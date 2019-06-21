More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick

By Sean LeahyJun 21, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
VANCOUVER — The New Jersey Devils used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to select Jack Hughes from the United States National Team Development Program Friday night at Rogers Arena.

Atop the draft projections and scouting rankings all season long, Hughes is the second No. 1 overall pick by the Devils in the last three seasons following Nico Hischier’s selection in 2017. He’s now the eighth American to be taken first overall and only the second player chosen in that spot since Patrick Kane in 2007.

The 18-year-old Hughes was a prolific scorer during his time with the USNTDP. He broke Clayton Keller’s points record with 228 in 110 career games.  Internationally, he represented the U.S. at two U18 World Championships, winning silver and bronze, and led the tournament in scoring both times while earning MVP honors in 2018. He also helped the Americans to silver at 2019 World Junior Championship and played seven games at the World Championship this spring.

During that experience at the World Championship, Hughes was able to play with Kane, the player who he’s compared to a lot. The Chicago Blackhawks star had nothing but high praise for the young forward.

“I feel like when smaller players come into the League and they have that offensive- type game, it seems to be easy to compare them to a guy like me,” Kane said. “But I think he does a lot of things better than me, to be honest with you. He’s always moving, always skating, and even if he’s not near the puck or the action, he’s still got his speed and he’s coming into the zone or coming into the action with a lot of movement and speed.”

Hughes’ older brother Quinn was chosen seventh overall last year by the Vancouver Canucks. Younger brother Luke will play for the USNTDP next season and is draft eligible in 2021.

MORE: Jack Hughes and the impact of USA Hockey

Winners and losers of the 2019 NHL Draft

By Sean LeahyJun 22, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
VANCOUVER — The 2019 NHL Draft is complete. Jack Hughes went first and Jeremy Michel was chosen with the 217th and final pick. A quiet first day was followed by a loud second day that saw a handful of big trades and a number of teams swapping draft picks.

A lot happened, so let’s take a look at some winners and losers from draft weekend.

WINNER: USA Hockey

There were 59 Americans were selected in Vancouver this weekend, led by Hughes, who went first overall to the New Jersey Devils. Hughes is the eighth American to be chosen with the first pick and only the second since 2007.  For the first time in draft history, seven of the first 15 picks were from the U.S., with a record eight coming directly from the United States National Team Development Program. (Hughes, Alex Turcotte, Trevor Zegras, Matthew Boldy, Spencer Knight, Cameron York, Cole Caufield, who makes the Canadiens a winner, and John Beecher.)

LOSER: Ontario Hockey League

For the first time in 33 years no players from the OHL went in the top 10 picks. They ended up with 25 players going in the seven rounds, down from 35 a year ago.

WINNER: Colorado Avalanche

A team that is on the rise had two first-round picks and are positioning themselves as big players over the next few seasons. Thanks to the Senators, the Avalanche had the No. 4 pick and used that on defenseman Bowen Byram. With Cale Makar and Sam Girard excelling already, Byram, a quality puck mover, will only strengthen the blue line.

At No. 16 they picked center Alex Newhook, who became the sixth Newfoundland native to be a first-round selection.

WINNER:  Yukon hockey

Yukon-born Dylan Cozens became the first player selected in the first round when was picked by the Buffalo Sabres seventh overall. He’s the third Whitehorse native to be drafted following Peter Sturgeon (1974, Boston) and Bobby House (1991, Chicago).

LOSER: Day 1 trades

Usually the lead up to the draft and then Round 1 gives us some interesting trades. This year? Nope. There was no fun to be had Friday night as teams continued discussing moves, but there was no player moves consummated.

WINNER:  Day 2 trades

Before Round 2 even began we had news that Patrick Marleau and P.K. Subban had been traded, along with the initial details of J.T. Miller being sent to the Canucks. There was talk of there being a ton of chatter among general managers this week compared to previous off-season. Maybe now that we know the salary cap range for next season the deals will continue into the week leading into free agency?

