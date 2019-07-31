More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS
Five potential GM replacements for Wild

By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
It’s unusual for an NHL team to be in the middle of a general manager search this deep into the offseason but the Minnesota Wild decided that they needed to go in a new direction. The Wild, who fired GM Paul Fenton on Tuesday, can’t afford to whiff on this hire. But who’ll be available this late into the offseason?

The Wild have an aging core that is made up of veterans like Zach Parise, Ryan Suter and Mikko Koivu. All three players are between 34 and 36 years old. This summer, Fenton signed 31-year-old Mats Zuccarello to a five-year deal and he re-signed 34-year-old Eric Staal to a two-year extension during the season. This is an old group that missed the playoffs last year. Whoever the next GM will have their work cut out for them.

The challenge for owner Craig Leipold and team president Matt Majka will be to convince other teams to make potential candidates available to them this late into the summer. As nice as it would be for another team’s employee to get a promotion to GM, where would that leave the team losing a member of its hockey operations department?

Some teams may allow their employees to interview for the job out of good faith, but there’s a risk that some others may block interview requests because they don’t want to search for a departing staff member’s replacement so close to the season.

Anyway, let’s take a look at who the Wild could bring in to be their next GM.

Ron Hextall: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that the Wild have already made contact with the Flyers about their former GM. The details surrounding Hextall’s firing in Philadelphia are still a bit muddy but there’s no denying that under his watch the Flyers saw their prospect bank improve dramatically as he remained patient in the job. As we mentioned before, the Wild are an aging team that could use an influx of young talent as soon as possible. Bringing in an experienced GM like Hextall could be a terrific move for the organization.

Tom Fitzgerald, New Jersey Devils: Fitzgerald is currently serving as the Devils’ assistant GM. When the Wild were looking for a GM last year, the final two candidates were Fenton and Fitzgerald. If he was the runner up last year, there’s a good chance that he’ll be in the running again this time around. Devils GM Ray Shero and his staff have done a great job turning the team around in short order, so you can see why the Leipold was interested in Fitzgerald last year.

Bill Zito, Columbus Blue Jackets: Whenever there’s a GM opening, Zito’s name always seems to be mentioned as a potential candidate. The Blue Jackets assistant GM has been part of a staff that’s built a solid foundation in Columbus and it might be time for him to lead his own NHL team. Is this the opening that finally gets him out of Columbus?

• Mike Futa, Los Angeles Kings: Like Zito, Futa’s name always seems to come up anytime a team is in search of a new general manager. Futa has been with the Kings for over a decade. He’s served as the director of amateur scouting, the V.P. of hockey operations/director of player personnel, and now he’s the assistant general manager to Rob Blake. According to the Edmonton Journal, Futa was interviewed for the GM vacancy in Edmonton before Ken Holland got the job.

Peter Chiarelli: Yes, things didn’t start or end well for Chiarelli in Edmonton, but you know how much teams enjoy recycling coaches and GM. Chiarelli has a Stanley Cup ring as a GM with the Boston Bruins and his track record with Hockey Canada will impress a potential employer. If the Wild want their next general manager to have hands-on experience, Chiarelli could very well be the guy.

Devils avoid salary arbitration with Will Butcher

By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2019, 10:08 AM EDT
New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero has been busy this summer and he took care of some more business on Wednesday morning. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Devils have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Will Butcher to a three-year deal. The contract carries an annual average value of $3.73 million.

Butcher and the Devils were scheduled to go to salary arbitration on Aug. 2, but that will no longer be necessary.

The 24-year-old just completed his second season with New Jersey. He had five goals and 44 points in 81 games with the Devils in his rookie year but his number came down slightly last year, as he posted four goals and 30 points in 78 contests.

The youngster is an important part of the Devils’ power play, as he picked up 14 points on the man-advantage in 2018-19. Only Kyle Palmieri (18) had more points on the power play than Butcher last season.

Butcher becomes the fifth-highest paid defenseman on his team behind P.K. Subban ($9 million), Andy Greene ($5 million), Sami Vatanen ($4.875 million), and Damon Severson ($4.166 million).

Shero only has one more restricted free agent to get signed before the start of the year and that’s forward Pavel Zacha. After the Butcher signing, the Devils still have $8.715 million in cap space, so they could probably make another move or two if they wanted to.

Will Wild learn from the failed Fenton era?

By James O'BrienJul 30, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
The Minnesota Wild made a bold, rare move on Tuesday, firing GM Paul Fenton barely one year after hiring him.

Much like Fenton’s quote about Mats Zuccarello and a lizard’s tongue, I must ask: was Fenton really that bad?

After all, Fenton was trying to dance to the beat of owner Craig Leipold’s drum: any swipes at rebuild couldn’t come at too much of a cost to playoff contention. It was a no-win situation, and Fenton lost. Let’s examine some of his biggest moves and strategies while the Wild determine what happens next.

