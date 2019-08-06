More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
PHT Morning Skate: Shattenkirk's 'huge chip'; Ovechkin hints at retirement

By Scott Billeck Aug 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Mrazek’s workload, Williams’s return among questions facing Hurricanes

By Scott Billeck Aug 6, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Carolina Hurricanes.

Let’s ponder three questions for the Hurricanes heading into the 2019-20 season…

1. Can Petr Mrazek handle a full-time workload as the starter? 

Which starting Mrazek will the Hurricanes get this season? The .921 save percentage one in 49 starts in 2015-15 or the .901 save percentage version in 44 starts from the following year?

There’s no Curtis McElhinney this year to share the load with. Instead, the Hurricanes have James Reimer and the jury is out on how well he can perform. Reimer hasn’t put up horrible numbers, per se, but he was far from an adequate backup last year in Florida, and he saw a bunch of time due to injuries to Roberto Luongo.

Both Alex Nedeljikovic and Anton Forsberg will also compete for that backup role, but Reimer has the experience if nothing else.

It’s important to note that Nedeljikovic was named the American Hockey League’s best goalie last season

Mrazek, meanwhile, put up an exceptional 10.03 goals-save above average and a healthy .931 save percentage at 5v5 in 2018-19.

The tools are there for him to be a bona fide starter. The question remains if he can pick the right ones for the job.

2. Will Justin Williams return to once again lead the team? 

Williams, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, remains an unrestricted free agent at the moment.

The 38-year-old defied Father Time last season, scoring 23 goals and reaching the 50-point mark. Moreso, his possession numbers have been nothing short of elite in recent years, including a 57.89 Corsi last year. Williams has never had a season below 50 percent in that category and on top of that, he’s durable having missed just three games in the past six seasons.

Off the ice (and on it, of course) he’s the consummate leader and a mentor for guys like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

Normally, teams wouldn’t be worried about losing an aging 38-year-old, but Williams is different, a guy you’d like to lock down on a one-year deal.

3. Can Carolina repeat it all over again? 

Getting there is one thing, staying is another challenge altogether, one the Hurricanes know all-too-well.

Since they moved from Hartford to Raleigh at the turn of the century, the Hurricanes have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons just once in those 21 seasons.

While their turnaround last season wasn’t the same as the one in St. Louis, it’s notable nonetheless. On Dec. 31, the Hurricanes were three points out of the basement in the Eastern Conference.

Their run-in from there included a 30-12-2 record, one of the best in that time frame as the Hurricanes found their identity, ‘bunch of jerks’ and otherwise.

The thing is, they play such a high-possession game that eventually it should turn into perennial success. Only one team (Montreal) in the top 10 best Corsi teams didn’t make the playoffs last year, and the ones who did were at or near the top of their respective divisions and conferences.

Carolina was the second-best team in terms of possession but only the 18th in goals-for at 5v5 despite the third most shots taken. Assuming they keep up that same style of play that’s become their trademark of sorts, they shouldn’t have much issue at least making it through the back door once again.

Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

NBC Sports
By Sean Leahy Aug 6, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
NBC Sports will air 109 games during the 2019-20 NHL regular season with coverage beginning on Opening Night, Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Blues raise their Stanley Cup banner before facing the Washington Capitals. Following the game will be a playoff rematch as the Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The 2019-20 NBC Sports NHL schedule will once again feature “Wednesday Night Hockey” on NBCSN with 14 of the 25 nights showcasing doubleheaders with stars like Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan MacKinnon, Henrik Lundqvist, and Patrice Bergeron.

Nearly 75% of NHL teams will play on “Wednesday Night Hockey,” with multiple appearances from the Blues, Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and Dallas Stars.

Some notable games on “Wednesday Night Hockey”:

  • October 16 – Sidney Crosby and the Penguins host Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche, followed by a clash in Edmonton between Connor McDavid and the Oilers and Claude Giroux and the Flyers.
  • December 4 – Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Blues face off against the Penguins.
  • January 29 – Offseason acquisition Matt Duchene and the Nashville Predators visit Ovechkin and the Capitals, followed by a battle out west between the Lightning and the Kings in Los Angeles.
  • February 19Artemi Panarin and the Rangers to face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks in an Original Six clash.
  • February 26Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres will visit the Avalanche, followed by Penguins-Kings.

