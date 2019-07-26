More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS

Subban says Devils’ talent ‘excites’ him

By Scott BilleckJul 26, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Normally, a player’s first introduction to a team’s fanbase will come via a press conference or a conference call with local media.

Scribes will probe said player on their excitement to be in their digs, pose other questions about the coming season, their role, etc., and then it will be digested and spit out onto whatever journalistic medium is present.

The New Jersey Devils did that with P.K. Subban on Thursday, but they then went a step further to introduce their prized summertime acquisition.

Trotting out a player in front of fans at the team’s arena, using a full drum line to do so while offering up what appeared to be a key to the city (or at least Prudential Center) and a Ric Flair-inspired robe isn’t the norm.

But Subban isn’t a normal player. He’s one of the league’s premier defensemen and one who could make a massive impact on turning the Devils into a legitimate playoff contender.

“I didn’t have to give the opportunity to play in New Jersey any time,” Subban said. “When [Nashville Predators GM] David Poile told me on the phone that I was coming here to play, I almost jumped over the counter I was so excited. I was really excited to come to play here and kind of reestablish myself again with a team of young talent.

“What excites me is the talent in that room.”

New Jersey’s managing partner Josh Harris told the assembled media that talent wins championships and he feels they’ve certainly added that this summer.

[ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker]

“As we’ve said over and over to you guys, our north star here is to build the Devils into a championship contender, and we intend to do that,” Harris said. “This summer certainly with P.K [Subban] and all the other things that have happened with Jack [Hughes] and others like Wayne Simmonds, we’ve made a lot of progress.”

Subban labeled the culture in Jersey as one with a tradition of winning. He also said he couldn’t have imagined the reception he’s gotten, both on Thursday and otherwise.

Devils coach John Hynes said they will lean on Subban’s skill.

“He’s a player we’re going to rely upon to play against the other team’s top lines and we see him playing on the power play and killing penalties,” Hynes said. “Coming into the offseason we felt our defense corps needed someone who could come in and play and help, someone who knows how to manage themselves in situations on the road against tough matchups, someone that can really drive the play for us and P.K. fits the style.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Kessel ready for leadership role; Guentzel aiming for offense

Philly Mag / Jonathan Pushnik
By Scott BilleckJul 26, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Gritty celebrates Philadelphia by dressing up as some of the city’s iconic figures. [Philadelphia Magazine]

• Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the NHL. (The Score)

• Kessel ready to take on a leadership role, despite not being the ‘rah-rah’ type. (Sportsnet)

• Taking stock of the NHL goaltending picture. (TSN.ca)

• Brian Boyle is expecting a contract to come one cap picture settles itself. (NHL.com)

• A look at how Dion Phaneuf changed the NHL timeline. (Puck Prose)

Jake Guentzel is looking at taking a bigger offensive role on the new-look Penguins. (NHL.com)

• Ron Francis, the type of leader you want to build your franchise around. (Sportsnet)

• The NHL’s top 10 regression candidates for 2019-20. (The Athletic)

• Leafs’ cap stickhandling a cruel reminder of Canucks moves gone by. (Canoe)

• Panarin’s Putin criticism is rare for Russian athletes. (RadioFreeEurope)

• Exactly How Good Is Kasperi Kapanen? (Editor in Leaf)

• O’Ree humbled by consideration for Congressional Gold Medal. (NHL.com)

• The Penguins need to make a trade to solve their salary cap crunch. (Pensburgh)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Sabres’ Rodrigues gets $2 million in arbitration

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 25, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Thursday that forward Evan Rodrigues has been signed to a one-year, $2 million contract for the 2019-20 season.

The terms of the deal were awarded by an arbitrator and help bring the Sabres’ roster closer to completion for the upcoming season. He will still be a restricted free agent next summer once this contract expires. The only remaining unsigned players are defender Jake McCabe and backup goalie Linus Ullmark.

Rodrigues, 25, has spent parts of four seasons with the Sabres and is coming off of a 2018-19 season that saw him score nine goals and 20 assists. All of those marks were career highs, though that was mostly due to the fact he played in 78 games. His per-game production actually dropped pretty significantly from what he did during the 2017-18 season even though he played two additional minutes per game.

[ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker]

It has been a busy offseason for the Sabres as they work to end an eight-year playoff drought.

This offseason has seen them acquire Marcus Johansson, Jimmy Vesey and Collin Miller, while also re-signing winger Jeff Skinner to a long-term contract.

Related: Sabres have made big strides this summer

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Blues acquire Borgman from Maple Leafs for Schmaltz

Getty
Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have acquired Andreas Borgman from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Jordan Schmaltz.

The teams announced the swap of young defensemen Thursday. Borgman figures to play for the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio.

