Hurricanes acquire Marleau, set to buy him out

The first round of the 2019 NHL draft was a quiet one in terms of transactions, with only one trade being made (The Arizona Coyotes moving up from 14 to 11 in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers). With six rounds go to on Day 2 there is sure to be more activity. While top picks Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko will dominate the headlines in this year’s class, there are still some potential impact players available when Round 2 begins on Saturday.
Here are some of the best players available at the start of the second round.
Round 2
32. Ottawa Senators — Shane Pinto, forward, Tri-City Storm
33. Los Angeles Kings — Arthur Kaliyev, forward, Hamilton Bulldogs
This looks like a potentially great pick for the Kings. Kaliyev was a potential first-round talent that scored 51 goals this past season as a 17-year-old in the OHL.
34. Philadelphia Flyers (from New Jersey — From Nashville) — Bobby Brink, forward, USHL
Skating concerns dropped him down the draft.
35. Detroit Red Wings — Antti Tuomisto, defender, Finland
36. Carolina Hurricanes (from Buffalo) — Pyotr Kochetkov, goalie, Russia
37. Ottawa Senators (from New York Rangers — from Carolina) — Mads Sogaard, goalie, Medcine Hat Tigers
38. Edmonton Oilers — Raphael Lavoie, forward, Halifax Mooseheads
Lavoie was expected to go higher than this, but falls to the Oilers in the second round.
39. Anaheim Ducks — Jackson Lacombe, defender, Shattuck St. Mary’s.
40. Vancouver Canucks — Nils Hoglander, forward, Sweden
41. Vegas Golden Knights (from Philadelphia — From San Jose) — Kaedan Korczak, defense, Kelowna Rockets
42. Minnesota Wild — Vladislav Firstov, forward, Waterloo Black Hawks
43. Chicago Blackhawks — Alex Vlasic, defender, USHL
He is the cousin of San Jose Sharks defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic.
44. Carolina Hurricanes (from Florida — From San Jose — From Ottawa) — Jameison Rees, forward, Sarnia Sting
45. Nashville Predators (from Arizona Coyotes — From Philadelphia Flyers) — Egor Afanasyev, forward, Muskegon Lumberjacks
46. Montreal Canadiens — Jayden Struble, defender, St. Sebastiens School
47. Colorado Avalanche — Drew Helleson, defender, U.S. National Development team
48. San Jose Sharks (From Vegas) — Artemi Kniazev, defender, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
49. NY Rangers (from Dallas) — Matthew Robertson, defender, Edmonton Oil Kings
50. Los Angeles Kings (from Columbus — from Vegas — From Montreal) — Samuel Fagemo, forward, Sweden
51. Winnipeg Jets — Simon Lundmark, defender, Sweden
52. Florida Panthers (from Pittsburgh) — Vladislav Kolyachonok, defender, Flint Firebirds
53. Toronto Maple Leafs — Nic Robertson, forward, Peterborough Petes
This is the Maple Leafs’ first pick of the 2019 NHL draft.
54. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders — From Vegas) — Robert Mastrosimone, forward, USHL
55. San Jose Sharks (from Nashville — from New Jersey) — Dillon Hamaliuk, forward, Seattle Thunderbirds
56. Washington Capitals — Brett Leason, forward, Prince Albert Raiders
57. New York Islanders (from Calgary) — Samuel Bolduc, defender, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
58. New York Rangers (from Tampa Bay) — Karl Henriksson, forward, Sweden
59. Carolina
60. Detroit (from SJS)
61. New Jersey (from BOS)
62. St. Louis
Round 3
63. Colorado (from OTT)
64. Los Angeles
65. Nashville Predators (from New Jersey Devils — From Edmonton Oilers — From Philadelphia Flyers)
66. Detroit
67. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
68. NY Rangers
69. Florida (from EDM)
70. New Jersey (from ANA)
71. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Vancouver)
72. Philadelphia
73. Minnesota
74. Arizona (from CHI)
75. Nashville (from FLA)
76. Arizona
77. Montreal
78. Colorado
79. Vegas
80. New Jersey (from DAL)
81. Columbus
82. Nashville Predators (from WPG — VKG — SJS)
83. Carolina Hurricanes (from Pittsburgh- From Vegas — From Ottawa)
84. Toronto
85. Edmonton (from NYI)
86. Vegas (from NSH)
87. Los Angeles (from WSH)
88. Calgary
89. Tampa Bay
90. Carolina
91. Nashville Predators (From San Jose)
92. Boston
93. St. Louis
Round 4
94. Ottawa
95. Los Angeles
96. New Jersey
97. Detroit
98. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
99. Minnesota (from NYR-BOS)
100. Edmonton
101. Anaheim
102. Vancouver
103. Philadelphia
104. Florida (from MIN-ARI-PIT-DAL-PIT)
105. Chicago
106. Florida
107. Arizona
108. Montreal
109. Nashville (from COL)
110. Vegas
111. Dallas
112. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
113. Winnipeg
114. Florida (from PIT)
115. Toronto
116. Calgary (from NYI)
117. Nashville
118. Washington
119. Los Angeles (from CGY-MTL)
120. Tampa Bay
121. Carolina
122. San Jose (optional to BUF)
123. Chicago (from BOS)
124. Toronto (from STL)
Round 5
125. Ottawa
126. Los Angeles
127. New Jersey
128. Detroit
129. Washington (from BUF-DET)
130. NY Rangers
131. Montreal (from EDM)
132. Anaheim
133. Vancouver
134. Winnipeg (from PHI)
135. Vegas (from MIN)
136. Montreal (from CHI)
137. Florida
138. Montreal (from ARI-CHI-LAK)
139. Vegas (from MTL)
140. Colorado
141. Vegas
142. Dallas
143. Detroit (from CBJ)
144. Winnipeg
145. Chicago (from PIT)
146. Toronto
147. NY Islanders
148. Nashville
149. Minnesota (from WSH-MTL)
150. Calgary
151. Chicago (from TBL)
152. Carolina
153. San Jose
154. Boston
155. St. Louis
Round 6
156. Vancouver (from OTT)
157. Los Angeles
158. New Jersey
159. Detroit
160. Buffalo
161. NY Rangers
162. Edmonton
163. Anaheim
164. Vancouver
165. Philadelphia
166. Minnesota
167. Chicago
168. Florida
169. Philadelphia (from ARI)
170. Montreal
171. Colorado
172. Minnesota (from VGK)
173. Dallas
174. Arizona (from CBJ)
175. Buffalo (from WPG)
176. Arizona (from PIT)
177. Buffalo (from TOR)
178. NY Islanders
179. Nashville
180. Vancouver (from WSH)
181. Carolina (from CGY)
182. Tampa Bay
183. Carolina
184. San Jose
185. Boston
186. Anaheim (from STL)
Round 7
187. Ottawa
188. Los Angeles
189. New Jersey
190. Detroit
191. Buffalo
192. Boston (from NYR)
193. Edmonton
194. Chicago (from ANA)
195. Vancouver
196. Philadelphia
197. Minnesota
198. Tampa Bay (from CHI)
199. Florida
200. Arizona
201. Philadelphia (from MTL)
202. Colorado
203. Pittsburgh (from VGK)
204. Toronto (from DAL)
205. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
206. Montreal (from WPG)
207. Pittsburgh
208. Toronto
209. NY Islanders
210. Nashville
211. Washington
212. Columbus (from CGY-OTT)
213. Tampa Bay
214. Calgary (from CAR)
215. San Jose
216. Carolina (from BOS-NYR)
217. St. Louis
