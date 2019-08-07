More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Predators sign Grimaldi to 1-year deal after arbitration

Associated PressAug 7, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Rocco Grimaldi to a one-year deal worth $1 million based on the ruling of an independent arbitrator.

The Predators announced the deal Tuesday night.

An arbitrator heard Grimaldi’s case Sunday. Grimaldi, 26, is coming off his best season with five goals and eight assists in 53 games in his first year with Nashville. He had never skated in more than 20 games in a season, and that was in 2015-16 with Florida. He scored 13 of his 23 career points with Nashville, and he led the Predators with three playoff goals in five games.

The 33rd selection overall in 2011 by Florida, the Anaheim, California, native has played 90 career games in the NHL with the Panthers, Colorado and Nashville.

It’s Chicago Blackhawks Day at PHT

By Joey AlfieriAug 7, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Chicago Blackhawks.

2018-19
36-34-12, 84 points (6th in the Central Division, 10th in the Western Conference)
Playoffs: Did not qualify

IN
Olli Maatta
John Quenneville
Calvin de Haan
Andrew Shaw
Robin Lehner
Alex Nylander
Zack Smith

OUT
Dominik Kahun
John Hayden
Anton Forsberg
Gustav Forsling
Chris Kunitz
Cam Ward
Marcus Kruger
Henri Jokiharju
Artem Anisimov

RE-SIGNED
Slater Koekkoek

2018-19 Season Summary

For the second year in a row, the Blackhawks missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After years of consistent winning, the ‘Hawks have had to pay their star players like Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook some big money. All those big contracts have forced them to move some other key players like Andrew Shaw, Teuvo Teravainen, Kris Versteeg, Patrick Sharp, Artemi Panarin and so many others.

These forced moves have chipped away at the Blackhawks’ depth and have made them weaker and weaker every year. Injuries also haven’t helped their situation either.

Over the last two seasons, starting goalie Corey Crawford has been limited to just 67 games. In 2018-19, he played in just 39 contests and the Blackhawks were never able to get themselves on track with the tandem of Cam Ward and Collin Delia in goal.

The team’s struggles led to them firing head coach Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6. He was eventually replaced by Rockford head coach Jeremy Colliton. Although his tenure as head coach didn’t get off to the greatest start, things eventually got a little better for Colliton. A lot of Chicago’s success was thanks to franchise forwards Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat. All three players surpassed the 76-point mark (Kane had 110, Toews had 81 and DeBrincat had 76).

Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, the offensive output from their three offensive leaders wasn’t enough to put them back into the playoff picture. One of the other big things that held them back was their abysmal penalty kill, which ranked dead last in the NHL at 72.7 percent. The other big issue was their lack of quality depth on defense and the inability to keep the puck out of their own net. Of all the teams in the league, only the Ottawa Senators allowed more goals (301) than Chicago (291).

So with all those issues, it’s only normal that general manager Stan Bowman made several changes to his roster. He brought back Shaw, who was a heart-and-soul piece for the Blackhawks during their successful years, he added Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta to his blue line, and he added Robin Lehner as an insurance policy to Crawford. Youngsters Alex Nylander and John Quenneville will add some more depth up front to a team that needs scoring beyond their top contributors.

Will all these changes be enough to get them back into the playoffs? Colliton has a lot of work to do to make that happen. The youngest head coach in the NHL has to find a way to integrate these new players into the lineup while making the chemistry work with a lot of the veterans that are still on the roster. Improving the special teams would also go a long way.

Thankfully for the Blackhawks, Colliton can lean on Kane, Toews and DeBrincat to lead the way offensively. Many coaches on re-tooling teams don’t have that luxury.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Breaking down buyouts; Is Waddell going to Wild?

By Joey AlfieriAug 7, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Aleksander Barkov says the Panthers have no more excuses when it comes to missing the playoffs. (NHL)

• The Bruins should do their best to make sure they ink Charlie McAvoy to a long-term extension this summer. (WEEI)

• The Hurricanes might be losing Don Waddell to the Minnesota Wild. (News & Observer)

• Louise St-Jacques is proud of her job as the engraver of the Stanley Cup. “I am very fortunate and proud to engrave the Cup,” St. Jacques said. “I have been stamping the Stanley Cup for the past 37 years, and it still makes me flutter inside every time I see it.” (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• What can the Washington Capitals learn about managing roster turnover? (Japers Rink)

• The Wild probably won’t be in the playoff picture in the Central Division so where do they go from here? (Hockey Wilderness)

