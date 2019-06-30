Pavelski heading to Dallas on three-year pact: report

The man who’s never known life outside of San Jose in the NHL is heading deep into the heart of Texas, according to reports.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta says Joe Pavelski will join the Dallas Stars in the Central Division on Monday, with a three-year deal readied for ink and one that’s apparently in the neighborhood of $7 million per annum.

The $7 million-ish AAV will mean a roughly $1 million-ish pay hike for Pavelski who scored 38 goals and had 64 points last season in 75 games.

[ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker]

Pavelski, 34, has played all of his 13 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks, scoring 355 times and adding 406 assists in 963 games.

It remains to be seen how age will affect the former Sharks captain. If Pavelski can squeeze out a couple of more seasons like his last, it’s a big get for the Stars who need more scoring after finishing 28th in goals-for this past season.

Dallas’s defense and goaltending is very good — they allowed the second-fewest goals-against last year. But when Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn or Alex Radulov had an off night, secondary scoring was often nowhere to be found.

But the Stars may just be on the cusp. If Ben Bishop can stay healthy and they can find more goals, the wins will come. With some of the Central’s superpowers weakening — Nashville (P.K. Subban gone) and Winnipeg (Jacob Trouba gone), namely — it’s as good a time as any for the Stars to stockpile resources for a push.

And they may have another weapon to add in their sights in Corey Perry, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Perry, having already been bought out by the Anaheim Ducks, the only NHL team he’s known in his tenured career, is on the free agent market and could be heading to AmericanAirlines Arena as well.

Perry could come at a bargain, too. And he says he’s ready to win a Cup again. His head might be. Whether or not his body cooperates is another issue altogether, but time will tell. Perry on a friendly deal is worth the risk.

All of this means, as The Athletic’s Sean Shapiro points out, Mats Zuccarello is not likely to re-sign with the Stars, who brought him over from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline.

Zuccarello reportedly wants a hefty deal and the Stars can’t afford it.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Tampa Bay Lightning were attempting to make another withdrawal from their money tree for Pavelski, but it just didn’t work out.

#tblightning were willing to go for a competitive multi-year offer for Pavelski, who appears headed to Dallas, as expected. Stars had more cap space to work with, and no tax advantage for TB. Tampa kicked lot of tires this week, including interest in Luke Schenn for depth on D https://t.co/LAscD9y6pV — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) July 1, 2019

Oh, and if you’re wondering why Pavelski and the Sharks couldn’t get a deal done, the almighty salary cap had something to do with it. Or everything.

For the Pavelski fans just tuning in — this is all about the Sharks lack of salary cap space. The Karlsson deal, and the uncertainty on Timo Meier’s next contract, made it impossible for the Sharks to give Pavelski a competitive offer. In fact, the two sides were never even close — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 1, 2019

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck.