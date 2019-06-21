More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The last two Stanley Cup champions kick off 2019-20 NHL season

By Scott BilleckJun 21, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT
The two most recent Stanley Cup champs will go head-to-head to open the 2019-20 NHL season.

Home openers for all 31 teams were announced by the NHL on Friday and the quest for the Stanley Cup begins on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with a four-game slate, including the current Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, who will host the 2017-18 champion Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center.

Opening night will also feature four Canadian teams in action, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs welcoming the Ottawa Senators.

Rounding the night off will be a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks on The Strip.

The complete 1,271-game NHL schedule for the 2019-20 season will be revealed on Tuesday at noon E.T.

FULL LIST OF HOME OPENERS, 2019-20 SEASON

Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Arizona
Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Boston
Boston Bruins: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey
Buffalo Sabres: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey
Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Vancouver
Carolina Hurricanes: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Montreal
Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. San Jose
Colorado Avalanche: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Calgary
Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto
Dallas Stars: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Boston
Detroit Red Wings: Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Dallas
Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Vancouver
Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Tampa Bay
Los Angeles Kings: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Nashville
Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh
Montreal Canadiens: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Detroit
Nashville Predators: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Minnesota
New Jersey Devils: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg
New York Islanders: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Washington
New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Winnipeg
Ottawa Senators: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey
Pittsburgh Penguins: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Buffalo
San Jose Sharks: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Vegas
St. Louis Blues: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Washington
Tampa Bay Lightning: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa
Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles
Vegas Golden Knights: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. San Jose
Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina
Winnipeg Jets: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Minnesota

Oilers hire former Flames coach Jim Playfair as assistant

Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have hired former Calgary Flames head coach Jim Playfair as an assistant.

The move Friday reunites Playfair with Dave Tippett, who was hired as Edmonton’s coach in late May. Playfair also served as an assistant to Tippett at Arizona from 2011-17.

Playfair coached Calgary in 2006-07 and also worked as an assistant with the Flames from 2003-06 and 2007-09.

The Oilers drafted Playfair in the first round of the 1982 NHL draft. The defenseman played just two games with the Oilers as part of a 21-game NHL career. He has been coaching for 21 years.

Is P.K. Subban on the verge of being moved again?

By Scott BilleckJun 21, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
His name is floating around in that air space again, according to TSN insider Bob McKenzie.

And it’s not that surprising this time around. This isn’t 2016 when the Montreal Canadiens decided to trade Subban for Shea Weber for some reason.

This time, at least, there’s sound reasoning behind any move that would be made — the salary cap.

The Predators got a gift from the Canadiens three years ago in Subban, who despite getting paid $9 million a season, was one of the best defensemen in the game and years younger than Weber, who moved the other direction.

Subban is still one of the best defensemen in the game. But Subban’s cap hit is proving to be difficult in 2019 and while this feels odd to write, they’d have a pretty good defense core without Subban.

The primary motivator behind moving Subban — or Kyle Turris, as Pierre LeBrun suggests — would be cap relief so they could extend Roman Josi long-term.

Josi’s coming into the final year of a ridiculously team-friendly, seven-year, $28 million deal. One of the game’s premier rearguards is going to get a raise and a substantial one from the $4 million annual average value right now. Like double, or more.

One would think dishing off Turris’ contract would be a better play. Turris has five years left on a six-year deal that pays him $6 million per season. But consider that he’s played 120 of a possible 184 games over the past two seasons and has just 65 points in those 120 games.

Few GMs are going to want to take on that salary with that underwhelming production.

So it makes sense that Subban, coveted by every other GM not named Marc Bergevin, would be the guy getting shopped.

The Predators have just $6 million and change to play with this summer, and there’s talk that they want to sign free agent forward Matt Duchene, whose value is likely in the $10 million range given the market right now.

Paying Josi in the same neighborhood and having Subban and Turris on top of that isn’t going to allow any of that to work.

One interesting thing to note, as well, is that Subban has no restrictions on being traded. No no-movement clause. No no-trade clause. Nada.

Like McKenzie said, however, there are no guarantees that any big deal is made over the next 48 hours.