LOSER: The J.T. Miller price

The Canucks were part of that active Saturday morning adding Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional 2020 or 2021 first-round pick, a 2019 third-round selection, and goaltender Marek Mazanec. The versatile 26-year-old forward still has four years left on his deal that carries a $5.25M cap hit. Tampa gets cap relief while the Canucks gets a top-six forward coming off a year where he shot four percent. GM Jim Benning gave up a bit of the future — a potential lottery pick — in an attempt to fix problems now. 

WINNER: Walk-up songs

The 31 first round draft picks were able to choose their own walk-up song this year as they made their way to the stage at Rogers Arena. Sadly, Arthur Kaliyev went early in Round 2, robbing us of hearing “Old Town Road.”

LOSER: Slovakia

While countries like the U.S. (57) and Finland (22) saw increases in the number of players drafted from last year, Slovakia saw a drop from five in 2018 to one in 2019. Meanwhile, Belarus had three players drafted this year, tying the record from 2004.

WINNER:  The Foote family

Two year after the Tampa Bay Lightning selected Cal Foote with the 14th pick in 2017, Julien BriseBois added another member of the Foote family to the franchise by choosing Nolan 27th overall. The Footes are now the fourth set of brothers to be drafted by the same team, joining Dave and Mark Hunter (Montreal), Daniel and Henrik Sedin (Vancouver), and Duane and Brent Sutter (New York Islanders).

WINNER: Ray Shero

In the span of about 16 hours, the New Jersey Devils Jack Hughes first overall and then acquired Subban. He had the salary cap space to work with and took full advantage of it, knowing some teams may have shied away until they learned what the 2019-20 cap range would look like.. 

So if you’re keeping track, Shero has acquired Subban and Taylor Hall — how will this affect his extension talks? — for a package of Adam Larsson, Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and two second-round picks. Pretty, pretty good.

LOSER: The return for Subban

While moving Subban’s contract and not retaining any salary in the deal will help in his pursuit of an impact forward (Matt Duchene, hello!) this summer, the return for the defenseman was underwhelming. 

“We had to make a business decision,” Poile said in a statement. “With an aim at strengthening our forward corps this offseason, and the continued strength of our defensive group, we felt it was necessary to clear up salary cap space this way.”

It was a straight salary dump and now freeing up the cap space ups the pressure to land a big fish in free agency, especially if Duchene is the No. 1 target.

WINNER:  Devils-Rangers rivalry

P.K. Subban. Jacob Trouba (if he signs!). Jack Hughes. Kaapo Kakko. There was an injection of juice into the Metropolitan Division rivalry this weekend. Both teams are in the midst of changing their futures, and the additions on draft weekend will certainly go a long way to doing that. Add in the New York Islanders to the mix and the Metropolitan Division and hockey in the New York metropolitan area just got more interesting.

NHL salary cap ceiling set at $81.5 million for 2019-20 season

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 22, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
The NHL and NHLPA announced the salary cap range for the 2019-20 season on Saturday evening, and the upper limit is a bit lower than it was previously expected to be throughout much of the past season.

The league will have an $81.5 million cap ceiling for this upcoming season and a $60.2 million floor.

That means the cap increased $2 million from the $79.5 million ceiling the league had for the 2018-19 season.

Earlier projections for the number had the number going up as high as the $83 million mark.

The lower number is obviously going to be problematic for teams that already pressed against the cap as every little bit of money counts for those teams. It is going to be an especially big problem for a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs that already had limited room to work with, needs to figure out a way to sign restricted free agent Mitch Marner (a potential target for an offer sheet), while also making improvements to a roster that has not finished higher than third place or won a playoff series in each of the past three seasons.

Other teams that are going to be feeling the crunch include the Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, and Dallas Stars, all of which have less than $10 million to work with at the current time.

There are currently six teams still sitting below the salary cap floor: Philadelphia Flyers, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and Colorado Avalanche.

Teams like the Jets and Avalanche will easily get there, especially once they do new contracts for restricted free agents like Patrik Laine (Winnipeg), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg) and Mikko Rantanen (Colorado).

Ray Shero on Subban trade, Hall’s future with Devils

By Sean LeahyJun 22, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
VANCOUVER — Ray Shero and David Poile started communicating about P.K. Subban earlier this week and heading into Saturday morning the New Jersey Devils general manager was unsure where things stood.