66 of 109 scheduled regular-season games on NBC and NBCSN – more than 60% – will feature at least one Western Conference team.

WINTER CLASSIC: NBC Sports will present the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2020, on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

STADIUM SERIES AND HERITAGE CLASSIC: NBC Sports will present exclusive primetime coverage of the 2020 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will meet at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26, 2019 for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

STANLEY CUP FINAL REMATCH: The Boston Bruins will play the St. Lous Blues for the first time since Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage of the Flames-Jets Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will follow.

NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND: NBC will present coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., home of the Blues, on Jan. 24-25, highlighted by live coverage of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25, in primetime on NBC.

NHL ON NBCSN: NBC Sports will televise at least 97 NHL regular-season games this season on NBCSN, including the Opening Night doubleheader, 38 “Wednesday Night Hockey” games, and 22 doubleheaders, as well as NHL All-Star coverage from St. Louis. In addition, NBC Sports has left the majority of the final week of the regular season on NBCSN open to allow for the biggest games with playoff implications to be added to the schedule.

Some NBCSN games of note:

  • Thur., Oct. 17 – The top two picks in the 2019 NHL Draft clash on NBCSN, when No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and the N.J. Devils host Kaapo Kakko and the N.Y. Rangers.
  • Sat., Oct. 26 – A rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Blues and Bruins in Boston, followed by the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Flames and Jets at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask.
  • Fri., Nov. 8 – Live coverage at 2 p.m. ET from Stockholm, Sweden, of the NHL Global Series matchup between the Lightning and Sabres.
  • Tue., Dec. 17 – The first of four matchups featuring Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Sabres.
  • Mon., Jan. 6 – Connor McDavid and the Oilers face Matthews and the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
  • Thur., Jan. 30P.K. Subban faces his former team when the Predators visit the Devils.
  • Mon., Feb. 10 – The Lightning face the Blue Jackets for the first time following Columbus’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the First Round of the 2019 Playoffs.
  • Tue., Feb. 18 – Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBC Sports’ live pre- and post-game show with highlights and analysis of NHL matchups, will air before and after most games on NBCSN. A 60-minute edition of NHL Live will air prior to most games, while NHL Overtime will air immediately following most games.

NHL ON NBC:  NHL on NBC coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET, with the 2019 Discover NHL Thanksgiving Showdown featuring the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins, marking the first of 12 games scheduled to air on NBC during the regular season. Beginning on Jan. 19, and continuing through the end of the regular season, NBC will present the NHL Game of the Week, generally occurring on Sunday afternoons.

NBC Sports Group 2019-20 NHL regular-season schedule (subject to change):

