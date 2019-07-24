Former Humboldt Bronco aiming to make team again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He survived the horrific bus crash that killed 16 and injured 13 more, including himself. And now a former Humboldt Broncos wants his shot at battling for his spot back.

Graysen Cameron was on the Bronco’s bus on April 6, 2018, when a semi-truck ran a stop sign at an intersection and slammed into the bus, which was carrying the team to its playoff date against the Nipawin Hawks in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Cameron’s life was spared, but he suffered a broken back in the horrific crash. Now, after spending time with trainers of the Calgary Flames, the 20-year-old is ready to give it his best shot.

“My only focus is getting to Humboldt and being able to perform there. I don’t want to show up and be average, I want to make a name for myself in the league, and do whatever it takes to try and get a championship there,” Cameron told The Canadian Press.

Cameron spent last season in Red Deer, Atla., as an assistant coach with the Red Deer Midget AAA Optimist Chiefs, a team he played for prior to linking up with the Broncos.

Cameron told CP that making the team won’t be easy, nor with the pressure of people expecting him to make it.

While he said his comeback attempt is for himself, he wants to play for those who fell in the crash.

“They’re always there (on my mind), and I think I’m not going back for them, I’m going back for me,” he said. “But I’m playing for them. I’ll always play for them.”