The Nashville Predators GM has been busy trying to free up cap space to pursue an impact forward while also leaving room to extend defenseman Roman Josi. The Devils’ second round pick (No. 34) was always involved in the discussions, so Shero needed to know one way or the other before Round 2 began.

Poile rang Shero Saturday morning before the teams arrived at Rogers Arena for the second day of the 2019 NHL Draft and asked if he still wanted to go through with the deal. Not long after it was official and Subban became a New Jersey Devil.

“I’ve always been a fan of P.K. Subban from his Belleville days,” said Shero. “Just watching him in the playoffs [with] Pittsburgh and Montreal, he’s a competitor. His legacy, in terms of off ice stuff is well known. But on the ice he’s a competitor and wants to win. I love the fact he’s not won a Cup yet, he’s hungry for that.”

[Predators send P.K. Subban to Devils]

Subban’s contract carries a $9M cap hit and ends after the 2021-22 season. Not too many teams would have been willing to take that on, especially not knowing the 2019-20 salary upper and lower limits. Poile said he was in discussions with four teams, some of which involved salary retention. Ultimately, the Devils had the cap space and Shero used it to his advantage by being able to take on the entire salary.

Taylor Hall’s future

The update on extension talks with Hall is that there is no update. Shero said he told Hall’s agent that he wanted to get through the draft and free agency before they sit down and talk about the forward’s future. 

Neither side is in a rush with Hall under contract through the 2019-20 season. The decision is a big one for both sides and it will require a significant financial commitment from the Devils.

“There’s no promises. But we’re on the same page because I really think it’s important for both us and Taylor,” said Shero. “It’s a huge decision on his part and for the franchise as well. It’s important to me to be able to sit down with Taylor and go over with where we are as a franchise.”

The relationship between Shero and Hall is in a good place. They’re open with one another and the franchise is going to do everything it can to retain him. Shero did speak with Hall before making the Subban trade and the forward was very supportive of the move. Adding Hughes and Subban to the roster will go a long way to helping the Devils bounce back after a playoff-less 2018-19 season.

Of course, Shero likely isn’t done for the off-season. Next up is free agency on July 1, another opportunity to add to a winning weekend.

“We want to improve the franchise,” Shero said. “Of course we want Taylor to stay. He’s under contract for another year. … I think we’re making steps in the right direction. We got really lucky to win the lottery twice now, so we want to take advantage of it. It’s great for New Jersey and our franchise.”

Trade: Lightning free up cap space by sending Miller to Canucks

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 22, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
Saturday seems all right for freeing up cap space.

It’s no Elton John classic, but it seems to be a popular hit among National Hockey League general managers on the second day of the 2019 NHL Draft as the Tampa Bay Lightning followed the Nashville Predators and loosened their cap belt by trading J.T. Miller to the Vancouver Canucks for prospect goalie Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional first rounder in 2020.

The Canucks are set to take on the full of Miller’s $5.25 million cap hit over the next four years, which is key for the Lightning.

Tampa had just $5.876 million to play with before the trading of Miller and they’ve yet to sign restricted free agent Brayden Point, who could be in the $9 million range per season.

This is not to mention some of other issues they’re going to have in the future, including a big-money extension for Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, who will be a restricted free agent after next season.

The Lightning already shed $5.8 million by moving Ryan Callahan to the long-term injured-reserve list earlier this week.

For the Canucks, the trade is good in the sense they get a solid player in Miller, but not so great that they had to give up a conditional first-round pick for him. The Canucks are rebuilding and rebuilding teams shouldn’t be trading opening round picks. See: Ottawa.

“J.T. Miller is an experienced and versatile offensive contributor,” Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a release from the club. “This deal is about acquiring a player who can have an immediate impact on our top six forward group for term. The pick we’ve given is conditional meaning if we’re involved in the 2020 draft lottery, it moves to 2021 as a 1st round selection.”

So there are the terms of the conditional pick. It takes away some immediate risk for the Canucks. The 2021 pick, however, is not lottery protected.