Tallon ready to be aggressive in free agency for Panthers

By Sean LeahyJun 21, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
The hiring of Joel Quenneville was the first move in what Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon is hoping will be a big off-season for the franchise. Now with the beginning of the free agency period 10 days away, he has a message to those players who might be interested in joining the team.

“Well, I hope those people have a lot of sunscreen,” Tallon said on Thursday. “Come down to Florida, it’s nice and hot. We’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to do the right thing and hope the chips fall where they may. But we’re going to make sure we’re in there and be aggressive.”

The Panthers missed the playoffs for the third straight season and with a projected $20M in cap space, per Cap Friendly, and no real big extensions to hand out in-house, Tallon is ready to dive into the free agent market and land some big fish. 

“We’ve got the full support of [Panthers owner] Vinnie Viola,” Tallon said. “He wants me to be aggressive in free agency and wants to spend to the [salary cap ceiling], so we’re going to do what the boss wants us to do. I’m happy with that. With our new coaching staff and the flexibility we have, we’re very optimistic about our future.”

[Salary cap could spawn NHL trade frenzy]

General managers are still waiting to find out the final salary cap numbers for the 2019-20 NHL season, but spending to whatever the limit ends up being will be music to Panthers fans’ ears. Quenneville’s hiring was huge, but now Tallon needs to deliver on the goal of an aggressive summer reshaping the roster. Roberto Luongo‘s future is in doubt and those rumors of Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin coming to Sunrise as a pair linger.

“I want to sell our wares and tell them where we’re headed and what we’re doing in the marketplace,” Tallon said. “Yeah, I’d love them to know [Quenneville] and I face to face. We have a solid culture there now. We’ve got a coach in place for the next five years. Vinnie Viola’s committed, we’re staying there. We have got stability all through the organization and we’re committed to winning, and those are the things that we want to say, regardless of where we’re located.  

“You could be located anywhere. If you’re not committed, it doesn’t matter. We have to let people know and show them that we are committed.”

Perry talks buyout, longing for another Stanley Cup

By Scott BilleckJun 21, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Sometimes, the best players in any sport are the ones playing with a chip on their shoulder.

That might make adding Corey Perry as an unrestricted free agent a mouth-watering proposition for several teams come July 1.

Left stinging after getting bought out by the Anaheim Ducks earlier this week, Perry spoke with TSN about the situation he finds himself in.

“It was just one of those things,” Perry told Frank Seravalli. “When I was told, I didn’t expect that to come out of their mouths. I respect their decision. It’s tough when you’ve been there for so long, it’s all you know. But I don’t have a bad word to say about the Ducks and how they’ve treated me over the years. Everyone in the organization was good to me.”

Perry’s got enough money coming from the Ducks, who owe him $11 million over the next four seasons, that he can take a much friendlier (perhaps bonus-laden) contract and still laugh all the way to the bank.

But the 34-year-old isn’t worried about his bottom line, it appears. He wants to win a Stanley Cup again after tasting its sweet nectar with the Ducks in 2007.

“This has definitely lit a fire in me,” Perry said. “I want to win again. I’ve felt that feeling at every level and I want to feel it again. I watch teams win the Stanley Cup every year and I see how much emotion comes up when they win. It’s the hardest trophy to win and you need on-ice leadership and experience. I will get back to the player I used to be.”

How much Perry can contribute is an argument worth having. He’s fallen off a cliff in terms of production, but he’s also battled injuries for a while now.

Perry told Seravalli that he’s 100 percent now, admitting he came back too early from knee surgery last September. And Perry said he’s training in a new way, including working with a power skating coach and not waiting until August to get back onto the ice.

“I’m doing a lot more already than in previous years,” Perry said. “When you go in to a new team, you want to go in at your best. You have to make your own way, new teammates, new coaches, and earn your respect. I’m going to go in with a purpose.”

Seravalli’s story suggests that several teams will be interested in Perry, and some already are according to an unnamed NHL general manager.

“He’ll have no problem finding a job,” that GM told TSN.

And why would he? Despite his age and his slow down, Perry has Stanley Cup-winning experience and a bevy of other successes on his resume at all levels of the game.

And it’s likely that he’ll be available at a bargain, even if there’s a bidding war.