Nino Niederreiter to Carolina for Victor Rask: There’s no sense sugarcoating this trade. It was bad the day it happened, and is the main reason Fenton was fired, beyond the weird quotes.

Wild get Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala for Charlie Coyle and Mikael GranlundFenton’s other current-day player-for-player trades could end up being very nice for the Wild’s future.

The Wild got four years (27 to 23) younger in both cases, and probably saved money, as Coyle and Granlund are due big UFA deals after 2019-20, while Donato’s already dirt-cheap, and Fiala could follow as an RFA. The Athletic’s Ian Tulloch places both Fiala and Donato as top 10 breakout candidates for next season (sub required), and Donato earned an honorable mention on this list by PHT’s Adam Gretz, so these are players who may make big leaps soon.

Maybe the Wild still “lose” those deals overall, but it’s not as though Fenton never managed this juggling act.

Yet …

No celebration of the lizard: Signing Mats Zuccarello to a risky, long-term contract was alarming, but it was far from an unusual deal during the reckless free agent spending spree.

No, people were mainly losing their cool about the quote … and you know, it remains pretty weird.

” … I told him when I was talking to him that he’s like a lizard, the way a lizard takes his tongue and sticks it as far as it does and retrieves what it was trying to do,” Fenton said.

Two drafts: Part of Fenton’s allure was in his work with the Predators, but his two draft weekends with Minnesota received mixed reviews. One first-rounder was labeled a reach (Filip Johansson, 24th overall in 2018) while Matthew Boldly could be a bold steal at 12th overall from 2019.

Analytics exodus:  As Michael Russo reported in The Athletic in May (sub. required), the Wild parted ways with two prominent analytics-minded staffers in Andrew C. Thomas and Alexandra Mandrycky, with the latter quickly being scooped up by the Seattle expansion franchise.

Staffers like those can often pay for themselves by discouraging GMs from signing Zuccarello-type contracts and making Niederreiter-type trades, so the next GM might be wise to emphasize analytics where Fenton seemingly shrugged his shoulders.

Not too bogged down: The Wild actually have a ton of money coming off of the books in the near future. According to Cap Friendly, they only have $60M going to 16 players for 2020-21, and that number plummets to a bit less than $37.4M for seven roster spots covered heading into 2021-22.

As I’ve stated before, it’s my belief that the Wild could emulate the New York Rangers in going through a brief rebuild, but a rebuild that’s full-fledgedrather than this current “half measures” approach.

Beyond the Zuccarello contract, the biggest cap issues were installed by Chuck Fletcher, not Fenton, and Donato – Fiala could help Minnesota in a number of ways. Sure, Fenton was sometimes saved from himself (see: Jason Zucker), but it could have been worse.

After giving its previous two GMs close to a decade apiece, the Wild fired Fenton after 14 months. It’s still dizzying to contemplate.

However, if this is a sign that the Wild may admit that they’ve been on the wrong course, then maybe they’ll actually reach the light at the end of the tunnel. If not, then the next GM may only last a bit longer than Fenton, who will go down, tragically, as the GM equivalent to a fly trying to avoid a lizard’s tongue.

Wild shockingly fire GM Paul Fenton after one season

By James O'BrienJul 30, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Paul Fenton’s run as Minnesota Wild general manager is over with the speed of a lizard’s tongue.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo pointed to multiple sources within the Wild organization (sub. required) that Wild owner Craig Leipold fired Fenton during a telephone call on Tuesday. The team confirmed it a short while later.

Assistant GM Tom Kurvers will serve in an acting role until a replacement is found.

“After giving much thought to this difficult decision, I informed Paul today that he was not the right fit for our organization going forward,” said Leipold in a statement. “I believe we have a good hockey team, a team that will compete for a playoff spot this year, and I look forward to hiring a General Manager that will help us win a Stanley Cup. I would like to thank Paul for his time with the Wild and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

Fenton only presided over two drafts as Wild GM, and only made it through one season where the team missed the playoffs. Instead of rebuilding, the team’s made a lot of player-for-player moves, with the Nino NiederreiterVictor Rask trade being the signature disaster of Fenton’s short run. As much as any single move, a lot of people thought it was odd how Fenton described the game of risky free agent signing Mats Zuccarello.

“One of the top playmakers in the league, if you watch the way that he plays and dissects the offensive zone in particular … I told him when I was talking to him that he’s like a lizard, the way a lizard takes his tongue and sticks it as far as it does and retrieves what it was trying to do,” Fenton said.

No doubt about it, Fenton made mistakes in a bit more than a year as Wild GM, but he also inherited a significant mess from former Wild GM Chuck Fletcher, especially since Leipold shot down the idea of a rebuild.

Whether it’s Kurvers or someone else serving as GM, Fenton’s successor has some serious work to do, especially if the Wild’s owner still has the same, distorted vision of what’s best for this team.

