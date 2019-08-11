PHT Stanley Cup Tracker: Sanford takes Cup to school; Berube takes it to second home

The PHT Stanley Cup tracker will keep tabs on how the St. Louis Blues spend their summer celebrating.
The Stanley Cup made its way to New England this past week.
Specifically, it was in Manchester in New Hampshire, the hometown of Zach Sanford. Sanford was born in Salem in Massachusetts but grew up a state over.
Before he was an NHLer, Sanford attended Green Acres Elementary School and he made sure to stop by with Lord Stanley by his side.
Sanford then headed to Pinkerton Academy, where he graduated in 2013. There, he met with his old coach.
Blues head coach Craig Berube already had his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown in Alberta earlier this summer.
But the former Philadelphia Flyers coach has a soft spot for what he calls his adopted hometown.
Of course, no trip to the Philly area would be complete without the folks from the now-infamous Philly bar, The Jacks NYB. The bar’s social club came up to New Hope, PA to hang out with Berube and the Cup.
The Jacks NYB is where the ‘Gloria’ craze began back in January.
The man they call ‘Chief’ also visited the Buckingham Township Police department.
Berube got yet another parade in New Hope and passed around the Bloody Mary’s.
Meanwhile, the Alex Pietrangelo and the Blues are hosting a raffle to hang out with the Stanley Cup later this month.
The winner of the raffle (and nine of their friends) will get a 20-minute meet-and-greet with Pietrangelo and the Cup in downtown St. Louis on Aug. 24.
Tickets are $1 each, with more information at blues.givesmart.com
The PHT Stanley Cup tracker
• Week 1: Cup heads to the Canadian prairies
• Week 2: Stanley Cup heads east to Ontario
• Week 3: Pat Maroon takes Cup back to St. Louis for some toasted ravioli
• Week 4: Ryan O’Reilly celebrates with grandma
• Week 5: Perron and poutine; Allen gives back
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck