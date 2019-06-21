More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick

By Sean LeahyJun 21, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VANCOUVER — The New Jersey Devils used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to select Jack Hughes from the United States National Team Development Program Friday night at Rogers Arena.

Atop the draft projections and scouting rankings all season long, Hughes is the second No. 1 overall pick by the Devils in the last three seasons following Nico Hischier’s selection in 2017. He’s now the eighth American to be taken first overall and only the second player chosen in that spot since Patrick Kane in 2007.

The 18-year-old Hughes was a prolific scorer during his time with the USNTDP. He broke Clayton Keller’s points record with 228 in 110 career games.  Internationally, he represented the U.S. at two U18 World Championships, winning silver and bronze, and led the tournament in scoring both times while earning MVP honors in 2018. He also helped the Americans to silver at 2019 World Junior Championship and played seven games at the World Championship this spring.

During that experience at the World Championship, Hughes was able to play with Kane, the player who he’s compared to a lot. The Chicago Blackhawks star had nothing but high praise for the young forward.

“I feel like when smaller players come into the League and they have that offensive- type game, it seems to be easy to compare them to a guy like me,” Kane said. “But I think he does a lot of things better than me, to be honest with you. He’s always moving, always skating, and even if he’s not near the puck or the action, he’s still got his speed and he’s coming into the zone or coming into the action with a lot of movement and speed.”

Hughes’ older brother Quinn was chosen seventh overall last year by the Vancouver Canucks. Younger brother Luke will play for the USNTDP next season and is draft eligible in 2021.

MORE: Jack Hughes and the impact of USA Hockey

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL Draft: Senators, others have quality to chose from in Round 2

By Scott BilleckJun 22, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Ottawa Senators have been handed a gift.

Their biggest challenge isn’t seeing what’s right in front of them. No. That’s in plain view. The biggest hurdle for general manager Pierre Dorion and Co. is not to botch it.

Don’t overthink it.

Accept the offering that has been laid before you.

It’s been a bad season for the Senators, so getting this break at the 2019 NHL Draft should feel good for Senators fans who’ve needed one.

Losing Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene at various points was a disaster. Their owned is despised. And even on Friday during Round 1, when they should be excited about the next young, talented addition joining the club, they instead had to watch the Colorado Avalanche select at No. 4, a pick that was theirs prior to trading for Duchene.

A season to forget. And perhaps they can start doing that on Saturday morning when Round 2 begins and they’re on the clock with the 32nd overall pick. Given how the first round panned out, and how there’s still a bevy of talent available to them, there’s a reason for optimism.

Depending on who you ask and what trade board you pluck the names from, there are several names that could have gone in Friday’s first round that ended up not for various reasons.

Arthur Kaliyev is just one example.

He was ranked 13th by The Athletic and by EliteProspects.com in their final draft rankings yet his name wasn’t called on Friday.

Why? Rankings aren’t the be-all, end-all, but outside of HockeyProspect.com, seven different websites/pundits had him ranked as a first-round draft pick.

But like any player who’s highly-touted but slips, often times there are questions. And Kaliyev has a few attached to his name.

Another name that wasn’t heard over the speakers in Vancouver on Friday was Bobby Brink.

Brink, whose middle name is Orr, after Bobby Orr, of course, is still available despite most lists having him ranked inside the first round.

Elite Prospects and Hockey Prospects each had him at 15th on their lists, while others had him in the 20s and a couple had him sliding into Day 2.

Best of the Rest
Pavel Dorofeyev – LW/RW – highest pre-draft ranking – 16th (Elite Prospects)
Nils Höglander – LW – highest pre-draft ranking – 18th (The Athletic)
Patrik Puistola – LW  – highest pre-draft ranking – 19th (The Athletic)
Matthew Robertson – D – highest pre-draft ranking – 19th (Future Considerations/ISS)
Vladislav Kolyachonok – D – highest pre-draft ranking – 22nd (Hockey Prospects)
Nicholas Robertson – C/LW – highest pre-draft ranking – 25th (The Athletic)

The draft reconvenes at 1 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. Here’s the full order for the second round.

Round 2
32. Ottawa
33. Los Angeles
34. New Jersey
35. Detroit
36. Carolina (from BUF)
37. Carolina (from NYR)
38. Edmonton
39. Anaheim
40. Vancouver
41. San Jose (from PHI)
42. Minnesota
43. Chicago
44. Ottawa (from FLA-SJS)
45. Arizona
46. Montreal
47. Colorado
48. Vegas
49. NY Rangers (from DAL)
50. Montreal (from CBJ-VGK)
51. Winnipeg
52. Florida (from PIT)
53. Toronto
54. Detroit (from NYI-VGK)
55. New Jersey (from NSH)
56. Washington
57. NY Islanders (from CGY)
58. NY Rangers (from TBL)
59. Carolina
60. Detroit (from SJS)
61. New Jersey (from BOS)
62. St. Louis

MORE:
New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick
Rangers select Kaapo Kakko with second overall pick
USA Hockey big winner of Round 1
2019 NHL Draft tracker — Round 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck.

