Duchene set to sign with Predators: report

When David Poile sent P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils, the hockey world knew something was up.

Yes, Poile had to make room for a pending big-money contract for fellow defenseman Roman Josi, whose current team-friendly deal will be anything but in the near future.

But he was also clearing cap space for one of the most coveted free agents on the board: Matt Duchene, a player Poile wanted badly — enough to trade Subban from their formidable rearguard.

And according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Poile has his man, with the Predators only waiting for the month to change over to formally make the announcement.

Johnston says Duchene’s annual average value will settle in the $8 million range, with TSN’s Pierre LeBrun adding that it will be a seven-year deal — so $56 million for the 28-year-old center.

Considering some whispers went into the seven-figure range, this seems to be a very good deal.

The Predators now boast quite the spine up front with Ryan Johansen, Kyle Turris (whom they acquired in a deal that helped send Duchene from Colorado to Ottawa), Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons (and RFA).

The deal also helps Nashville keep pace in the arms race that is the Central Division.

With the Dallas Stars set to sign Joe Pavelski (and perhaps Corey Perry, too) and the Minnesota Wild reportedly ready to announce Mats Zuccarello is joining the fold, the Preds aren’t being left in the dust. Not in the least.

It should be an interesting day for the rest of the division.

The Winnipeg Jets don’t appear like they’ll be making any big splashes. They have to sign Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor, both restricted free agents and both in need of big money.

A team to watch in the division will be the Colorado Avalanche, who have $38 million to play with (minus whatever they dish out to an array of RFAs.)

And what will the St. Louis Blues do? They got by just fine this season without a superstar making mountains of money.