Borgman, 24, had 11 points in 48 games with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18. He spent last season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Schmaltz, 25, has five assists in 42 NHL games with St. Louis. After playing 20 games with the Blues last season, he gives salary cap-strapped Toronto some cheap right-handed-shooting depth on the blue line.

Capitals have some huge decisions to make with key players

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 25, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan is going to have one of the more complex juggling acts in the NHL over the next year.

His team is just one year removed from its first ever Stanley Cup and is still, as currently constructed, a championship contender that should be one of the best teams in the league this season. They still have their core of stars in place, and they have worked to improve the depth around them with the recent additions of Carl Hagelin (before the trade deadline this past season), Richard Panik, and Garnet Hathaway.

For this season, everything is in place right for another run at a championship.

It is what happens after this season when things will get complicated as Nicklas Backstrom and Braden Holtby will be eligible for unrestricted free agency, while Alex Ovechkin will be set to enter the final year of his contract.

Those are three of the most important players in the history of the Capitals franchise and the backbone of the team that finally brought the Stanley Cup to the district.

It is almost kind of hard to believe that Backstrom and Ovechkin are so close to the end of their deals given how long those contracts were. Ovechkin signed a 13-year, $124 million contract that began during the 2008-09 season, while Backstrom signed a 10-year, $67 million contract for the start of the 2010-11 season. Given how much the Capitals have received in return from those two they might be two of the best contracts signed during the salary cap era (honestly, the only other contenders are the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin duo in Pittsburgh).

Now they are starting to reach their end because father time is a relentless monster that is always chasing after each and everyone of us. Time really does fly.

MacLellan’s challenge will be figuring out how to keep them, and which one to let go if it should come to that.

Let’s start with the obvious one: As long as he wants to play in the NHL it is almost impossible to believe that Ovechkin will ever wear a sweater that is not the Capitals. He is one of the “one team” icons in the sport, and there is no way Ted Leonsis is going to let him chase Wayne Gretzky’s goal record (and perhaps even reach it) with another team. That is just not going to happen. He stays.

But there is nothing the Capitals can do with Ovechkin’s contract until next July. They can, however, sign Backstrom or Holtby at any point starting right now.

This is where the big decision might have to come in, because given the constraints of the salary cap it is hard to see how they can fit all three on the team beyond this season.

The Capitals have a lot of players signed to long-term contracts, and already have 15 players under contract for 2020-21 and 13 players under contract for the 2021-22 season. Trying to figure out what the salary cap is going to look like in either of those years is nearly impossible right now, but the Capitals already have $62 million committed to their 2020-21 roster and nearly $50 million for the year after.

[ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker]

That is a lot, and they not only have to worry about re-signing their superstars, but also filling out the remainder of the roster around them.

When it comes to prioritizing between Backstrom and Holtby the most sensible investment would seem to be Backstrom. He is a No. 1 center, still one of the best players in the world, and should continue to be a top-line performer into his 30s.

Will he decline some? Almost certainly. But what he gives the Capitals will still be better than the alternatives they might realistically be able to acquire.

That leaves Holtby. The problem the Capitals will have with Holtby is you already saw what his next contract might look like this summer when Sergei Bobrovsky signed with the Florida Panthers. That is going to be a massive contract to squeeze in under the cap when taking into account Backstrom’s next deal (which will probably be a raise, and maybe a significant one, from his current contract) and the eventual extension for Ovechkin (almost certainly $10 million-plus per season).

The only real to realistically do that is going to be shipping out another significant player in a trade.

Tom Wilson? T.J. Oshie? Dmitry Orlov? Or perhaps a combination depth players that are signed to term. The Lars Eller, Hagelin, and Panik trio will combine for $9 million against the cap in each of the next four seasons, all for depth players well into their 30s. Will that be the best use of salary cap space? (This is the risk with signing depth players to long-term contracts.)

But that is IF the Capitals want to make that sort of a commitment to Holtby.

He has been one of the best goalies in the league during his career and is still capable of shining in big moments and carrying the team when he is on top of his game. But over the past two seasons (and including the Stanley Cup year, when he did not even enter the playoffs as the starter) those moments have not been as frequent. He has started to shown signs of slowing down, and investing a seven-or eight-year contract into a goalie that will be 31 years old in the first year of his next deal could be too big of a risk.

If the Capitals have to move on from one of their big-three, Holtby is the most logical choice. He is the one that is probably least likely to retain most of his current value in future seasons, and even though he has been a top-tier goalie for so many years he is also probably the one they have the best chance of replacing.

The Ovechkin, Backstrom, and Holtby era has been an incredible success in Washington, winning two Presidents’ Trophy and a Stanley Cup all in the past four years.

But with their current contracts coming to an end it is entirely possible that one of them — probably Holtby — will be finishing their career in a different uniform barring some other significant change elsewhere on the roster.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.