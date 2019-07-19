PHT Morning Skate: Triple-A ball club to wear Sabres inspired jerseys; Talbot comeback?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• What’s up with Ivan Provorov’s contract negotiations? (Broad Street Hockey)
• Is Cam Talbot set for a bounceback season? (TSN.ca)
• Keith Kinkaid’s arrival should help Canadiens manage Carey Price’s load. (Sportsnet)
• Montreal’s front office made quite a few moves this off-season, but will they pay off? (Eyes on the Prize)
• The Top 10 reasons an NHL team should trade for Milan Lucic. (Edmonton Journal)
• After adding Kessel & Soderberg, Coyotes should secure a playoff berth. (Featurd)
• A little roster juggling could do the Winnipeg Jets a lot of good next season. (Winnipeg Sun)
• Islanders add Varlamov as they try to build off an impressive season. (NHL.com)
• Buffalo Bisons baseball team to wear Sabres’ royal blue and gold for ‘Hockey Night at the Ballpark’ (WKBW Buffalo)
• Six young players who need a change of scenery. (The Hockey News)
• For all their efforts, did the Minnesota Wild gain anything from all the shuffling? (StarTribune)
• Most offer sheets get matched. Now what? (Sin.Bin Vegas)
• Hockey cards that need to be made. (Puck Junk)
• A look back, two years on, at the Mikhail Sergachev-Jonathan Druin trade. (Raw Charge)
• Chris Kelly is back with the Bruins in as a player development coordinator. (Boston Bruins)
• Former Predators captain Greg Johnson’s sucide should spark change. (Predlines)
• Blues anthem singer Charles Glenn ready for his encore. (Ladue News)
• How should the Vancouver Canucks utilize Thatcher Demko next season? (The Canuck Way)
