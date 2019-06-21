More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

WATCH LIVE: 2019 NHL Draft – Round 1

By Sean LeahyJun 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
American Jack Hughes and Finland’s Kaapo Kakko headline the class of the future NHL stars that will converge on Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. in Canada this week, as NBC Sports presents live, exclusive coverage of first round of the 2019 NHL Draft this Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

The 2019 NHL Draft is headlined by American Jack Hughes, a 5-foot-10 center who holds the USA Hockey National Team Development Program record for most career points (228 points in 110 career games; 74g/154a). Hughes, who is widely considered as the top prospect in this year’s draft, can become just the eighth American player taken first overall.

Kaapo Kakko (Finland) of TPS (Finnish Liiga), Bowen Byram (Canada) of the Vancouver Giants (Western Hockey League), and Alex Turcotte (United States) who is committed to the University of Wisconsin (Big Ten Conference), are also expected to be early first-round selections. Kakko had 38 points (22g/16a) in 45 games with TPS in Finnish Liiga this season, Byram led the WHL playoffs in scoring (26 points in 22 games; 8g/18a), and Turcotte had 62 points (27g/35a) in 37 games this season for the USNTDP. Multiple Americans, including Hughes, Turcotte, Trevor Zegras (Boston University), Cole Caufield (University of Wisconsin), Matthew Boldy (Boston College), and Spencer Knight (Boston College) are also projected to be picked early in the first round.

[2019 NHL DRAFT – ROUND 1 LIVESTREAM]

The New Jersey Devils hold the first overall pick in this year’s draft, followed by the New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche (4th and 16th), Los Angeles Kings (5th and 22nd), and Buffalo Sabres (7th and 31st) each have two first-round picks.

Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen will host coverage alongside Pierre McGuire and NHL Insiders Bob McKenzie, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.

[MORE: Rotoworld’s 2019 Mock Draft]

Round 1 order
1. New Jersey
2. NY Rangers
3. Chicago
4. Colorado (from OTT)
5. Los Angeles
6. Detroit
7. Buffalo
8. Edmonton
9. Anaheim
10. Vancouver
11. Philadelphia
12. Minnesota
13. Florida
14. Arizona
15. Montreal
16. Colorado
17. Vegas
18. Dallas
19. Ottawa (from CBJ)
20. Winnipeg (from NYR)
21. Pittsburgh
22. Los Angeles (from TOR)
23. NY Islanders
24. Nashville
25. Washington
26. Calgary
27. Tampa Bay
28. Carolina
29. Anaheim (from SJS-BUF)
30. Boston
31. Buffalo (from STL)

2019 NHL GAMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND FINAL FROM LAS VEGAS – FRIDAY AT 11:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING NHL DRAFT

NBCSN will present coverage of the NHL Gaming World Championship Grand Final immediately following the network’s coverage of the NHL Draft on Friday, June 21, at 11:30 p.m. ET. The 2019 NHL Gaming World Championship Grand Final will feature a bracket of the winners from each region – Canada, European Union and U.S. – with one final spot determined through a special Play In round-robin of the runner-up from each region.

Big names expected to compete in the Grand Final this week include Erik ‘EKI’ Tammenpää (European Winner), Matthew ‘Top-Shelf-Cookie’ Gutkoski (U.S. Winner), and Karl ‘Mg x Nuclear’ Caslib (Canadian Winner). The winner of the Grand Final will take home the $50,000 grand prize and Championship Trophy from HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas.

Oilers hire former Flames coach Jim Playfair as assistant

Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have hired former Calgary Flames head coach Jim Playfair as an assistant.

The move Friday reunites Playfair with Dave Tippett, who was hired as Edmonton’s coach in late May. Playfair also served as an assistant to Tippett at Arizona from 2011-17.

Playfair coached Calgary in 2006-07 and also worked as an assistant with the Flames from 2003-06 and 2007-09.

The Oilers drafted Playfair in the first round of the 1982 NHL draft. The defenseman played just two games with the Oilers as part of a 21-game NHL career. He has been coaching for 21 years.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The last two Stanley Cup champions kick off 2019-20 NHL season

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 21, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

The two most recent Stanley Cup champs will go head-to-head to open the 2019-20 NHL season.

Home openers for all 31 teams were announced by the NHL on Friday and the quest for the Stanley Cup begins on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with a four-game slate, including the current Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, who will host the 2017-18 champion Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center.

Opening night will also feature four Canadian teams in action, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs welcoming the Ottawa Senators.

Rounding the night off will be a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks on The Strip.

The complete 1,271-game NHL schedule for the 2019-20 season will be revealed on Tuesday at noon E.T.

