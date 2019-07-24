More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS
Marc Savard joins Blues as assistant coach

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT
Craig Berube will have a new face next to him on the St. Louis Blues’ bench this coming season. Longtime NHLer Marc Savard has been hired as an assistant coach to work mainly on the power play.

“I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I’m very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game,” said Berube, who played two seasons in Calgary with Savard. “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization.”

Savard, 42, last played in the NHL in 2010 as concussions ended his playing career. He officially retired in Jan. 2018 and made it known that in his post-playing days he wanted to get into the coaching world. He had been involved in coaching his sons in Triple A hockey, but landing a gig in junior or pro hockey was his goal. After spending the 2018-19 season working for Sportsnet on television and radio, he’ll be behind the bench with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Speaking to NBC Sports after his retirement announcement last year, Savard pointed to former Atlanta Thrashers head coach Bob Hartley as a big influence on his coaching spirit.

“He really gave me the opportunity to be the best I could be,” Savard said. “The first day he came in we had a meeting and he told me flat out that he was going to give me a great opportunity. Everything worked out excellent from there and I owe a lot to him.”

When he wasn’t working on TV or radio, Savard took up a side project showing fans the tape jobs of various NHL players on his YouTube channel, which has nearly 15,000 subscribers. No word yet if that will continue, but if it does he certainly won’t be short on acquiring sticks to use to show viewers.

Savard played 807 NHL games with the Flames, Thrashers, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins. He finished with 207 goals, 706 points and one Stanley Cup ring.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Antonio Stranges shows off hands with silky shootout move

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT
The Eastside Elite Hockey League is a summer league that brings together prospects, minor leaguers and NHL players. Founded by longtime pro Steven Oleksy, the 2019 season features the likes of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Zach Werenski, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Todd Bertuzzi, among others, 

During Tuesday night’s All-Star Challenge, which raised money for the Cassie Hines Shoes Cancer FoundationAntonio Stranges, a 17-year-old forward for the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, wowed the crowd inside Michigan’s Mt. Clemens Ice Arena with this shootout move.

Silky and smooth, just the way to do it.

Here’s another angle via Michigan Hockey:

That wasn’t the first time that Stranges has showed off his unbelievable hands. TPE Hockey, who tipped us off to Tuesday’s move, has this montage showcasing what the young forward can do in the shootout

Stranges, a Michigan native who grew up playing for the Little Caesars program, is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. In his first season with the Knights in 2018-19 he scored 13 goals and recorded 34 points in 66 games.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Former Humboldt Bronco aiming to make team again

By Scott BilleckJul 24, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
He survived the horrific bus crash that killed 16 and injured 13 more, including himself. And now a former Humboldt Broncos wants his shot at battling for his spot back.

Graysen Cameron was on the Bronco’s bus on April 6, 2018, when a semi-truck ran a stop sign at an intersection and slammed into the bus, which was carrying the team to its playoff date against the Nipawin Hawks in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Cameron’s life was spared, but he suffered a broken back in the horrific crash. Now, after spending time with trainers of the Calgary Flames, the 20-year-old is ready to give it his best shot.

“My only focus is getting to Humboldt and being able to perform there. I don’t want to show up and be average, I want to make a name for myself in the league, and do whatever it takes to try and get a championship there,” Cameron told The Canadian Press.

Cameron spent last season in Red Deer, Atla., as an assistant coach with the Red Deer Midget AAA Optimist Chiefs, a team he played for prior to linking up with the Broncos.

Cameron told CP that making the team won’t be easy, nor with the pressure of people expecting him to make it.

While he said his comeback attempt is for himself, he wants to play for those who fell in the crash.

“They’re always there (on my mind), and I think I’m not going back for them, I’m going back for me,” he said. “But I’m playing for them. I’ll always play for them.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Laine, Connor now in focus in Winnipeg; Clarkson’s long, strange trip

By Scott BilleckJul 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Why Jake Gardiner hasn’t signed with a team yet. (Featurd)

• It’s been a long, strange trip for David Clarkson. (Toronto Sun)

• Ken Holland is confident that James Neal can bounce back. We’d hope so. (Sportsnet)

• NHL teams slowly learning lessons about signing aging wingers. (Yahoo Sports)

• Alberta’s premier is happy to avoid debate on a new hockey arena for the Calgary Flames. (National Post)

• Laine, Connor is now the main event in Winnipeg. (Sportsnet)

• A look at officiating in the playoffs, player safety and the failure of accountability. (Last Word on Hockey)

• Unresolved situations around the NHL that could force further trades. (The Athletic)

• Flyers must overachieve to being playoff contenders this year. (Featurd)

• The New York Islanders, and the NHL for that matter, overvalue fourth liners. (Eyes on Isles)

• The Penguins aren’t the only team worried about the salary cap. (TribLive)

• Are the Rangers ready to contend now? (ESPN)

• Is Mitch Marner‘s contract impasses holding up the rest of the NHL? (The Hockey Writers)

• What happens when an NHL team goes for it… every single season. (The Athletic)

• Each Western Conference GM’s best and worst moves. (The Score)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights sign defenseman Engelland to one-year deal

Associated PressJul 23, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Deryk Engelland on Tuesday to a one-year deal for the upcoming season.

The contract includes a $700,000 base salary and incentives that could bring the total value of the deal to $1.5 million.

The 37-year-old Engelland played in 74 games last season and finished with 12 points and 18 penalty minutes. He set career-marks with 152 blocked shots and 165 hits.

The Knights took Engelland during the 2017 expansion draft.

The team also acquired goaltender Garret Sparks from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward David Clarkson and a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NHL entry draft.