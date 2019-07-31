PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin’s new cereal; Fighting continues to decrease

• The Calgary Flames are one step closer to getting a new arena. (Calgary Herald)
• Check out the top 11 underappreciated individual seasons in NHL history. (Edit One Nine)
• Alex Ovechkin will have a cereal named after him. How do you feel about Ovi O’s? (NBC Sports Washington)
• The Oilers need to get the most out of Connor McDavid every year, but how much can they play him next season? (TSN)
• Fighting continues to decrease in the NHL. (ESPN)
• The Hockey News shares a list of the top 5 2020 NHL Draft prospects playing at the Summer Showcase. (The Hockey News)
• Golden Knights GM George McPhee mishandled another Russian player in Nikita Gusev. (Sinbin.Vegas)
• Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s new contract is great news for Penguins goalie Matt Murray. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)
• That new contract makes Vasilevskiy even more important to the Lightning. (Raw Charge)
• With Vasilevskiy making $9.5 million per year on his new deal, Tuukka Rask doesn’t look so overpaid anymore. (NBC Sports Boston)
• Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has to find a way to get his team under the salary cap. (Blue Shirt Banter)
• Dylan Strome is looking to build on his impressive season with the Blackhawks. (NHL)
• The Blackhawks are starting to look much different after the moves Stan Bowman made over the summer. (Daily Herald)
• Jack and Quinn Hughes have both been drafted into the NHL and their brother, Luke, is the next one looking to make it. (Sportsnet)
• How will Alain Vigneault utilize his goalies this season? (Broadstreet Hockey)
• Puck Junk used the FaceApp on some classic hockey cards. (Puck Junk)
• The Devils only have one good faceoff guy on their roster. (All About the Jersey)
• How unlucky were the Vancouver Canucks in 2018-19? (Vancourier)
• Here’s the Ice Garden’s all-time CWHL first-team. (Ice Garden)
• The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to miss veteran Ron Hainsey. (Leafs Nation)
• The hockey world is looking to shed their “white” label. (Seattle Times)
• Which players should the Arizona Coyotes pick up on PTOs? (Five for Howling)
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.