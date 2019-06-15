More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Hometown hero Maroon celebrates Stanley Cup family style

Associated PressJun 15, 2019, 10:12 AM EDT
Patrick Maroon lifting the Stanley Cup above his head in a St. Louis Blues uniform fulfilled a lifelong dream.

The moment didn’t compare to holding the Cup just low enough for his son to kiss it. Maroon will be hailed as a hometown hero for signing with the Blues and helping them win their first championship, but what is most important to him was the chance to be around 10-year-old son Anthony and celebrate with him.

”This is truly something I’ll never forget,” Maroon said. ”Me and my son will take this to our grave, and we’ll have memories for life.”

The Maroons on Saturday will get the chance to ride in the first Blues championship parade, the culmination of Maroon’s gamble on himself to take less money and a one-year deal to be around his family.

Patti Maroon was almost speechless at the sight of her youngest son holding the Stanley Cup for her grandson to enjoy. It was a year full of ups and downs, from a horrendous start to the season to an 11-game winning streak, the chance to play in Anthony’s father/son game and the death of his grandfather, Ernie.

Maroon hugged his grandfather on his deathbed just before the playoffs and told him he’d win the Stanley Cup for him. The chance to be around his family on the ice in Boston on Wednesday night with the Cup represented a brand new high.

”Something like I’ve never experienced in my life,” Patti said. ”It doesn’t get better than this. All your dreams as a child and being in the NHL, to get this far, words can’t even explain.”

Maroon authored a signature moment of the championship run when he scored in double overtime of Game 7 in the second round against Dallas. Patti Maroon ranked that moment – Anthony cried when his dad scored – right up there with the Stanley Cup.

Now, about that Stanley Cup. It’s a little different than the makeshift trophy Patrick, his brothers and their friends played for in Patti and Phil Maroon’s basement in Oakville, just outside St. Louis.

Businesses on Telegraph Road there have been trumpeting messages like, ”Congratulations hometown boy” or offering Maroon a free car wash. If Anthony has anything to say about it, Oakville’s main street will host his dad’s summer celebration.

”It feels great to have my dad win the first Stanley Cup that he’s ever won,” Anthony said. ”He’s going to bring it back on Telegraph Road, you know? … I’m really proud of him.”

Maroon’s parents beamed with pride as he took the Cup from teammate Colton Parayko and wanted his son to touch it. He handed it to one of his brothers, too, because this has always been about family for Maroon.

”It’s amazing,” Maroon said. ”Who wouldn’t want it like that? Being from St. Louis and signing in St. Louis and winning the Stanley Cup and bringing it home and being with my family and friends.”

Phil Maroon was there when his youngest son was drafted in 2007 in Columbus, when he made his NHL debut in 2011 in Chicago. A longtime season-ticket holder himself, Phil’s thoughts raced back and forth between Patrick winning the Stanley Cup and that he did so for the city of St. Louis.

”Patrick has been dreaming of this his entire life,” Phil said. ”And he got the opportunity this year and the team came together as one and I couldn’t be more happier for the St. Louis Blues organization and most importantly the St. Louis fans who have been waiting 49 years. My son, so surreal. This is unbelievable.”

Maroon would always pretend to be Brett Hull in childhood basement games, but Hull had to go elsewhere to win the Stanley Cup. The same goes for Chris Pronger, and neither Adam Oates nor Keith Tkachuk ever won it.

Reminded that this Blues team did what 50 others in the franchise’s history couldn’t, Maroon flashed a big smile.

”We did it,” Maroon said. ”We did it. There’s nothing else. We deserve this.”

Parade, rally at the Arch to honor Stanley Cup champ Blues

Associated PressJun 15, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis Saturday for a parade and rally to honor the Blues, Stanley Cup champions for the first time in their 52-year history.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of their first three seasons, without winning a game. They hadn’t been back until this year.

A parade will travel down Market Street to the grounds of the Gateway Arch, where a massive rally is planned.

The last time St. Louis celebrated a sports championship was in 2011, when the Cardinals won the World Series over the Texas Rangers.

Massachusetts restaurant wants to donate blue lobster to St. Louis aquarium

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 14, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar, a restaurant in Eastham, Massachusetts, about two hours from downtown Boston, had a rare find in a recent order of live lobsters — a blue lobster.

It probably wouldn’t be a newsworthy development under normal circumstances, but the nearby hockey team — the Boston Bruins — was just defeated in the Stanley Cup Final by the St. Louis … Blues. That is going to play a role in the fate of the colorful crustacean.

Instead of serving it, Nathan Nickerson III plans on keeping it on display at his restaurant for another week or so before donating it an aquarium, as he told to CNN. His aquarium of choice is one that will be opening later this year in St. Louis as a show of respect to the Stanley Cup champion Blues.

“I’d like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class,” Nickerson said, via CNN.

While it was an intense an physical series on the ice between the two teams (resulting in two different suspensions for Blues players and a number of significant injuries on both sides) there were some good stories off of it, including Blues forward and Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly buying a random Bruins fan a guitar the night before Game 7 of the series.

It is estimated that only one in every two million lobsters is blue.

They get their color through a genetic mutation that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein that changes the color. On the rare occasion they are caught they are typically put back in the sea or donated to an aquarium.

The Blues defeated the Bruins in seven games — with the Cup-clinching Game 7 taking place in Boston — earlier this week to win the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup.

Bruins’ Chara had ‘multiple fractures’ to his jaw

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 14, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
It was widely reported, and even assumed, that Boston Bruins defender Zdeno Chara suffered a broken jaw when he was hit in the face by a puck during the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Chara confirmed all of those reports on Friday during the Bruins’ end of season media availability when he revealed that he had “several fractures” to his jaw.

The Bruins announced that the expected recovery time is 5-6 weeks.

Chara was injured when a shot deflected off his stick and struck him in the face during the Bruins’ Game 4 loss to the Blues. While he returned to the bench that night to watch the third period, he missed the remainder of the game as the Bruins were forced to finish with only five defenders for the second time in the series. They ended up losing both of those games.

He returned for Games 5, 6 and 7 of the series and played in a greatly reduced role. After averaging more than 22 minutes per game he logged just 16, 22, and 16 minutes in the remaining three games of the series. The Bruins ended up losing Games 5 and 7 on home ice, allowing the Blues to win their first ever Stanley Cup.

The 42-year-old Chara signed a one-year extension with the team earlier this season and finished with five goals and nine assists in 62 regular season games, before adding two goals and four assists in the playoffs.

Before he was injured in the Stanley Cup Final, he also sat out the series clinching Game 4 win of the Bruins’ Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury.

Sabres hire Mike Bales, Don Granato to coaching staff

Getty
Associated PressJun 14, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Newly hired Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has begun filling out his staff by hiring Don Granato and Mike Bales, who will take over as the goalie coach.

Krueger also retained Steve Smith, who was an assistant under former Sabres coach Phil Housley, who was fired in April. The team announced the additions Friday, some four weeks after Krueger was hired.

Bales has six seasons of NHL coaching experience, including the past two with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was previously with the Penguins, where Bales was credited with scouting and developing current Pittsburgh starting goalie Matt Murray.

Granato joins the Sabres after spending the past two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was previously the associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin and also spent seven seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate.