FULL LIST OF HOME OPENERS, 2019-20 SEASON

Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Arizona
Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Boston
Boston Bruins: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey
Buffalo Sabres: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey
Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Vancouver
Carolina Hurricanes: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Montreal
Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. San Jose
Colorado Avalanche: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Calgary
Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto
Dallas Stars: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Boston
Detroit Red Wings: Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Dallas
Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Vancouver
Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Tampa Bay
Los Angeles Kings: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Nashville
Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh
Montreal Canadiens: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Detroit
Nashville Predators: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Minnesota
New Jersey Devils: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg
New York Islanders: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Washington
New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Winnipeg
Ottawa Senators: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey
Pittsburgh Penguins: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Buffalo
San Jose Sharks: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Vegas
St. Louis Blues: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Washington
Tampa Bay Lightning: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa
Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles
Vegas Golden Knights: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. San Jose
Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina
Winnipeg Jets: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Minnesota

Is P.K. Subban on the verge of being moved again?

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 21, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
7 Comments

His name is floating around in that air space again, according to TSN insider Bob McKenzie.

And it’s not that surprising this time around. This isn’t 2016 when the Montreal Canadiens decided to trade Subban for Shea Weber for some reason.

This time, at least, there’s sound reasoning behind any move that would be made — the salary cap.

The Predators got a gift from the Canadiens three years ago in Subban, who despite getting paid $9 million a season, was one of the best defensemen in the game and years younger than Weber, who moved the other direction.

Subban is still one of the best defensemen in the game. But Subban’s cap hit is proving to be difficult in 2019 and while this feels odd to write, they’d have a pretty good defense core without Subban.

The primary motivator behind moving Subban — or Kyle Turris, as Pierre LeBrun suggests — would be cap relief so they could extend Roman Josi long-term.

Josi’s coming into the final year of a ridiculously team-friendly, seven-year, $28 million deal. One of the game’s premier rearguards is going to get a raise and a substantial one from the $4 million annual average value right now. Like double, or more.

One would think dishing off Turris’ contract would be a better play. Turris has five years left on a six-year deal that pays him $6 million per season. But consider that he’s played 120 of a possible 184 games over the past two seasons and has just 65 points in those 120 games.

Few GMs are going to want to take on that salary with that underwhelming production.

So it makes sense that Subban, coveted by every other GM not named Marc Bergevin, would be the guy getting shopped.

The Predators have just $6 million and change to play with this summer, and there’s talk that they want to sign free agent forward Matt Duchene, whose value is likely in the $10 million range given the market right now.

Paying Josi in the same neighborhood and having Subban and Turris on top of that isn’t going to allow any of that to work.

One interesting thing to note, as well, is that Subban has no restrictions on being traded. No no-movement clause. No no-trade clause. Nada.

Like McKenzie said, however, there are no guarantees that any big deal is made over the next 48 hours.

Tallon ready to be aggressive in free agency for Panthers

By Sean LeahyJun 21, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
3 Comments

The hiring of Joel Quenneville was the first move in what Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon is hoping will be a big off-season for the franchise. Now with the beginning of the free agency period 10 days away, he has a message to those players who might be interested in joining the team.

“Well, I hope those people have a lot of sunscreen,” Tallon said on Thursday. “Come down to Florida, it’s nice and hot. We’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to do the right thing and hope the chips fall where they may. But we’re going to make sure we’re in there and be aggressive.”

The Panthers missed the playoffs for the third straight season and with a projected $20M in cap space, per Cap Friendly, and no real big extensions to hand out in-house, Tallon is ready to dive into the free agent market and land some big fish. 

“We’ve got the full support of [Panthers owner] Vinnie Viola,” Tallon said. “He wants me to be aggressive in free agency and wants to spend to the [salary cap ceiling], so we’re going to do what the boss wants us to do. I’m happy with that. With our new coaching staff and the flexibility we have, we’re very optimistic about our future.”

[Salary cap could spawn NHL trade frenzy]

General managers are still waiting to find out the final salary cap numbers for the 2019-20 NHL season, but spending to whatever the limit ends up being will be music to Panthers fans’ ears. Quenneville’s hiring was huge, but now Tallon needs to deliver on the goal of an aggressive summer reshaping the roster. Roberto Luongo‘s future is in doubt and those rumors of Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin coming to Sunrise as a pair linger.

“I want to sell our wares and tell them where we’re headed and what we’re doing in the marketplace,” Tallon said. “Yeah, I’d love them to know [Quenneville] and I face to face. We have a solid culture there now. We’ve got a coach in place for the next five years. Vinnie Viola’s committed, we’re staying there. We have got stability all through the organization and we’re committed to winning, and those are the things that we want to say, regardless of where we’re located.  

“You could be located anywhere. If you’re not committed, it doesn’t matter. We have to let people know and show them that we are committed.”