Wed., Oct 2 Washington St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
San Jose Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Thur., Oct. 3 Minnesota Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 8 San Jose Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 9 New Jersey Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Vancouver NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 15 Tampa Bay Montreal NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 16 Colorado Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Edmonton NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Thur., Oct. 17 N.Y. Rangers New Jersey NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Tampa Bay NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26 St. Louis Boston NBCSN 7 p.m.
Calgary Winnipeg NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 29 Tampa Bay N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 30 Minnesota St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 5 Boston Montreal NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Chicago San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 6 Detroit N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 8 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 8 Tampa Bay Buffalo NBCSN 2 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 12 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 13 Washington Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 19 Tampa Bay St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Edmonton San Jose NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 20 Washington N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 26 Dallas Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 27 Philadelphia Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 29 N.Y. Rangers Boston NBC 1 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 3 Tampa Bay Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 4 St. Louis Pittsburgh NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 10 St. Louis Buffalo NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 11 Boston Washington NBCSN 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 17 Buffalo Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 18 Colorado Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 23 N.Y. Rangers Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 27 Minnesota Colorado NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 1 Nashville Dallas NBC 1 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 2 New Jersey N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 7 p.m.
St. Louis Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 5 Detroit Chicago NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Nashville Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 6 Edmonton Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 7 Colorado N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 8 Washington Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 9 Nashville Chicago NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 14 Minnesota Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 15 Philadelphia St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 16 Tampa Bay Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 19 Boston Pittsburgh NBC 12:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 21 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 22 Detroit Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 24 Skills Competition – All-Star Weekend NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 25 NHL All-Star Game NBC 8 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 27 Tampa Bay Dallas NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 29 Nashville Washington NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 30 Nashville New Jersey NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 2 Pittsburgh Washington NBC 12:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 3 Philadelphia Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 4 Chicago Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 5 Boston Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Thur., Feb. 6 Detroit Buffalo NBCSN 7 p.m.
San Jose Edmonton NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 9 Boston Detroit NBC 12:30 p.m.
Colorado Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 10 Tampa Bay Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 11 Philadelphia N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 12 Montreal Boston NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Calgary Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., Feb. 13 Philadelphia Florida NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 Los Angeles Colorado NBC 8 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 16 Detroit Pittsburgh NBC 12:30 p.m.
Boston N.Y. Rangers NBC 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis Nashville NBCSN 6 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 18 Toronto Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 19 N.Y. Rangers Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Washington NBC 12 p.m.
St. Louis Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Vegas Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 25 Chicago St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 26 Buffalo Colorado NBCSN 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh Los Angeles NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Thur., Feb. 27 Dallas Boston NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., March 1 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBC 12 p.m.
Washington Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Tues., March 3 Boston Tampa Bay NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., March 4 Philadelphia Washington NBCSN 7 p.m.
Anaheim Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Thur., March 5 Carolina Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., March 8 St. Louis Chicago NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Colorado San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., March 10 Boston Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., March 11 San Jose Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., March 15 Nashville Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Tues., March 17 St. Louis Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., March 18 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Vegas Arizona NBCSN 10 p.m.
Sun., March 22 Washington Pittsburgh NBC 12 p.m.
Nashville Chicago NBCSN 7 p.m.
Tues., March 24 St. Louis Washington NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., March 25 Pittsburgh Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Arizona Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Thur., March 26 Philadelphia Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., March 29 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBC 12 p.m.
Minnesota St. Louis NBCSN 7 p.m.
Nashville Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Wed., April 1 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m.

STREAMING COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

It’s Carolina Hurricanes Day at PHT

Getty Images
By Scott Billeck Aug 6, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Carolina Hurricanes.

2018-19
46-29-7, 99 points (4th in Metropolitan Division, 7th in Eastern Conference)
Playoffs: Lost in the Eastern Conference Final in four games against Boston

IN
James Reimer
Erik Haula
Ryan Dzingel
Gustav Forsling
Anton Forsberg

OUT
Scott Darling
Curtis McElhinney
Calvin de Haan
Adam Fox
Nicolas Roy
Aleksi Saarela

RE-SIGNED
Sebastian Aho
Petr Mrazek
Brock McGinn
Haydn Fleury

2018-19 Season Summary

The past 18 months or so have been a bit of a whirlwind for the Carolina Hurricanes, who’ve gone about a massive shakeup from the top down.

A new owner (Tom Dundon), a new general manager (Don Waddell), a new head coach (Rod Brind’Amour) began the process early last year of re-vamping a team that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2009.

By the time summer rolled around, it didn’t look promising that they’d break out of that funk during the coming season.

Losing names such as Cam Ward, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Jeff Skinner during the offseason didn’t inspire much confidence that the Hurricanes could reverse their playoff misfortunes.

Even moving up from 11th to second in the 2018 NHL Draft (taking Andrei Svechnikov with the pick) wasn’t supposed to put them over the playoff line, nevermind into the Eastern Conference Final.

Then again, not every team is ‘bunch of jerks.’

And so despite Don Cherry’s best efforts to get under their skin, and flying in the face of expectations that didn’t offer much hope of closing a 14-point gap from the previous year, the Hurricanes turned in one of the more exciting seasons and a deep playoff run no one really expected.

