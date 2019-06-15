Flyers waive MacDonald, set to buy him out

Today marks the opening of the buyout window where teams can shed bad contracts (for the most part) and save a little money when it comes to the salary cap. MacDonald’s name was written on the wall on Friday, however, after the Flyers and Washington Capitals swapped Radko Gudas for Matt Niskanen, a defenseman.
MacDonald had a year remaining on his six-year-, $30 million contract he signed prior to the 2014-15 season. The Flyers will save $3.833 million next year, reducing the cap hit from $5 million to just $1.66 million.
MacDonald’s play has tanked in recent times and his minutes followed. He had no goals and nine assists last year in 47 games where he averaged around 16 minutes a night, six less than when he was acquired by the Flyers in 2014 from the New York Islanders.
A team’s “out” to a bad contract, often one that said team signed and one they regretted at some point after the ink hit the signature spot on the contract sheet.
It’s an out with a catch. You can shed cap space, but only some. While mistakes can be forgiven, they’re not forgotten for some time. The length varies from case to case. It’s like getting a divorce but still living with your ex-spouse. You’re free, but not really. It’s not ideal.
The fact is, some relationships end up in that spot, and in hockey, when a usually-high-paid player becomes unwanted — a surplus to requirements — or he’s a square peg that can’t be fit into the round holes of a team’s salary cap, it’s one way to trim off some fat.
The buyout window opens today and will remain open until June 30.
Teams are permitted to buyout a players contract to obtain a reduced salary cap hit over a period of twice the remaining length of the contract. The buyout amount is a function of the players age at the time of the buyout, and are as follows:
One-third of the remaining contract value, if the player is younger than 26 at the time of the buyout
Two-thirds of the remaining contract value, if the player is 26 or older at the time of the buyout
The team still takes a cap hit, and the cap hit by year is calculated as follows:
Multiply the remaining salary (excluding signing bonuses) by the buyout amount (as determined by age) to obtain the total buyout cost
Spread the total buyout cost evenly over twice the remaining contract years
Determine the savings by subtracting the annual buyout cost from Step 2. by the players salary (excluding signing bonuses)
Determine the remaining cap hit by subtracting the savings from Step 3. by the players Annual Average Salary (AAV) (including signing bonuses)
With that out of the way, let’s look at five candidates (in no particular order) who may be bought out over the next two weeks.
The once powerful Kings have been reduced to kingdom more befitting of Jurassic Park. They have their share of stars from yesteryear on that team, and a couple making premium coin for regular, unleaded performance.
Phaneuf is a shade of the player he used to be. It’s understandable, given he’s 34 and on the back nine of his career. He’s got two years remaining on a deal that the Kings will be on the hook for $12 million.
Trading Phaneuf isn’t likely. He had six points in 67 games last year and the Kings, who were dreadful, healthy-scratched Phaneuf down the stretch.
Using CapFriendly’s handy-dandy buyout calculator, we see Phaneuf’s buyout would save the Kings just over $2.8 million, including a ~$4 million savings next year and a more modest $1.583 the following year.
Phaneuf’s cap hit over four years would be a total of $8.375 million, with the Ottawa Senators retaining 25 percent or $2.791 million per the transaction the two teams made in 2018.
Scott Darling, Carolina Hurricanes
A lesson in a team throwing way to much money at a backup goaltender with decent numbers.
Darling has fallen out of favor in Carolina after signing a four-year, $16.6 million deal during the 2017 offseason.
Darling’s play was a disaster in the first year of the deal and Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney took over around December of this past season.
Darling was placed on waivers and was unsurprisingly not claimed and seems a shoe-in for an immediate buyout. The Hurricanes will save $2.366 million, taking a total cap hit of just under $6 million over the next four years.
Those savings can go to toward trying to re-up both Mrazek and McEhlinney, a duo that helped the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final.
The Jets bet on Kulikov’s lingering back injuries being behind the Russian defenseman when they signed him two years ago in the offseason. The bet was wrong.
Kulikov’s back has a durability rating that would be frowned upon by Consumer Reports.
But his back isn’t the biggest issue Winnipeg has. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has a money issue. You see, he needs to spend a lot this offseason on guys named Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor, and he has more than one contract he’d like to dispose of. But while a guy like Mathieu Perreault would find suitors in the trade market, Kulikov won’t.
So while Kulikov has one year left on a deal that hits the cap for $4.333 million, a buyout would save Cheveldayoff close to $3 million in desperately needed cap space for the coming season.
Drafting well in the first round has caught up with the Jets.
Like Phaneuf not far down the I-5, Perry has seen his production nose-dive at 34 years old. There’s a lot of mileage on Perry’s skates, and regular oil changes aren’t cutting it anymore.
Perry has two years left on a deal that hits their bottom line for $8.625 million over the next two seasons.
The Ducks would have $6 million this year alone by buying out Perry, who is essentially trade proof with a full no-movement clause.
Perry’s cap hit would jump up to 6.625 mill the following year with a signing bonus of $3 million still owed, but then would only hurt for $2 million over the two added buyout years. In the end, the Ducks would save $4 million and open up a roster spot for a younger player.
I know what you’re thinking: “Hey, this guy just hoisted the Stanley Cup and played a hell of a role on the fourth line to help the Blues to their first title in franchise history.”
Indeed, Steen did all of those things. But interim coach Craig Berube put Steen on the fourth line, a role he relished in but one that can be replaced for much, much cheaper.