Devils-Rangers rivalry gets boost thanks to Hughes, Kakko

By Sean LeahyJun 22, 2019, 4:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

VANCOUVER — Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko will be linked together for the rest of their careers after they were the top two picks in the 2019 NHL Draft Friday at Rogers Arena. Not only will the comparisons and debates about their play go on for years, they are now in the middle of a longtime rivalry between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers.

“I was thinking about that this morning. And how good is that?,” said Rangers president John Davidson. “Rivalries across the river. It’s going to be talked about for a long, long, long time. I think that’s just the greatest. It’s fantastic. I think that’s what hockey needs.”

The No. 1 and No. 2 selections in the draft only met for the first time before Thursday’s top prospects media availability, but they’ll see plenty of one another as Metropolitan Division rivals. There’s no love lost when the Devils and Rangers get together, but after a few down years for the franchises this is an injection of buzz that the rivalry needed.

“They’ll be linked together. I think it’s great for the NHL, but it’s great for us,” said Devils general manager Ray Shero. “A couple years ago you had Auston Matthew and Patrik Laine. They’re great players but one’s in Toronto, one’s in Winnipeg, they play each other twice a year. Then you’ve got Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, they’re great players. One’s in Edmonton, one’s in Buffalo, they play twice a year.

“This is kind of spicy, you know? So we look forward to it. The competition’s great. … For the Rangers and Devils fans, it should  be really good. That’s what we’re hoping for and we’re hoping it’s just a little bit better for the Devils.”

While the talk for years will be Jack vs. Kakko, the hockey world pitting those two against one another won’t be a factor that fuels Hughes to succeed.

“I don’t think I need any extra motivation,” said Hughes during the Stanley Cup Final. “Once you get to that level you’re in the NHL. You’re playing [Sidney] Crosby, you’re playing [Ryan] O’Reilly, you’re playing unbelievable players every night. For me, it’ll just be a lot of fun to be linked with [Kakko] for a lot of years.”

MORE:
New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick
Rangers select Kaapo Kakko with second overall pick
USA Hockey big winner of Round 1
2019 NHL Draft tracker — Round 1

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Canucks risk ‘Russian Factor’ with Podkolzin at No. 10

By James O'BrienJun 22, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
2 Comments

Hockey fans learned some answers to some interesting questions during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday.

  • Big players seemingly were valued more than small, as big center Kirby Dach surpassed his projections to go third overall to the Blackhawks, while spritely sniper Cole Caulfield slipped to the Canadiens at No. 15.
  • Spencer Knight did, indeed, become an increasingly rare first-round goalie when the Panthers snapped him up at 13.
  • The Red Wings answered the question of biggest reach, at least perception-wise, in shocking the crowd by getting Moritz Seider as early as sixth. Biggest steal is a matter of perception, as well, though Caulfield is in the conversation.
  • And, yes, a boatload of Americans – actually, the boat needs to be reasonably big – went in the first round. A record-breaking boat.

One lingering, annual question for draft is: how will “The Russian Factor” influence where a prospect goes. In the case of Vasili Podkolzin, the intriguing Russian forward went to the Vancouver Canucks at 10th overall.

As you can see from the video above, some Canucks fans were thrilled:

Others maybe had mixed feelings:

While plenty adorably chanted “Da,” as in yes, in welcoming Podkolzin.

Some fans might be concerned about “The Russian Factor.” In a nutshell, the concern with drafting some Russian players is that it can sometimes be difficult to control their development process, particularly when it comes to the threat of KHL contracts. It’s not just about the current CBA severely limiting what a player can make on entry-level deals, but that’s a factor when you consider the much stronger chances that a Russian player may eye the KHL.

That’s absolutely relevant with Podkolzin, who’s actually already on a KHL contract, and is expected to honor it for two more seasons.

Canucks GM Jim Benning didn’t seem too worried about that situation in discussing the pick with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shortly after it was made. Benning explained that, in the 10th spot, the player the Canucks picked would probably need two years of development, anyway.

Maybe that’s not true – NBC’s Pierre McGuire stated that an immediate leap wasn’t that far fetched if there weren’t restrictions – but overall, the Canucks have a point.

