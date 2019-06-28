More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Maple Leafs get Johnsson, Kapanen locked up with extensions

By Sean LeahyJun 28, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Kyle Dubas keeps checking off things from his summer to-do list as the negotiations with Mitch Marner continue. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they have extended both forwards Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen.

Kapenen gets a three-year deal worth $9.6 million ($3.2M AAV), while Johnsson signed a four-year, $13.6 million ($3.4M AAV) extension.

According to Cap Friendly, this put the Maple Leafs $6.9 million under the $81.5 million salary cap ceiling, and they can still place Nathan Horton on long-term injury reserve, allowing them to exceed that number by $5.3 million.

In his first full season in Toronto, Johnsson has a stellar rookie year. He scored 20 goals and recorded 43 points in 73 games. He finished eighth in voting for the Calder Trophy and just outside the top-three of forwards for the All-Rookie Team.

Kapanen tied for fifth on the Maple Leafs in scoring with 44 points and was one of seven players to reach 20 goals. He took advantage of William Nylander‘s early-season absence by netting 19 points in the team’s first 28 games. His production dipped a bit after the contract squabble ended, but still averaged 0.5 points per game the rest of the way. He’ll remain a restricted free agent the deal expires following the 2021-22 NHL season.

It’s been a busy week for Dubas as the Maple Leafs GM has had to balance extending players with trying to free up cap space in order to bring Marner back. Patrick Marleau was dumped to the Carolina Hurricanes — and later bought out — while Johnsson and Kapanen were joined by Michael Hutchinson, who will likely serve as Frederik Andersen‘s backup next season.

The Marner negotiations continue and there’s still the talk of an offer sheet, which we’ll believe it if one ever actually materializes. But there’s still plenty of time for both signs to come to an agreement, which has already proven to be tricky. But when the free agent market opens Monday morning, that’s when things will get real.

“You always hope you don’t go right down to the final hour,” Dubas said at last week’s NHL Draft in Vancouver. “It seems to be a specialty of ours a little bit. We’ll try to avoid it this time.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Trade: Avalanche buy low on Burakovsky from Capitals

By James O'BrienJun 28, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche are aggressively attempting to improve as a team on the rise. The Washington Capitals are trying to stay at a high level while navigating salary cap challenges. If that strikes you as a perfect combination for a trade, then you’re right.

The two teams made an interesting splash on Friday, as the Capitals sent the rights of intriguing forward Andre Burakovsky to the Avalanche for what amounts to a couple picks.

Here’s the exchange, confirmed by the Capitals:

Avalanche receive: Burakovsky, 24, who is an RFA. The Capitals extended a $3.25 million qualifying offer to Burakovsky earlier this week, so we’ll see where a final deal might land once Colorado gets cracking.

Capitals receive: 2020 second-round pick (Colorado’s pick), 2020 third-round pick (Arizona’s pick, which was part of the Carl Soderberg trade), and unsigned free agent forward Scott Kosmachuk.

Frustrations, and limitations, for Capitals

A bit more than a week ago, Capitals GM Brian McClellan discussed Burakovsky’s struggles in 2018-19, while also saying he’s a good player, as NBC Sports’ Brian McNally reported.

“Andre had a frustrating year this year, but I think he finished it up well,” MacLellan said. “I think from the trade deadline on, I thought he had a good playoffs. We like the player. There’s been some inconsistencies there, but when he’s on his game, he’s a good player.”

One could see where Washington was getting a little frustrated with Burakovsky.

After generating 22 points in just 53 games as a teenage rookie in 2014-15, Burakovsky enjoyed his peak years in 2015-16 and 2016-17, scoring 38 and 35 points respectively.

Injuries have been an issue at times, making 2017-18’s 25 points easier to stomach, as Burakovsky was limited to 56 games played.

It must have been irritating too see his stats stagnate at 25 points in 76 games this past season, though. Most obviously, you could see the lost patience in Burakovsky in his ice time, as slipped all the way down to just 11:08 per game in 2018-19 after he was a pretty steady 13+ minute per night guy before.

With the Capitals in a tight cap situation (Cap Friendly estimates $9.235M of room with 17 roster spots covered), and some big expenditures looming with Braden Holtby and Nicklas Backstrom about to enter contract years, this ultimately might have been necessary surgery for Washington. Especially if, frankly, Burakovsky was never really going to get out of the doghouse.

Still, Caps fans have room to wonder: could they have gotten more for Burakovsky if they acknowledged the inevitable and moved him during the trade deadline? This is … not exactly the strongest return for a player with such potential and pedigree (23rd overall in 2013). Especially if you compare that to, um, other not-so-great trades.

Is it too simplistic to say that Burakovsky ultimately “lost out” to Jakub Vrana, another fine first-round find the Capitals managed despite being a regular contender? To some extent, it will feel that way, as there were only so many prominent spots to earn on a Capitals club with entrenched forwards like Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie already (justifiably) claiming big minutes.

Avalanche are rising, but will have a busy summer

In case it wasn’t clear, I love this trade for the Avalanche.

It reminds me of the New Jersey Devils exploiting the Capitals’ previous cap troubles to land Marcus Johansson, so here’s hoping that Burakovsky — someone who’s dealt with injury challenges — will enjoy better health luck than Johansson had in New Jersey.

One can picture Burakovsky really taking off if given the minutes and opportunities he struggled to gain with Washington.

Again, aside from 2018-19, Burakovsky generated strong possession numbers, and his scoring totals are quite good when you realize that his ice time was usually pretty modest. Could he take off if the Avalanche use him as a much-needed supporting scorer behind the mega-line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog? Perhaps Burakovsky could even ascend to the top line so the Avalanche can enjoy better lineup balance? The possibilities are pretty dazzling.

One way or another, the Avalanche aren’t done yet.

For one thing, they figure to have the cap space to land a much bigger fish. In a lot of ways, they’re the snazziest landing spot for superstar Artemi Panarin, although we’ll have to see if the stars align (particularly, if Panarin prefers skiing to suntanning in, say, Florida?).

Beyond that, the Avalanche have some contracts to hash out. Burakovsky is an RFA with arbitration rights, while Rantanen could cost Colorado eight figures, depending upon how his negotiations play out.

Getting those contracts right won’t be simple, yet it’s still easy to see the Avalanche making big strides this offseason. Considering how they dominated the West’s top seed in the Flames in Round 1, and pushed the Sharks to the limit in Round 2 even before making upgrades — and considering how they were one of the biggest winners of the 2019 NHL Draft — the sky seems to be the limit for this Avs team.

Consider smart deals like this one for Burakovsky as jet fuel for such a rise, then.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Hall ‘really excited’ to play with Subban

By Joey AlfieriJun 28, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
What is it going to take for Taylor Hall to sign a long-term contract extension with the New Jersey Devils? General manager Ray Shero probably doesn’t know for sure, but the moves he made last week certainly don’t hurt.

The Devils selected Jack Hughes first overall in the NHL Entry Draft. The addition of Hughes gives them another young forward option to add to their core which already includes Nico Hischer and Jesper Bratt. On Saturday, Shero also swung a huge trade with Nashville involving defenseman P.K. Subban.

“I’m excited at what’s gone on,” Hall said, per NHL.com. “You want to play on the best team possible. I’ve played nine seasons and only won one playoff game (in 2018 with New Jersey). You want to be on a team that’s not just a playoff team but a Stanley Cup contender every year.

“As I said before, I only have so many years left in this League and so many chances to win a Stanley Cup, it hasn’t even come close yet. So I want to make up for lost time but kind of want to be smart with everything that is going on.”

[MORE: Shero on Subban trade, Hall’s future with Devils]

Hall is an incredibly important part of this roster. When they shocked the NHL by making the playoffs two seasons ago, it was mainly because Hall turned in an M.V.P. season. The 27-year-old had 39 goals and 93 points in 76 games during the 2017-18 campaign.Last season, he was limited to just 33 games so it’s no coincidence the Devils failed to make the playoffs.
If the Devils are going to make it back to the playoffs next season and for many seasons after that, they need to make sure Hall stays happy, healthy and signed. Adding Subban shouldn’t hurt those odds.

“You could tell the excitement that [P.K.] had. He brings so much enthusiasm to his daily life,” Hall said. “He’s a great guy. I played with him at the [IIHF World Championship] one year (2013 with Canada) and at the [NHL] All-Star Game a couple of times. I’m really excited to play with him.”

There’s still time for the Devils to improve their roster even more, as they have over $25 million in cap space. Will Shero use the money at his disposal to add a free agent or two, or will he swing another trade? Whatever moves he makes won’t only improve his team, it could also increase his odds of bringing back Hall.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Worst free-agent contracts in 2018; McAvoy’s price

By Joey AlfieriJun 28, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Stars prospect Jake Oettinger is looking to battle his way into the NHL. (NHL.com/Stars)

• The Maple Leafs have found a way to use signing bonuses to their advantage. (TSN)

• Let’s look back at the worst contracts handed out on July 1st, 2018. (The Hockey News)

• What five signings would The Score like to see this offseason? (The Score)

• What went wrong with the Florida Panthers in 2018-19? Rotoworld examines. (Rotoworld)

• Will hockey culture ever accept players to sit for mental health reasons? (Grand Stand Central)

• Leafs forward William Nylander doesn’t believe that Mitch Marner has to rush signing a new contract. (NHL.com)

• How much will restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo cost the Bruins this summer? (NBC Sports Boston)

• Habs prospect Nick Suzuki has an eye on a roster spot with the team this fall. (Montreal Gazette)

• What has Wayne Simmonds‘ body of work looked like over the last little while and how much is he worth on the open market? (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

Joe Pavelski can still put the puck in the net, but how would he fit in with the Tampa Bay Lightning? (Raw Charge)

• The Maple Leafs may have found their backup goalie for next season. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• Should the Blues trade Jake Allen? Can they even find a taker for him? (St. Louis Game Time)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Hurricanes buy out remainder of Patrick Marleau’s contract

Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have bought out the remainder of Patrick Marleau‘s contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade.

The team announced the decision Thursday.

Toronto sent the 39-year-old forward to Carolina on Saturday seeking salary-cap relief in a deal that included the Maple Leafs’ first-round draft pick going to the Hurricanes for next year. That move saved Toronto $6.25 million in cap space.

Marleau was entering the final season of an $18.75 million, three-year contract he signed with Toronto in free agency. He spent the first 19 of 21 NHL seasons in San Jose.