• Ryan Dadoun breaks down this year’s crop of buyouts in the NHL. (Rotoworld)

• Don’t expect the salary to go anywhere anytime soon. (Spector’s Hockey)

• Who will the Penguins protect in the next expansion draft? (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

• Here’s a Q&A with NHL 20 creative director William Ho. (USGamer.net)

Nico Hischier began his military service recruitment process in Switzerland. (NHL.com/Devils)

• Stars forward Jason Robertson will never forget where he came from. (Dallas Morning News)

• The latest Color of Hockey blog post covers Malcolm Hayes’ video posts. (NHL)

• This caddy is using nothing but hockey names to list the yardage during his round. (Golf Channel)

• Jonas Hiller’s professional career will come to an end next spring. (Swiss Hockey News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues’ Edmundson awarded $3.1M, 1-year deal in arbitration

Associated PressAug 6, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson has been awarded a $3.1 million, one-year contract in arbitration.

Edmundson was one of four St. Louis restricted free agents to file for player-elected salary arbitration this summer after helping the team win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Goaltender Jordan Binnington and forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Zach Sanford agreed to multiyear deals before their arbitration hearings.

General manager Doug Armstrong on Tuesday called Edmundson an important part of the Blues’ defensive unit and said they’re looking forward to another successful season.

The 26-year-old Canadian had 11 points in 64 regular-season games and seven points in 22 playoff games during the Blues’ Cup run. Edmundson has 52 points in 269 regular-season games during his four-year NHL career.

Plenty of Hurricanes are under pressure in 2019-20

By James O'BrienAug 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Carolina Hurricanes.

Last season, the Hurricanes became a “bunch of jerks.” In 2019-20, they’re now a bunch of people under heightened pressure.

Rather than going with one single person, here are a few of the Hurricanes who must wrestle with heightened expectations next season.

Sebastian Aho: For those who follow how much players get paid, particularly ones who are potential faces of franchises entering the mere beginning of their primes, Aho is a ludicrous steal at $8.454 million per year.

But then, there are those sharks who circle any sports situation that might loosely be termed a “disappointment.” When those sharks smell blood, they usually also seek out the richest targets, even if those players aren’t really at fault for a team’s letdowns. (See: basically Phil Kessel‘s entire stay in Toronto.)

If the Hurricanes falter, don’t be surprised if their newly minted most expensive player ends up being the scapegoat, whether that ends up being fair or not.

… On the other hand, hey, at least Aho’s already got paid.

Justin Faulk: Faulk, on the other hand, enters a contract year with a lot of money that could be earned or lost.

At least, potentially he does. The Hurricanes could also decide to sign the 27-year-old to a contract extension, something that was at least hinted at somewhat recently.

If Faulk enters 2018-19 with his situation unsettled, he’ll enter a year with a lot on the line, though. The free agent market rarely sees quality right-handed defensemen become available before they’re 30, and sometimes teams go the extra 26.2 miles and overpay guys like Tyler Myers. At the same time, injuries can cool the market for a UFA blueliner, as we’ve seemingly seen with the perplexing Jake Gardiner situation.

You don’t even need to look at defensemen to see how much a season can swing how teams view a UFA. Faulk merely needs to look at his former Hurricanes teammate Jeff Skinner, a forward who was traded for precious little in the summer of 2018, only to have such a strong season that he was handed a lengthy contract with a $9M AAV one summer later.

[MORE: Three Questions | 2018-19 in review | X-factor: Hurricanes owner]

Petr Mrazek: Honestly, Mrazek’s under less personal pressure this season than he was in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, years where he was merely trying to prove that he was worthy of maintaining an NHL career, at least one beyond a backup or even third goalie role. Getting two years at a $3.125M AAV represents more stability than Mrazek’s experienced in quite some time.

Still, if the Hurricanes fail this season, don’t be shocked if it’s because the goaltending that finally worked out in 2018-19 reverts back to the problem that kept Carolina out of the playoffs for a decade. A lot of Carolina’s hopes still hinge on Mrazek, and James Reimer, who comes in with a higher cap hit but lower expectations.

Rod Brind’Amour: During his first season behind the bench, the Hurricanes made the playoffs. That’s great, but it also sets a new bar in the eyes of fans and owner Tom Dundon, so a big drop-off might inspire critics to be a bunch of jerks to Brind’Amour.

Whoever is the GM: If too many of the above situations don’t work out, a GM might be tasked with finding fixes — and if Dundon isn’t interested in spending much money to make those fixes, it could require some serious creativity.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.