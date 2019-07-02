Hurricanes will match offer sheet for Sebastian Aho

The NHL’s off-season is under way and with free agency beginning July 1 there will be plenty of action this summer. Check back here for all of the trades and signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2019-20 Stanley Cup.
July 2
• Arizona Coyotes sign Lawson Crouse to a three-year, $4.6 million deal.
• Carolina Hurricanes announce their intention to match the five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet Sebastian Aho signed with the Montreal Canadiens. (Link)
• Ottawa Senators sign Nick Paul to a one-year, $750,000 deal.
• San Jose Sharks sign Dalton Prout to a one-year, $800,000 deal.
• Winnipeg Jets sign Anthony Bitetto to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
July 1
• Boston Bruins sign Brett Ritchie to one-year, $1 million deal.
• Boston Bruins re-sign Connor Clifton to a three-year, $3 million extension.
• Buffalo Sabres sign Curtis Lazar to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Buffalo Sabres sign John Gilmour to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Calgary Flames sign Cam Talbot to a one-year, $2.75 million. (Link)
• Carolina Hurricanes sign Petr Mrazek to a two-year, $6.25 million deal. (Link)
• Chicago Blackhawks sign Ryan Carpenter to a three-year, $3 million deal.
• Chicago Blackhawks sign Robin Lehner to a one-year, $5 million deal. (Link)
• Colorado Avalanche sign Joonas Donskoi to a four-year, $10.5 million deal.
• Colorado Avalanche trade Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen, a 2020 third-round pick. The Avalanche will retain 50% of Barrie’s $5.5 million cap hit. (Link)
• Colorado Avalanche sign Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to two-year, $3.8 million deal.
• Colorado Avalanche sign Colin Wilson to one-year, $2.6 million deal.
• Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Gustav Nyquist to four-year, $22 million deal. (Link)
• Dallas Stars sign Andrej Sekera to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. (Link)
• Dallas Stars sign Joe Pavelski to a three-year, $21 million deal (Link)
• Dallas Stars sign Corey Perry to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. (Link)
• Detroit Red Wings sign Valtteri Filppula to two-year, $6 million deal.
• Detroit Red Wings sign Patrik Nemeth to a two-year, $6 million deal.
• Detroit Red Wings sign Calvin Pickard to a two-year, $1.4 million deal.
• Edmonton Oilers sign Mike Smith to a one-year, $2 million deal. (Link)
• Edmonton Oilers sign Jujhar Khaira to two-year, $2.4 million deal.
• Edmonton Oilers sign Markus Granlund to a one-year, $1.3 million deal.
• Edmonton Oilers sign Alex Chiasson to two-year, $4.3 million deal.
• Edmonton Oilers sign Tomas Jurco to a one-year, $750,00 deal.
• Florida Panthers sign Anton Stralman to a three-year, $16.5 million deal.
• Florida Panthers sign Sergei Bobrovsky to seven-year, $70 million deal. (Link)
• Florida Panthers sign Noel Acciari to a three-year, $5 million deal.
• Florida Panthers sign Brett Connolly to a four-year, $14 million deal.
• Los Angeles Kings sign Joakim Ryan to a one-year, $725,000 deal.
• Los Angeles Kings sign Martin Frk to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Minnesota Wild sign Mats Zuccarello to five-year, $30 million contract. (Link)
• Minnesota Wild sign Ryan Hartman to a two-year, $3.8 million deal.
• Montreal Canadiens sign Riley Barber to one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Montreal Canadiens have tendered a five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet to Sebastian Aho. The Carolina Hurricanes have seven days to match or walk away. Should the Hurricanes walk away, the Canadiens will send them first-, second-, and third-round picks in the 2020 NHL Draft. (Link)
• Nashville Predators sign Matt Duchene to a seven-year, $56 million deal. (Link)
• Nashville Predators sign Daniel Carr to one-year, $700,000 deal.
• New Jersey Devils sign Wayne Simmonds to one-year, $5 million deal. (Link)
• New York Rangers sign Artemi Panarin to a seven-year, $81.5 million deal. (Link)
• New York Rangers trade Jimmy Vesey to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2021 third-round pick. (Link)
• New York Islanders sign Anders Lee to a seven-year, $49 million deal. (Link)
• New York Islanders sign Semyon Varlamov to a four-year, $20 million deal. (Link)
• Ottawa Senators sign Ron Hainsey to one-year $3.5 million.
• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Brandon Tanev to six-year, $21 million contract. (Link)
• San Jose Sharks re-sign Timo Meier to a four-year, $24 million extension. (Link)
• San Jose Sharks re-sign Tim Heed to one-year contract.
• St. Louis Blues re-sign Sammy Blais to a one-year, $850,000 deal.
• St. Louis Blues sign Nathan Walker to two-year, $1.4 million deal.
• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Curtis McElhinney to a two-year, $2.6 million deal.
• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Luke Schenn to a one-year, $700,00 deal.
• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Kevin Gravel to one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Kenny Agostino to a two-year, $1.4 million deal.
• Toronto Maple Leafs trade Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown, prospect Aaron Luchuk and a third-round pick in 2020 for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur and forward Michael Carcone. (Link)
• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Cody Ceci to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Vancouver Canucks sign Tyler Myers to a five-year, $30 million deal. (Link)
• Vancouver Canucks sign Jordie Benn to a two-year, $4 million deal. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights sign Brandon Pirri to two-year, $1.4 million deal.
• Vegas Golden Knights sign Tomas Nosek to one-year, $1 million deal.
• Washington Capitals sign Richard Panik to four-year, $11 million deal.
• Washington Capitals sign Garnet Hathaway to a four-year, $6 million deal.
• Washington Capitals sign Brendan Leipsic to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Winnipeg Jets sign Nathan Beaulieu to a one-year, $1 million deal.
June 30
• Carolina Hurricanes trade Scott Darling and a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Florida Panthers for James Reimer. The Panthers have put Darling on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out. (Link)
• Chicago Blackhawks trade a second and seventh-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2021 to the Montreal Canadiens for Andrew Shaw and a seventh-round pick. (Link)
• Edmonton Oilers have put Andrej Sekera on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out.
• Montreal Canadiens trade Nicolas Deslauriers in a trade to the Anaheim Ducks for a fourth-round draft pick in 2020.
• Philadelphia Flyers have put David Schlemko on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out.
June 29
• Dallas Stars place Valeri Nichushkin on waivers for purpose of a buyout. (Link)
• Pittsburgh Penguins trade Phil Kessel, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and Dane Birks to the Arizona Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Oliver Joseph. (Link)
• New York Islanders re-sign Tom Kuhnhackl to a one-year, $850,000 deal.
• Vancouver Canucks place Ryan Spooner on waivers for purpose of a buyout.
June 28
• Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $1.475 million extension.
• Chicago Blackhawks re-sign Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville to extensions of two years worth $1.5 million each.
• Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to a three-year, $9.6 million extension and Andreas Johnsson to a $13.6 million extension. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights trade Colin Miller to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round pick. (Link)
• Washington Capitals trade Andre Burakovsky to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2020 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick, and Scott Kosmachuk. (Link)
June 27
• Dallas Stars re-sign Taylor Fedun to a two-year, $1.475 million extension.
• St. Louis Blues re-sign Carl Gunnarsson to a two-year, $3.5 million extension.
• Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, $700,000 extension.
June 26
• Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Brian Elliott to a one-year, $2 million extension. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes for Nicolas Roy and a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick. (Link)
June 25
• Colorado Avalanche trade Carl Soderberg to the Arizona Coyotes for Kevin Connauton and a 2020 third-round pick. (Link)
• Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Adam Clendening to a two-year, $1.4 million extension.
• Ottawa Senators re-sign Cody Goloubef to a one-year, $800,000 extension.
June 24
• Boston Bruins re-sign Steven Kampfer to a two-year, $1.6 million extension.
• Carolina Hurricanes trade Calvin de Haan and Aleksi Saarela to the Chicago Blackhawks for Anton Forsberg and Gustav Forsling. (Link)
• Dallas Stars trade Tyler Pitlick to the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Hartman. (Link)
• Minnesota Wild re-sign Brad Hunt to a two-year, $1.4 million extension.
• Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Travis Sanheim to a two-year, $6.5 million extension. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights re-sign William Karlsson to an eight-year, $47.2 million extension. (Link)
June 22
• Nashville Predators trade P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and second-round picks in 2019 and 2020. (Link)
• New Jersey Devils trade John Quenneville to the Chicago Blackhawks for John Hayden.
• Tampa Bay Lightning trade J.T. Miller to the Vancouver Canucks for Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick, and a conditional first-round pick in 2020 or 2021. (Link)
• Toronto Maple Leafs trade Patrick Marleau and a conditional first-round pick in 2020 or 2021, seventh-round pick in 2020 to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2020 sixth-round pick. (Link)
• Vancouver Canucks trade Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks for Francis Perron and a 2019 seventh-round pick.