Goaltending certainly helped their cause. The team got a solid 1-2 punch in the crease from Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney, the latter who was picked up on the eve of the season from the waiver wire — and a move that would play a pivotal role when Mrazek got injured in November (and then again in the playoffs.)

An in-season trade that brought in Nino Niederreiter at the expense of Victor Rask was a shrewd move that immediately paid off and the Hurricanes took the fight down the stretch and won, claiming a seventh-place finish and a date with the Washington Captials in Round 1.

You’d have forgiven the Hurricanes for crashing out after a hard-fought run-in. Instead, the team rallied around one another, used that playoff-style hockey they played in the final month to their advantage and eeked out a win against the defending Stanley Cup champs in seven games.

Those gale-force winds only intensified in Round 2, with the Hurricanes pulling off another shocking upset, this time in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 series win against the defensive-minded New York Islanders.

It’s only when the storm reached Boston did the winds fade into a near-still breeze. The Hurricanes forced their way into the Eastern Conference Final, only to be shown the door after four games.

On one hand, it was a disappointing end to a rollercoaster ride. On the other, it was a massive period of growth that Carolina could take into the offseason as they looked for continued growth.

And they’ve done so with the addition of Erik Haula and Ryan Dzingel, who should provide a goal-scoring boost to a team in the middle of the pack in that department.

Mrazek will have to shoulder most of the load this season with McElhinney’s departure to Tampa Bay.

The Montreal Canadiens helped sort out Sebastian Aho’s contract with the first offer sheet since 2013. Other than the anxiety that brought, it’s been a good offseason for the Hurricanes, who will look to make it consecutive seasons in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

Cam Talbot could be Flames’ X-factor

Getty
By Adam Gretz Aug 5, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Calgary Flames.

If the Calgary Flames are going to repeat their 2018-19 regular season success and take another step toward becoming a Stanley Cup team they are going to need a better goaltending performance than the one they received a year ago.

The duo of David Rittich and Cam Talbot is one of the biggest — maybe the biggest — questions facing the team this season.

Talbot is the intriguing one here because his move to Calgary presents an opportunity for him to potentially jumpstart his career.

While his time with the Edmonton Oilers ended poorly, his first two years were extremely productive. He gave the Oilers above average goaltending, he was durable and played a ton of minutes, and was so good during the 2016-17 season that he finished in fifth in the Vezina Trophy voting. Given the number of minutes he played and the production he provided he was easily the second most valuable player on the team after Connor McDavid.

[MORE: 2018-19 in review | Under Pressure: Treliving | 3 questions]

After that, everything kind of fell apart for him.

The Oilers never gave him a capable backup that could ease his workload and ran him into the ground as a result, and they did so while making him play behind one of the most porous and lackluster defensive teams in the NHL. The results were disastrous over the past two seasons, and especially so during the 2018-19 season.

Was it a result of the workload? Certainly possible. Between 2015-16 and 2017-18 no goalie in the NHL appeared in more games, played more minutes, or faced more shots than Talbot did for the Oilers. He not only paced the league in all of those categories, he was significantly ahead of the next closest goalie in each category, playing 200 more minutes than any other goalie and facing nearly 200 more shots. During those three yeas he faced more than 5,800 shots on goal. New York’s Henrik Lundqvist is the only one that faced more than 5,400.

He played 11,247 minutes. Only two other goalies (Devan Dubnyk and Martin Jones) played more than 11,000. There only four others that played more than 10,000 minutes.

As if the workload wasn’t enough, he wasn’t exactly playing easy minutes, either, serving as the last line of defense for a team that was awful defensively.

By joining the Flames he is going to the complete opposite situation.

With Rittich in place on a two-year contract Talbot will not be required to carry the bulk of the workload as there is the potential for a platoon situation to be put in place.

He is also going from a team that was 19th in the NHL in shots against the past two seasons to a team that was fifth and also boasts the reigning Norris Trophy winner. It is a much better set of circumstances.

Talbot has shown the ability to be a capable starting goalie in the NHL. Going from one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the league to a Stanley Cup contender could be just what he needs to get back on track and return to that level. If it happens for him, it is going to have positive results for the Flames as well.

