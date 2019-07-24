Antonio Stranges shows off hands with silky shootout move

The Eastside Elite Hockey League is a summer league that brings together prospects, minor leaguers and NHL players. Founded by longtime pro Steven Oleksy, the 2019 season features the likes of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Zach Werenski, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Todd Bertuzzi, among others,
During Tuesday night’s All-Star Challenge, which raised money for the Cassie Hines Shoes Cancer Foundation, Antonio Stranges, a 17-year-old forward for the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, wowed the crowd inside Michigan’s Mt. Clemens Ice Arena with this shootout move.
This move by @tonio_stranges at last nights @esehockey All – Star Challenge pretty much sums up the night. Thank you to everyone that came out to support @esehockey and the @cassiehinesshoescancer I was waiting to post this to recap the event but @gongshowgear @heybarber are quick to do so with no love for where the content came from. Much more footage to come…
Silky and smooth, just the way to do it.
Here’s another angle via Michigan Hockey:
That wasn’t the first time that Stranges has showed off his unbelievable hands. TPE Hockey, who tipped us off to Tuesday’s move, has this montage showcasing what the young forward can do in the shootout
Stranges, a Michigan native who grew up playing for the Little Caesars program, is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. In his first season with the Knights in 2018-19 he scored 13 goals and recorded 34 points in 66 games.
