be kidding yourself if you argued that there’s no advantage, and a strong home record so far adds credence to the arguments. After going 29-10-2 at home in their inaugural 2017-18 season, the Golden Knights were still pretty tough to beat in their own building, managing 24-12-5 home record despite some bumps in 2019-20 (including a 19-20-2 record away from Las Vegas).

So, an X-factor for the Golden Knights’ 2019-20 season is simple enough: how much of an advantage might home ice be for Vegas once again?

[MORE: 2018-19 Review | Three QuestionsUnder Pressure]

To some extent, you can’t blame coaches for merely washing their hands of various curfew-breaking risks, and just accepting the situation.

As James Neal said as part of NBC’s doc “Knight Fever,” there are certain temptations that come with Sin City, and Connor McDavid points out that those vices may drive you to lose some sleep. Even normally disciplined players might want to let loose, and that must be especially true for Eastern Conference opponents who don’t make it to The Strip all that often during a given season.

Vegas might provide an edge even if you ignore the most obvious elements that might leave players with bags under their eyes. The weather is generally a lot nicer, and like with plenty of Western Conference teams, travel can be a challenge.

Combine those factors with over-the-top “Medieval Times”-inspired entertainment before games, along with – again – this team being quite good, and getting minor line matching advantages when you’re actually on the ice, and it’s really just common sense that the Golden Knights are just that much more formidable at home. It’s probably a relief to the rest of the league that, generally, Vegas only has a small overall advantaged in “rested vs. tired” scenarios (counting both home and away).

Yet, with this being the Golden Knights’ third season in Vegas and NHL existence, opponents might be less vulnerable to various traps.

Most obviously, the novelty factor continues to wear off. Some players might have gotten those Galifianakis nights out of their systems already. Coaches might know what “works” or the closest thing to what works, by now. Gluttons may have tired of various buffets.

Whether the advantage moves the needle or is merely marginal, the Golden Knights should seek out home-ice nonetheless. After all, we’ll never really know the answer to a painful “What if?” question: would Cody Eakin have received that major penalty for the hit that bloodied Joe Pavelski if it happened in Vegas, rather than in front of horrified San Jose Sharks fans?

We’ll find out soon enough if the NHL teams have found their vaccines for “The Vegas Flu.”

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.