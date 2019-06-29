Stars place Nichushkin on waivers for buyout

The NHL’s off-season is under way and with free agency beginning July 1 there will be plenty of action this summer. Check back here for all of the trades and signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2019-20 Stanley Cup.
June 29
• New York Islanders re-sign Tom Kuhnhackl to a one-year, $850,000 deal.
• Dallas Stars place Valeri Nichushkin on waivers for purpose of a buyout. (Link)
• Vancouver Canucks place Ryan Spooner on waivers for purpose of a buyout.
June 28
• Chicago Blackhawks re-sign Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville to extensions of two years worth $1.5 million each.
• Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $1.475 million extension.
• Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to a three-year, $9.6 million extension and Andreas Johnsson to a $13.6 million extension. (Link)
• Washington Capitals trade Andre Burakovsky to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2020 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick, and Scott Kosmachuk. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights trade Colin Miller to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round pick. (Link)
June 27
• St. Louis Blues re-sign Carl Gunnarsson to a two-year, $3.5 million extension.
• Dallas Stars re-sign Taylor Fedun to a two-year, $1.475 million extension.
• Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, $700,000 extension.
June 26
• Vegas Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes for Nicolas Roy and a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick. (Link)
• Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Brian Elliott to a one-year, $2 million extension. (Link)
• Montreal Canadiens re-sign Mike Reilly to a two-year, $3 million extension.
June 25
• Colorado Avalanche trade Carl Soderberg to the Arizona Coyotes for Kevin Connauton and a 2020 third-round pick. (Link)
• Ottawa Senators re-sign Cody Goloubef to a one-year, $800,000 extension.
• Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Adam Clendening to a two-year, $1.4 million extension.
June 24
• Dallas Stars trade Tyler Pitlick to the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Hartman. (Link)
• Carolina Hurricanes trade Calvin de Haan and Aleksi Saarela to the Chicago Blackhawks for Anton Forsberg and Gustav Forsling. (Link)
• Vegas Golden Knights re-sign William Karlsson to an eight-year, $47.2 million extension. (Link)
• Boston Bruins re-sign Steven Kampfer to a two-year, $1.6 million extension.
• Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Travis Sanheim to a two-year, $6.5 million extension. (Link)
• Minnesota Wild re-sign Brad Hunt to a two-year, $1.4 million extension.
June 22
• Toronto Maple Leafs trade Patrick Marleau and a conditional first-round pick in 2020 or 2021, seventh-round pick in 2020 to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2020 sixth-round pick. (Link)
• Nashville Predators trade P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and second-round picks in 2019 and 2020. (Link)
• Tampa Bay Lightning trade J.T. Miller to the Vancouver Canucks for Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick, and a conditional first-round pick in 2020 or 2021. (Link)
• New Jersey Devils trade John Quenneville to the Chicago Blackhawks for John Hayden.
• Vancouver Canucks trade Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks for Francis Perron and a 2019 seventh-round pick.