And they also have a tantalizing situation, as Podkolzin is often described as an explosive talent, setting the stage for Vancouver to have a dynamic talent base including Podkolzin, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Quinn Hughes. That must be exciting for Canucks fans, and fans of exciting hockey as a whole.

Interestingly, though, Podkolzin isn’t just a test case for whether teams should be worried about “The Russian Factor” of struggling to get a prospect to the NHL. This could also be a litmus test regarding scouts seeing big skills and potential, versus those who believe that teams are too quick to overlook the numbers.

In a June 12 column about prospects to avoid, The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler voiced some concern about Podkolzin’s spotty production (sub required), at least when it came to him landing in the top 10:

Podkolzin, as I’ve written since my preliminary ranking last fall, is a player who catches your eye because he appears heavily involved in games physically and heavily involved in the offence through the way he attacks with the puck, but doesn’t often enough make plays that result in positive outcomes. There’s a difference between catching your eye and winning hockey games. And instincts can only take you so far. I’m all for players who attempt to make plays but there’s a level of awareness required to become a great player at the next level and I fear that Podkolzin may be limited to an energizing third-line role without a steep development of that skill in the next few seasons.

Now, it’s important to realize that Wheeler still penciled in Podkolzin as being worth picking in the 13-20 range, so even those with some mild misgivings believe in him as a prospect.

Overall, there are enough wrinkles to make the Podkolzin pick very interesting.

Frankly, the Canucks have made a lot of puzzling decisions over the years, from a slew of shaky signings in free agency, to the disconcerting notion of adding Peter Chiarelli to a front office that already seems to march the beat of the wrong drummer. Yet, the one area where they’ve had some big recent successes is the draft. Calling Elias Pettersson at fifth overall a steal might feel weird, but you can bet that the Flyers wish they could have gotten him at second instead of Nolan Patrick. (Sorry Nolan.) Brock Boeser was a heist at 23rd in 2015, and Quinn Hughes sure looks like the right call at seventh overall from last year.

Considering that the Canucks got relatively weak draft lottery luck in landing the 10th pick this year, fans have to be absolutely delighted that Vancouver selected Podkolzin. Especially with some of the peculiar decisions that were made before and after they selected at No. 10.

There are ways this can go wrong, however, making Podkolzin’s development very interesting to watch.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL Draft: USA Hockey big winner of Round 1

By Adam GretzJun 22, 2019, 12:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The first round of the 2019 NHL draft started with an American-born player, Jack Hughes, going to the New Jersey Devils with the No. 1 overall pick.

It wrapped up with another American-born player, Ryan Johnson, going to the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 31 pick.

In between those two bookends were a lot more American-born players as 11 of the first 31 players selected in this year’s class were born in the United States.

Even more amazing than that number is the fact that nine of those players have ties to the United States Hockey League, with EIGHT of them having all played for the U.S. National Development team (Johnson is the only USHL player that was not a member of that team).

That number sets a new NHL draft record for the most players selected from one team in the first round (the previous record was four).

A few facts to wrap all of that up…

• The Devils made Hughes the eight American-born player to ever go first overall in the draft. It was no surprise he was the top pick as he has been expected to go in that spot for more than a year now and will be the foundation the Devil’s organization alongside Nico Hischier (the 2017 No. 1 overall pick) and, if they can re-sign him, Taylor Hall.

• After Hughes, there were two other National Development Team players selected in the top-10 with Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings, No. 5 overall), and Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks, No. 9 overall) both being selected at the top of the draft. This is the fourth time in the past six years multiple American-born players went in the top-10 of the draft.

• There was a run on National Development team players between picks 12-15 with Matthew Boldy (Minnesota Wild), Spencer Knight (Florida Panthers), Cameron York (Philadelphia Flyers), and Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens) all going in a row. There is a lot of intrigue with those picks. Knight was the first goalie to go off the board in this year’s class and is only the 10th American-born goalie to ever go in the first round of the draft. York’s development will be interesting to watch because the Flyers traded down from pick No. 11, picking up an extra pick this year’s class. Then there is Caufield, perhaps the most intriguing player in this year’s class. What he lacks in size he makes up for in game-breaking goal-scoring ability. Given his build and incredible production he is going to draw inevitable comparisons to Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat, and if he becomes anything close to that the Canadiens and their fans are going to be extremely happy.

• After the selection of Caufield at No. 15, there was a bit of a gap in US Development Team players until the Boston Bruins took John Beecher at No. 30 to help start restocking their center depth.

• In between all of them, Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) and Nolan Foote (Tampa Bay Lightning) were the other two American-born players selected. Foote is the younger brother of Cal Foote, the Lightning’s first-round pick in 2017. Both of them are the sons of former NHL defender Adam Foote.

Related: Complete Round 1 draft tracker

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 