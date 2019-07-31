More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS
Getty

Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin facing big year

By Adam GretzJul 31, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Evgeni Malkin has seemingly made it through another summer of trade speculation to remain a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rumors about his future and whether the team could, would, or even should trade him is nothing new. It is a yearly occurrence and no matter how many times the idea is floated out there he always ends up staying right where he is for the obvious reasons — he is an all-time great player and it would be almost impossible to get better by trading him.

Still, the smoke around a potential trade seemed to be a little more intense this summer and for once it actually seemed like it might even be a possibility. The Penguins were coming off of a disappointing season and looking to shake things up, he turned 33 on Wednesday, and after an uncharacteristically off year general manager Jim Rutherford repeatedly declined to guarantee that Malkin would be a part of the team in the future.

There may very well come a point where the Penguins have to consider moving on or even making a trade because Father Time eventually catches everyone. Malkin will be 36 when his next contract begins, and there are not a lot of elite, high-end players still in the league at that age. They are not at that point just yet, and with the Penguins still trying to maximize the Malkin-Sidney Crosby era with another championship it still makes all the sense in the world to keep them together and build around them.

This is still going to be a huge year for Malkin because they need him to bounce back. And yes, there is something to bounce back from.

While the final stat line offensively was right in line with what you might expect from Malkin at the end of the season (72 points in 68 games) there were still some issues throughout the season. Among them…

• It was a tough year defensively for Malkin, and while the minus-25 mark is a little misleading (a lot of that was due to empty-net situations) the Penguins still were not quite as dominant as they have been in the past with him on the ice. They were still outscored (44-46) with him on the ice at 5-on-5 while the shot attempt and scoring chance differentials were not great.

• He also cooled off considerably after the first part of the season offensively. He began the season with 20 points in his first 11 games, which was one of the best starts of his career offensively. After that? It was just 52 points in 57 games, and while that is great production for 95 percent of the players in the league it is not what the Penguins want or need for $9.5 million, especially when combined with the defensive struggles.

None of this is to suggest he was the biggest problem for the 2018-19 Penguins, or that it should have pushed them to consider a trade. Just that he can better. And if the Penguins are going to get back closer to Stanley Cup contender status in 2019-20 they are going to need him to be.

For one, the Penguins’ depth is still not quite what it was during their Cup winning years in 2015-16 and 2016-17, putting more pressure on the top lines to carry a significant part of the offense. They also traded one of their impact players this summer when they dealt Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk. That drop in offense will need to be made up somewhere.

When Malkin is on top of his game and playing with confidence he can still be one of the top players in the world, and the Penguins saw that at times last season. It was just not as often as they are used to seeing it. He is a proud, driven, and ultra-competitive player and is no doubt going to be entering this season with something to prove. And a driven and motivated Malkin could be a game-changer for a Penguins team that still has some flaws elsewhere on the roster.

The Penguins were in a similar situation at the start of last season when they had to bet on a big rebound year from defenseman Kris Letang. At a time when there were calls to consider moving him, or concerns that his career was starting to fall apart after another year of significant injuries, the Penguins bet big he still had elite years ahead of him because of the track record. He proved that he still did and the Penguins were far better for having him on the roster.

The same thing applies to Malkin this season. The ability and talent is still very much there, and it is a good bet he still has another big year (or two) in him.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Girard signs seven-year, $35M extension with Avalanche

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJul 31, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
As we wait to see what kind of extension Mikko Rantanen will receive from the Colorado Avalanche, the team is continuing to lock up its young talent.

The Avalanche announced on Wednesday that they have extended Samuel Girard with a seven-year, $35M deal. The 21-year-old defenseman has one season left on his entry-level contract, so this extension will kick in at the start of the 2020-21 NHL season.

“Samuel has been one of our best all-around defensemen since joining the Avalanche,” said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic. “He plays important minutes and is someone our coaches count on to play against other teams’ top lines. He has an exceptional ability to skate and move the puck. As a member of our core, we felt it was important to sign him to a long-term deal and we are excited to announce this extension.”

Girard, a second-round draft pick by the Nashville Predators in 2016, was part of the Matt Duchene trade and has played 150 games with the Avalanche over the last two seasons, recording seven goals and 47 points. This past season he averaged 19:54 of ice time a night and picked up 27 points in the process. Playing most of the season and playoffs with Erik Johnson, the strong puck mover was also partnered with Cale Makar in the postseason and the duo shined. In a little over 64 minutes together, the pair posted a 57% Corsi rating, per Corsica, and a 58.24% expected goals for, which measures every scoring chance and tells whether a player should have scored from a specific opportunity.

That was a good look at a potential future full-time pairing and maybe one for the start of the season depending on how Johnson is following shoulder surgery. Add in 2019 first-round pick Bowen Byram to the youth mix and the Avalanche blue line has the potential to be incredibly strong over the next few years as they develop together.

MORE: Return on Duchene trade will help shape Avalanche’s defense for years

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Devils avoid salary arbitration with Will Butcher

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2019, 10:08 AM EDT
New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero has been busy this summer and he took care of some more business on Wednesday morning. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Devils have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Will Butcher to a three-year deal. The contract carries an annual average value of $3.73 million.

Butcher and the Devils were scheduled to go to salary arbitration on Aug. 2, but that will no longer be necessary.

The 24-year-old just completed his second season with New Jersey. He had five goals and 44 points in 81 games with the Devils in his rookie year but his number came down slightly last year, as he posted four goals and 30 points in 78 contests.

The youngster is an important part of the Devils’ power play, as he picked up 14 points on the man-advantage in 2018-19. Only Kyle Palmieri (18) had more points on the power play than Butcher last season.