Steen, 35, has seen his production plummet over the past several seasons — far away from the realm of money he’s making with a $5.75 million cap hit. That’s too much for a fourth line player.
The Blues have some signings to make themselves, including a big-money extension for rookie sensation Jordan Binnington and other pieces to the puzzle such as Patrick Maroon.
Buying out Steen would come with a cap savings of $3 million, including a $6 million savings over the next two seasons. The Blues have $18 million and change to play with and a host of RFAs that need to get paid.
Other candidates
The above five came in no particular order. This list could extend for a while.
Some other notable names that could see their contracts bought out are:
Patrick Maroon lifting the Stanley Cup above his head in a St. Louis Blues uniform fulfilled a lifelong dream.
The moment didn’t compare to holding the Cup just low enough for his son to kiss it. Maroon will be hailed as a hometown hero for signing with the Blues and helping them win their first championship, but what is most important to him was the chance to be around 10-year-old son Anthony and celebrate with him.
”This is truly something I’ll never forget,” Maroon said. ”Me and my son will take this to our grave, and we’ll have memories for life.”
The Maroons on Saturday will get the chance to ride in the first Blues championship parade, the culmination of Maroon’s gamble on himself to take less money and a one-year deal to be around his family.
Patti Maroon was almost speechless at the sight of her youngest son holding the Stanley Cup for her grandson to enjoy. It was a year full of ups and downs, from a horrendous start to the season to an 11-game winning streak, the chance to play in Anthony’s father/son game and the death of his grandfather, Ernie.
Maroon hugged his grandfather on his deathbed just before the playoffs and told him he’d win the Stanley Cup for him. The chance to be around his family on the ice in Boston on Wednesday night with the Cup represented a brand new high.
”Something like I’ve never experienced in my life,” Patti said. ”It doesn’t get better than this. All your dreams as a child and being in the NHL, to get this far, words can’t even explain.”
Maroon authored a signature moment of the championship run when he scored in double overtime of Game 7 in the second round against Dallas. Patti Maroon ranked that moment – Anthony cried when his dad scored – right up there with the Stanley Cup.
Now, about that Stanley Cup. It’s a little different than the makeshift trophy Patrick, his brothers and their friends played for in Patti and Phil Maroon’s basement in Oakville, just outside St. Louis.
Businesses on Telegraph Road there have been trumpeting messages like, ”Congratulations hometown boy” or offering Maroon a free car wash. If Anthony has anything to say about it, Oakville’s main street will host his dad’s summer celebration.
”It feels great to have my dad win the first Stanley Cup that he’s ever won,” Anthony said. ”He’s going to bring it back on Telegraph Road, you know? … I’m really proud of him.”
Maroon’s parents beamed with pride as he took the Cup from teammate Colton Parayko and wanted his son to touch it. He handed it to one of his brothers, too, because this has always been about family for Maroon.
”It’s amazing,” Maroon said. ”Who wouldn’t want it like that? Being from St. Louis and signing in St. Louis and winning the Stanley Cup and bringing it home and being with my family and friends.”
Phil Maroon was there when his youngest son was drafted in 2007 in Columbus, when he made his NHL debut in 2011 in Chicago. A longtime season-ticket holder himself, Phil’s thoughts raced back and forth between Patrick winning the Stanley Cup and that he did so for the city of St. Louis.
”Patrick has been dreaming of this his entire life,” Phil said. ”And he got the opportunity this year and the team came together as one and I couldn’t be more happier for the St. Louis Blues organization and most importantly the St. Louis fans who have been waiting 49 years. My son, so surreal. This is unbelievable.”
Maroon would always pretend to be Brett Hull in childhood basement games, but Hull had to go elsewhere to win the Stanley Cup. The same goes for Chris Pronger, and neither Adam Oates nor Keith Tkachuk ever won it.
Reminded that this Blues team did what 50 others in the franchise’s history couldn’t, Maroon flashed a big smile.
”We did it,” Maroon said. ”We did it. There’s nothing else. We deserve this.”
Parade, rally at the Arch to honor Stanley Cup champ Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis Saturday for a parade and rally to honor the Blues, Stanley Cup champions for the first time in their 52-year history.
The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of their first three seasons, without winning a game. They hadn’t been back until this year.
A parade will travel down Market Street to the grounds of the Gateway Arch, where a massive rally is planned.
The last time St. Louis celebrated a sports championship was in 2011, when the Cardinals won the World Series over the Texas Rangers.
Massachusetts restaurant wants to donate blue lobster to St. Louis aquarium
Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar, a restaurant in Eastham, Massachusetts, about two hours from downtown Boston, had a rare find in a recent order of live lobsters — a blue lobster.
It probably wouldn’t be a newsworthy development under normal circumstances, but the nearby hockey team — the Boston Bruins — was just defeated in the Stanley Cup Final by the St. Louis … Blues. That is going to play a role in the fate of the colorful crustacean.
Instead of serving it, Nathan Nickerson III plans on keeping it on display at his restaurant for another week or so before donating it an aquarium, as he told to CNN. His aquarium of choice is one that will be opening later this year in St. Louis as a show of respect to the Stanley Cup champion Blues.
“I’d like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class,” Nickerson said, via CNN.
It is estimated that only one in every two million lobsters is blue.
They get their color through a genetic mutation that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein that changes the color. On the rare occasion they are caught they are typically put back in the sea or donated to an aquarium.
The Blues defeated the Bruins in seven games — with the Cup-clinching Game 7 taking place in Boston — earlier this week to win the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup.