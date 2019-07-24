More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS
Flames stash Sam Bennett with new deal, cap challenges remain

By James O'BrienJul 24, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
All things considered, the Calgary Flames’ new deal with Sam Bennett is well-manicured.

OK, with that mustache humor trimmed away, let’s note that the Flames avoided salary arbitration with Bennett, signing the 23-year-old to a two-year deal that carries a $2.55 million cap hit (so it’s $5.1M total).

Let’s start with the stuff that will push Flames fans from relieved back to possibly unsettled. (No, this isn’t Milan Lucic-related.)

The Flames still have three RFAs to sign: star-agitator Matthew Tkachuk, interesting goalie David Rittich, and hidden gem Andrew Mangiapane, yet Cap Friendly estimates that Calgary only has about $7.4M in cap space remaining.

Now, with 22 roster spots covered in that estimate — including an additional goalie in Jon Gillies — the Flames can make some tweaks to earn some room. Even so, it feels like it’s going to be a tight squeeze, to the point that something has to give. While I wouldn’t be surprised if the Flames used some mix of loyalty pitches and RFA leverage to keep Tkachuk’s price down — especially being that Timo Meier gave the Sharks such a sweet deal at $6M a pop — I really don’t think it would be that outrageous to see Tkachuk pester his way to the $7M range by himself.

The good news is that, all things considered, Bennett’s deal doesn’t put the Flames in too big of a bind. It’s not desirable to the level of the Sharks somehow convincing Kevin Labanc to take just $1M for a year, but … hey, perhaps the Sharks are truly unmatched in this regard.

It’s key to judge Bennett as a $2.55M man, not as the fourth pick of the 2014 NHL Draft.

This has been a pretty strange ride for Bennett, really. He came into the league drawing some mockery for failing to do a pull-up at the 2014 combine, yet some of Bennett’s greatest moments have come when he’s been a hoss:

And, judging by his mustache, Bennett’s also add some Hostetler to his brand. The hits, workout questions, and fights can be more fun to ponder than his iffy production, although sometimes the hits also go too far.

The 2018-19 season more or less tells you what you need to know about Bennett’s production so far. While he did miss time this year (limited to 71 games played), he scored 27 points, one more than the 26 Bennett generated in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

His draft pedigree makes you hope for at least a little bit more, and there are certain metrics that indicate that Bennett has been a little unlucky, such as this RAPM chart from Evolving Wild, which shows a mild disparity between his actual offense, and what his expected production could have been in 2018-19:

At $2.55M, the Flames aren’t paying a particularly big fee for Bennett’s pedigree, which is good because money is tight, and expecting too much more from Bennett would likely come down to building up false hopes.

The price is fine, and now the Flames can redirect their attention to the more important (and more challenging) tasks of locking up their remaining RFAs to team-friendly deals, particularly Tkachuk.

Marc Savard joins Blues as assistant coach

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT
Craig Berube will have a new face next to him on the St. Louis Blues’ bench this coming season. Longtime NHLer Marc Savard has been hired as an assistant coach to work mainly on the power play.

“I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I’m very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game,” said Berube, who played two seasons in Calgary with Savard. “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization.”

Savard, 42, last played in the NHL in 2010 as concussions ended his playing career. He officially retired in Jan. 2018 and made it known that in his post-playing days he wanted to get into the coaching world. He had been involved in coaching his sons in Triple A hockey, but landing a gig in junior or pro hockey was his goal. After spending the 2018-19 season working for Sportsnet on television and radio, he’ll be behind the bench with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Speaking to NBC Sports after his retirement announcement last year, Savard pointed to former Atlanta Thrashers head coach Bob Hartley as a big influence on his coaching spirit.

“He really gave me the opportunity to be the best I could be,” Savard said. “The first day he came in we had a meeting and he told me flat out that he was going to give me a great opportunity. Everything worked out excellent from there and I owe a lot to him.”

When he wasn’t working on TV or radio, Savard took up a side project showing fans the tape jobs of various NHL players on his YouTube channel, which has nearly 15,000 subscribers. No word yet if that will continue, but if it does he certainly won’t be short on acquiring sticks to use to show viewers.

Savard played 807 NHL games with the Flames, Thrashers, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins. He finished with 207 goals, 706 points and one Stanley Cup ring.

Antonio Stranges shows off hands with silky shootout move

By Sean LeahyJul 24, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT
The Eastside Elite Hockey League is a summer league that brings together prospects, minor leaguers and NHL players. Founded by longtime pro Steven Oleksy, the 2019 season features the likes of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Zach Werenski, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Todd Bertuzzi, among others, 

During Tuesday night’s All-Star Challenge, which raised money for the Cassie Hines Shoes Cancer FoundationAntonio Stranges, a 17-year-old forward for the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, wowed the crowd inside Michigan’s Mt. Clemens Ice Arena with this shootout move.

Silky and smooth, just the way to do it.

Here’s another angle via Michigan Hockey:

That wasn’t the first time that Stranges has showed off his unbelievable hands. TPE Hockey, who tipped us off to Tuesday’s move, has this montage showcasing what the young forward can do in the shootout

Stranges, a Michigan native who grew up playing for the Little Caesars program, is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. In his first season with the Knights in 2018-19 he scored 13 goals and recorded 34 points in 66 games.

Former Humboldt Bronco aiming to make team again

By Scott BilleckJul 24, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
He survived the horrific bus crash that killed 16 and injured 13 more, including himself. And now a former Humboldt Broncos wants his shot at battling for his spot back.

Graysen Cameron was on the Bronco’s bus on April 6, 2018, when a semi-truck ran a stop sign at an intersection and slammed into the bus, which was carrying the team to its playoff date against the Nipawin Hawks in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Cameron’s life was spared, but he suffered a broken back in the horrific crash. Now, after spending time with trainers of the Calgary Flames, the 20-year-old is ready to give it his best shot.

“My only focus is getting to Humboldt and being able to perform there. I don’t want to show up and be average, I want to make a name for myself in the league, and do whatever it takes to try and get a championship there,” Cameron told The Canadian Press.

Cameron spent last season in Red Deer, Atla., as an assistant coach with the Red Deer Midget AAA Optimist Chiefs, a team he played for prior to linking up with the Broncos.

Cameron told CP that making the team won’t be easy, nor with the pressure of people expecting him to make it.

While he said his comeback attempt is for himself, he wants to play for those who fell in the crash.

“They’re always there (on my mind), and I think I’m not going back for them, I’m going back for me,” he said. “But I’m playing for them. I’ll always play for them.”

PHT Morning Skate: Laine, Connor now in focus in Winnipeg; Clarkson’s long, strange trip

By Scott BilleckJul 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