Butcher becomes the fifth-highest paid defenseman on his team behind P.K. Subban ($9 million), Andy Greene ($5 million), Sami Vatanen ($4.875 million), and Damon Severson ($4.166 million).

Shero only has one more restricted free agent to get signed before the start of the year and that’s forward Pavel Zacha. After the Butcher signing, the Devils still have $8.715 million in cap space, so they could probably make another move or two if they wanted to.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Five potential GM replacements for Wild

Getty Images
By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
It’s unusual for an NHL team to be in the middle of a general manager search this deep into the offseason but the Minnesota Wild decided that they needed to go in a new direction. The Wild, who fired GM Paul Fenton on Tuesday, can’t afford to whiff on this hire. But who’ll be available this late into the offseason?

The Wild have an aging core that is made up of veterans like Zach Parise, Ryan Suter and Mikko Koivu. All three players are between 34 and 36 years old. This summer, Fenton signed 31-year-old Mats Zuccarello to a five-year deal and he re-signed 34-year-old Eric Staal to a two-year extension during the season. This is an old group that missed the playoffs last year. Whoever the next GM will have their work cut out for them.

The challenge for owner Craig Leipold and team president Matt Majka will be to convince other teams to make potential candidates available to them this late into the summer. As nice as it would be for another team’s employee to get a promotion to GM, where would that leave the team losing a member of its hockey operations department?

Some teams may allow their employees to interview for the job out of good faith, but there’s a risk that some others may block interview requests because they don’t want to search for a departing staff member’s replacement so close to the season.

Anyway, let’s take a look at who the Wild could bring in to be their next GM.

[MORE: Will Wild learn from the failed Fenton era?]

Ron Hextall: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that the Wild have already made contact with the Flyers about their former GM. The details surrounding Hextall’s firing in Philadelphia are still a bit muddy but there’s no denying that under his watch the Flyers saw their prospect bank improve dramatically as he remained patient in the job. As we mentioned before, the Wild are an aging team that could use an influx of young talent as soon as possible. Bringing in an experienced GM like Hextall could be a terrific move for the organization.

Tom Fitzgerald, New Jersey Devils: Fitzgerald is currently serving as the Devils’ assistant GM. When the Wild were looking for a GM last year, the final two candidates were Fenton and Fitzgerald. If he was the runner up last year, there’s a good chance that he’ll be in the running again this time around. Devils GM Ray Shero and his staff have done a great job turning the team around in short order, so you can see why the Leipold was interested in Fitzgerald last year.

Bill Zito, Columbus Blue Jackets: Whenever there’s a GM opening, Zito’s name always seems to be mentioned as a potential candidate. The Blue Jackets assistant GM has been part of a staff that’s built a solid foundation in Columbus and it might be time for him to lead his own NHL team. Is this the opening that finally gets him out of Columbus?

• Mike Futa, Los Angeles Kings: Like Zito, Futa’s name always seems to come up anytime a team is in search of a new general manager. Futa has been with the Kings for over a decade. He’s served as the director of amateur scouting, the V.P. of hockey operations/director of player personnel, and now he’s the assistant general manager to Rob Blake. According to the Edmonton Journal, Futa was interviewed for the GM vacancy in Edmonton before Ken Holland got the job.

Peter Chiarelli: Yes, things didn’t start or end well for Chiarelli in Edmonton, but you know how much teams enjoy recycling coaches and GM. Chiarelli has a Stanley Cup ring as a GM with the Boston Bruins and his track record with Hockey Canada will impress a potential employer. If the Wild want their next general manager to have hands-on experience, Chiarelli could very well be the guy.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin’s new cereal; Fighting continues to decrease

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Calgary Flames are one step closer to getting a new arena. (Calgary Herald)

• Check out the top 11 underappreciated individual seasons in NHL history. (Edit One Nine)

Alex Ovechkin will have a cereal named after him. How do you feel about Ovi O’s? (NBC Sports Washington)

• The Oilers need to get the most out of Connor McDavid every year, but how much can they play him next season? (TSN)

• Fighting continues to decrease in the NHL. (ESPN)

• The Hockey News shares a list of the top 5 2020 NHL Draft prospects playing at the Summer Showcase. (The Hockey News)

• Golden Knights GM George McPhee mishandled another Russian player in Nikita Gusev. (Sinbin.Vegas)

Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s new contract is great news for Penguins goalie Matt Murray. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

• That new contract makes Vasilevskiy even more important to the Lightning. (Raw Charge)

• With Vasilevskiy making $9.5 million per year on his new deal, Tuukka Rask doesn’t look so overpaid anymore. (NBC Sports Boston)

• Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has to find a way to get his team under the salary cap. (Blue Shirt Banter)

Dylan Strome is looking to build on his impressive season with the Blackhawks. (NHL)

• The Blackhawks are starting to look much different after the moves Stan Bowman made over the summer. (Daily Herald)

• Jack and Quinn Hughes have both been drafted into the NHL and their brother, Luke, is the next one looking to make it. (Sportsnet)

• How will Alain Vigneault utilize his goalies this season? (Broadstreet Hockey)

• Puck Junk used the FaceApp on some classic hockey cards. (Puck Junk)

• The Devils only have one good faceoff guy on their roster. (All About the Jersey)

• How unlucky were the Vancouver Canucks in 2018-19? (Vancourier)

• Here’s the Ice Garden’s all-time CWHL first-team. (Ice Garden)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to miss veteran Ron Hainsey. (Leafs Nation)

• The hockey world is looking to shed their “white” label. (Seattle Times)

• Which players should the Arizona Coyotes pick up on PTOs? (Five for Howling)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.