PHT Stanley Cup Tracker: Perron and poutine; Allen gives back

The PHT Stanley Cup tracker will keep tabs on how the St. Louis Blues spend their summer celebrating.
The Stanley Cup got a little French-Canadian treatment this past week as it wound its way through Quebec.
David Perron got his day with hockey’s holy grail and didn’t disappoint, making sure a little French-Canadiana made its way into the Mug.
Poutine, which is a mix of fries, cheese curds and gravy, was put into the cup and then spooned onto plates at Louis Restaurant, one of Perron’s favorite hometown spots in Sherbrooke, Que.
The day began with the Cup being flown into an awaiting Perron, who placed it in the front seat of his car and drove it home.
There, his family sat around hockey’s best cereal bowl and feasted on Lucky Charms,
The day continued, including a street hockey game where the winner’s got to drink out of Cup.
Blues backup Jake Allen took his turn on Thursday in Fredericton, New Brunswick.
Allen took the Cup to Camp Wonder, a day camp during the summer months of July and August that provides inclusive activities for children and youth with intellectual and physical disabilities.
The visit was made possible through Allen’s Program 34 foundation, which aims to reduce and eliminate barriers in participation caused by poverty, distance, disability and culture.
Other highlights from the week
Friday was Robert Thomas‘ day.
He received a key to his hometown of Aurora, Ont. and had a parade.
Ah, ice cream. A Stanley Cup staple.
Sammy Blais also go his day.
“It’s really incredible the number of people that are here right now,” Blais told CIMT in French (via NHL.com) “They supported me all throughout the playoffs, and ever since I was a kid, they’ve supported me and have been proud. To see them here today, and to bring them the Stanley Cup, it was really important for me to give back to my city.”
And so, too, did Al Macinnis.
As the Blues have been doing all summer, they’ve complied another short video on players’ days with the Cup.
Here’s Tyler Bozak‘s:
And here’s another from its time in Saskatchewan:
