Canucks bolster defense with Myers, Benn signings

The NHL’s off-season is under way and with free agency beginning July 1 there will be plenty of action this summer. Check back here for all of the trades and signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2019-20 Stanley Cup.
July 1
• Colorado signs Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to two-year, $3.8 million deal.
• Colorado signs Colin Wilson to one-year, $2.6 million deal.
• Tampa Bay signs Curtis McElhinney to two-year, $2.6 million deal.
• Montreal signs Riley Barber to one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Edmonton signs Alex Chiasson to two-year, $4.3 million deal
• Washington signs Richard Panik to four-year, $11 million deal.
• Boston signs Brett Ritchie to one-year, $1 million deal.
• Florida signs Sergei Bobrovsky to seven-year, $70 million deal. (Link)
• Ottawa Senators sign Ron Hainsey to one-year $3.5 million.
• Columbus signs Gustav Nyquist to four-year, $22 million deal. (Link)
• Detroit signs Valtteri Filppula to two-year, $6 million deal
• Buffalo signs Curtis Lazar to one-year, $700,000 deal
• New York Rangers sign Artemi Panarin to a seven-year, $81.5 million deal. (Link)
• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Luke Schenn to a one-year, $700,00 deal.
• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Kenny Agostino to a two-year, $1.4 million deal.
• Florida Panthers sign Anton Stralman to a three-year, $16.5 million deal.
• Buffalo Sabres sign John Gilmour to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
• San Jose Sharks re-sign Timo Meier to a four-year, $24 million extension. (Link)
• San Jose re-signs Tim Heed to one-year contract.
• Minnesota signs Mats Zuccarello to five-year, $30 million contract. (Link)
• Pittsburgh signs Brandon Tanev to six-year, $21 million contract. (Link)
• Toronto Maple Leafs trade Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown, prospect Aaron Luchuk and a third-round pick in 2020 for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur and forward Michael Carcone. (Link)
• New York Rangers trade Jimmy Vesey to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2021 third-round pick. (Link)
• Winnipeg Jets sign Nathan Beaulieu to a one-year, $1 million deal.
• Washington Capitals sign Garnet Hathaway to a four-year, $6 million deal.
• Boston Bruins re-sign Connor Clifton to a three-year, $3 million extension.
• Florida Panthers sign Noel Acciari to a three-year, $5 million deal.
• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Cody Ceci to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
• Edmonton Oilers sign Markus Granlund to a one-year, $1.3 million deal.
• Vancouver Canucks sign Tyler Myers to a five-year, $30 million deal. (Link)
• Vancouver Canucks sign Jordie Benn to a two-year, $4 million deal. (Link)
• Minnesota Wild sign Ryan Hartman to a two-year, $3.8 million deal.
• Dallas Stars sign Joe Pavelski to a three-year, $21 million deal (Link)
• Dallas Stars sign Corey Perry to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
• Nashville Predators sign Matt Duchene to a seven-year, $56 million deal. (Link)
• Edmonton Oilers sign Mike Smith to a one-year, $2 million deal (Link)
• Calgary Flames sign Cam Talbot to a one-year, $2.75 million. (Link)
• Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
• Dallas Stars sign Andrej Sekera to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
• Colorado Avalanche sign Joonas Donskoi to a four-year, $10.5 million deal.
• Buffalo Sabres sign Curtis Lazar to a one-year, $700,000 deal.
June 30
• Carolina Hurricanes trade Scott Darling and a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Florida Panthers for James Reimer. The Panthers have put Darling on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out. (Link)
• Edmonton Oilers have put Andrej Sekera on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out.
• Philadelphia Flyers have put David Schlemko on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying him out.
• Chicago Blackhawks trade a second and seventh-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2021 to the Montreal Canadiens for Andrew Shaw and a seventh-round pick.
• Montreal Canadiens trade Nicolas Deslauriers in a trade to the Anaheim Ducks for a fourth-round draft pick in 2020.
June 29
• New York Islanders re-sign Tom Kuhnhackl to a one-year, $850,000 deal.
• Dallas Stars place Valeri Nichushkin on waivers for purpose of a buyout. (Link)
• Vancouver Canucks place Ryan Spooner on waivers for purpose of a buyout.
• Pittsburgh Penguins trade Phil Kessel, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and Dane Birks to the Arizona Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Oliver Joseph. (Link)
June 28
• Chicago Blackhawks re-sign Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville to extensions of two years worth $1.5 million each.
• Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $1.475 million extension.
• Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to a three-year, $9.6 million extension and Andreas Johnsson to a $13.6 million extension. (Link)
• Washington Capitals trade Andre Burakovsky to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2020 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick, and Scott Kosmachuk. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights trade Colin Miller to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round pick. (Link)
June 27
• St. Louis Blues re-sign Carl Gunnarsson to a two-year, $3.5 million extension.
• Dallas Stars re-sign Taylor Fedun to a two-year, $1.475 million extension.
• Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, $700,000 extension.
June 26
• Vegas Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes for Nicolas Roy and a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick. (Link)
• Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Brian Elliott to a one-year, $2 million extension. (Link)
• Montreal Canadiens re-sign Mike Reilly to a two-year, $3 million extension.
June 25
• Colorado Avalanche trade Carl Soderberg to the Arizona Coyotes for Kevin Connauton and a 2020 third-round pick. (Link)
• Ottawa Senators re-sign Cody Goloubef to a one-year, $800,000 extension.
• Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Adam Clendening to a two-year, $1.4 million extension.
June 24
• Dallas Stars trade Tyler Pitlick to the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Hartman. (Link)
• Carolina Hurricanes trade Calvin de Haan and Aleksi Saarela to the Chicago Blackhawks for Anton Forsberg and Gustav Forsling. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights re-sign William Karlsson to an eight-year, $47.2 million extension. (Link)
• Boston Bruins re-sign Steven Kampfer to a two-year, $1.6 million extension.
• Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Travis Sanheim to a two-year, $6.5 million extension. (Link)
• Minnesota Wild re-sign Brad Hunt to a two-year, $1.4 million extension.
June 22
• Toronto Maple Leafs trade Patrick Marleau and a conditional first-round pick in 2020 or 2021, seventh-round pick in 2020 to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2020 sixth-round pick. (Link)
• Nashville Predators trade P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and second-round picks in 2019 and 2020. (Link)
• Tampa Bay Lightning trade J.T. Miller to the Vancouver Canucks for Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick, and a conditional first-round pick in 2020 or 2021. (Link)
• New Jersey Devils trade John Quenneville to the Chicago Blackhawks for John Hayden.
• Vancouver Canucks trade Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks for Francis Perron and a 2019 seventh-round pick.