Isles start busy offseason by re-signing Eberle

The New York Islanders took care of some business on Friday morning, as they’ve signed Jordan Eberle to a five-year contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the contract is worth a total of $27.5 million ($5.5 million AAV).
The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 37 points in 78 games during the regular season, which isn’t overly impressive given his offensive skillset, but he made up for it in the playoffs where he scored four goals and nine points in eight contests.
As difficult as Eberle’s regular season was, this seems like a pretty good contract for the Islanders. After all, the veteran is just one year removed from a season that saw him put up 25 goals and 59 points in 81 games. So getting him for $500,000 less per year than he made on his previous contract seems like good business for the team.
Here are the specifics of the contract via CapFriendly:
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has a number of questions that need to be answered this off-season, but he’s now taken care of one of them. Lamoriello still has to sign restricted free agent Anthony Beauvillier to a new contract and he also has to find a way to bring back captain Anders Lee and goaltender Robin Lehner. Both veterans are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.
Money shouldn’t be an issue for the Isles this offseason, as they still have over $22 million in projected cap space. The issue will be convincing Lee and Lehner to stay at reasonable salaries and trying to get potential unrestricted free agents to agree to join the group.
The Islanders were one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. Under Barry Trotz, they were able to make the playoffs and bounce the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. But in order to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, they’ll have to add to their current group.
Will Lou be able to add some talent this summer?
